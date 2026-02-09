NFL Sends Strong Message Against ‘Hate’ In America After Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance

When Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show into a massive dance party, the NFL made its message crystal clear behind the Puerto Rican artist. From the moment the NFL announced Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner, criticism followed him for days while heading into one of America’s biggest sporting events. He faced backlash mostly due to his predominantly Spanish music and outspoken political views. But once Bad Bunny finally took the stage at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, the NFL delivered a powerful message to millions watching worldwide.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love ❤️,” the NFL’s message read on a large LED screen at Levi’s Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dressed in an all-white outfit, Bad Bunny opened Super Bowl LX halftime performance with his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” and quickly transformed the show into a high-energy celebration of music and culture. He brought elements of his Puerto Rican roots to the global stage, using a set inspired by his hometown community. Throughout the performance, he also ran through some of his biggest hits, including “MONACO,” “NUEVAYoL,” and “DtMF,” as the NFL’s message of love remained visible behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message closely echoed Bad Bunny’s own words from the 2026 Grammys, where he addressed hate during his Album of the Year acceptance speech.

“We’re not savage,” Bad Bunny said onstage while accepting his Album of the Year award at the 2026 Grammys. “We’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While many fans across the world enjoyed Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, criticism did not disappear. While some Republicans voiced opposition to Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl, it prompted Turning Point USA to stage a MAGA-friendly “All-American” alternative halftime event headlined by Kid Rock.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.