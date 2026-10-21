NFL Shares Safety Plans to Address Growing Concerns for Steelers-Saints Game in Paris Amid Civil Unrest

Paris has been gripped by civil unrest for quite some time now, and it has got the world’s attention. It is bad timing for the NFL, who were all set for their first game in the French capital, a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. Despite multiple calls for the league to call off the game or move it to somewhere else, the NFL has said it will go ahead as planned.

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NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said via The Associated Press that the league is working with French authorities and the U.S. State Department to prepare for the event. Per AP’s report, security will be heightened for the particular game.

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“There’s nothing more important from our standpoint than the teams’ security, the fans’ security, and everybody involved with this game,” O’Reilly said at the league’s annual fall owners meeting in New York. “Obviously, being very vigilant in everything we do, in all of our planning on an hour-by-hour basis, working closely with the two teams.”

NFL officials, including senior vice president of security Cathy Lanier, have traveled to France to help oversee preparations.

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These security concerns stem from the growing unrest in France. The country has seen widespread protests from a frustrated public with rising living costs and poor public services after initially beginning as a fight for better education. On Saturday, October 17, around 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across the country, according to France’s Interior Ministry.

The protests have since turned violent. Buildings have been set on fire, and shops have been looted. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured.

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The protests started last month when high school students in working-class areas of northern Paris raised concerns about poor school conditions. They complained about teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and inadequate facilities. As more students joined the demonstrations, the movement spread to other French cities and attracted other groups.

Despite the unrest, the game is still expected to take place at Stade de France. Other sporting events have also continued without disruption. For example, Tuesday’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona went ahead as planned.

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Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has also addressed the tense situation.

“I’m obviously very aware [of security concerns in foreign countries]. That’s part of the normal planning anytime you go abroad,” he said at a recent presser. “So, that’s no different with this particular opportunity to play in Paris.

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“The team is excited about playing over there. We are in contact with the league. We had a Zoom call today with the league office, which is the normal protocol before you go over there. It was with the whole team.

“We feel like we have a really good plan. We’re aware of the situations over there, and have a lot of confidence in our plan.

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Since this is the league’s first game in Paris, this game is of value to the NFL. It is an important piece of Roger’s Goodell’s plan of pushing for more international games, after having organized the league’s first game in Rio de Janeiro this season. There are nine total international matchups this season.

The concern also stems from past issues. In October 2006, the NFL faced a security scare after an online message claimed that bombs containing radioactive material would be planted at seven NFL stadiums. The stadiums named were in New York, Miami, Houston, Cleveland, Seattle, Atlanta, and Oakland. However, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security investigated the threat and determined that it was a hoax.

Now, let’s wait and see how the authorities will focus on fans’ and players’ safety on game day.