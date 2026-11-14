NFL Set to Crack Down on Trade Snafus After Jim Harbaugh Demanded Investigation Against Broncos

When the Daiyan Henley trade fell through, Los Angeles Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said the Denver Broncos tried to use the player’s physical to get a lower price after the agreement was already in place. HC Jim Harbaugh, whose 0-8 Chargers were widely expected to be sellers, wasn’t shy about his frustration due to the loophole and asked the NFL to look into it.

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Now, days after the development gained traction, the league is reportedly considering whether its trade procedures need to change.

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“The NFL’s competition committee is expected to discuss a potential solution after multiple trades this week were voided or altered,” reported NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Multiple trade-related incidents during the 2026 season and offseason have seemingly prompted the league to consider some changes.

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First, the trade between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley fell apart. Denver initially agreed to send fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Chargers for the linebacker.

However, after flagging arthritis in Henley’s knee during his physical, the Broncos attempted to lower the draft compensation, prompting the Chargers to reject the revised terms and void the deal.

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A similar development took place between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles for EDGE Arnold Ebiketie. Initially, the Bengals agreed to acquire the edge rusher from Philadelphia for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

But Cincinnati backed out after realizing the acquisition would cancel out a projected 2027 third-round compensatory pick from losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

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Similarly, a trade deal between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets for safety Andre Cisco also reached a somewhat similar yet different development. The Lions and the Jets agreed to a trade for Cisco, only to alter the agreed-upon compensation afterward.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the offseason earlier this year in March, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens also couldn’t complete a trade deal for pass rusher Maxx Crosby after the Raiders star failed his physical.

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Now, all these trade failures have affected the franchises in one way or another. Subsequently, team executives and coaches publicly called for stricter enforcement of trade agreements.

Per reports, multiple front office officials argued that trade terms should be binding and non-negotiable once both sides agree to the deal. Both the Eagles and the Chargers were reportedly frustrated by how their trade partners handled the agreements.

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In fact, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted that the loophole in the NFL’s trade system must be closed so teams cannot back out of finalized agreements.

“The Broncos based a pass/fail on a medical grade, based on whether we would take less compensation. And we wouldn’t, and we didn’t. It’s one of those loopholes that the league should really look into because it sets a bad precedent and continues to set a bad precedent.”

Now, the league is seemingly considering a change to the trade system. According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Competition Committee, the league’s primary advisory body responsible for reviewing playing rules, safety standards, and competitive fairness, will evaluate specific fixes before the next league year.

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That said, one solution could be eliminating post-agreement renegotiations, which would prohibit teams from altering draft pick compensation after a trade is agreed upon, especially after the deadline passes.

Under potentially stricter guidelines, if a player fails a physical or triggers medical concerns, the acquiring team would only have the binary choice to accept the original trade as-is or void it completely without seeking a discount.

However, the decision is entirely up to the league now, where the NFL will consult with and require approval from all 32 teams before enacting any rule changes regarding the trade deadline.

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Because under league bylaws, neither the NFL office nor the Competition Committee can unilaterally alter trade regulations without a formal vote from team ownership.