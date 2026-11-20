Since the inception of the NFL International Series in 2007, the league has never set a deadline for teams to arrive, allowing clubs to choose their own travel timelines. In 2026, the Los Angeles Rams, who have held official marketing rights in Australia since 2021, ranked seventh in Australian popularity, well behind No. 1 San Francisco. They did not arrive early in the week. Instead, the Rams remained in California while the 49ers raised money for a local primary school at a Bunnings store in Melbourne.

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Now, the NFL is considering enforcing a minimum number of nights teams must stay in international markets. On November 20, Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic reported that the league is exploring this rule after a record nine games were scheduled overseas.

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As of current practice, teams decide independently when they will arrive in international markets. However, NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly told The Athletic the league may revisit that.

“Currently, we leave those football decisions on when the team arrives in the market to the club. It is something that we’ll consider moving forward on: Do we put some minimum nights in a market in there? It’s something we’ll look at,” O’Reilly said.

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Differing travel schedules stood out in Week 1 in Melbourne. The trip from California to Australia on a Qantas A380 involved a 15-hour flight and a 17-hour time change. While the San Francisco 49ers arrived about one week early, the Los Angeles Rams arrived 28 hours before the game. That late arrival left Rams head coach Sean McVay and his team with little early-week time in the city before losing 27-7 to the 49ers.

“Sometimes, sports can humble you. And today was one of those days. I make no excuses,” McVay said after the loss.

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Since 2007, teams have arrived just one day before a game in a market at least five time zones away only three times: twice for the Rams and once for the Eagles, in Week 5. The Eagles arrived on Saturday in London and lost 19-17.

In Week 7 in Paris, the New Orleans Saints arrived on Monday for fan engagement. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers arrived on Friday morning, 55 hours before the game. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he would have preferred an earlier arrival.

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“I played in three countries now, and each of them we’ve left on Thursday evening. Would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday,” he said.

O’Reilly explained that fan interaction with players in local markets is a factor in considering a new rule.

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“Having access to players and that type of experience when they’re in the market does have a lasting impact,” he added.

Teams that arrived in Europe on Friday morning went 4-0 in 2026. The Vikings, by contrast, scheduled a Saturday flight to Mexico City, which sits at 7,350 feet.

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Length of stay in international markets was not the only challenge faced by teams in 2026. A medical issue also arose. Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts had a calf injury that wasn’t examined further until the team landed in London. An ultrasound scan revealed he had a superficial blood clot, and he was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic in London.

Security concerns also tested the league’s 2026 international slate. France had its worst riots in decades a week before the Paris game, closing tourist attractions and postponing a Ligue 1 match. League officials, though, were on the ground weeks earlier.

“We’re very fortunate to have the security system that we do, to have security everywhere,” remarked Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

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In May 2026, NFL owners voted to allow up to 10 CBA-sanctioned international games in 2027, plus Jacksonville’s Wembley game for up to 11 total. Owners also ended teams’ ability to protect two games from being moved overseas. Not every player is enthused. DK Metcalf views playing overseas as purely work.

“I really don’t like traveling to play football outside the U.S. But you know, it’s kind of in our job description right now,” Metcalf said.

The 2026 International Series will conclude on Sunday night, with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) facing the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. With the 2027 season expanding, it will be interesting to see whether the NFL enforces a minimum number of nights in international markets for teams.