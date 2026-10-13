NFL Slaps Bears Star With 2 Game Ban for PED Violation

The Chicago Bears face a challenge as their defensive end was handed a two-game suspension. Now Chicago must prepare for life without one of its important defensive weapons, raising questions about how the Bears will handle it in his absence.

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“Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported Tuesday.

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The suspension means Montez Sweat will be unavailable to the Bears for Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 7 against the New England Patriots. Plus, the DE will also lose his salary for the duration of the ban. The development also places the spotlight on the league’s strict rules regarding performance-enhancing substances, which apply to players across all 32 franchises.

The league did not specify the reason for the violation; however, according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, this seems like a “first offense of a player testing positive for a stimulant, diuretic, or masking agent.”

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Sweat joined the Bears in 2023 following a mid-season trade from the Washington Commanders. Since then, he has recorded 117 tackles (73 solo), 48 QB hits, and 23.5 sacks in 47 games. In the 2026 season so far, Sweat has seven tackles, four QB hits, and two sacks.

With Sweat unavailable, Chicago will need other players along its defensive line to step up in upcoming games against the Falcons this Sunday and the Patriots next Thursday night.

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However, the Bears are already struggling after they lost defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Odeyingbo left the game with a quad injury, and head coach Ben Johnson has provided no update on his status.

Odeyingbo has racked up nine tackles, three sacks, and three QB hits in five games. Now, with both the DL’s lost to injury, the Bears have activated defensive end Shemar Turner from the PUP list on Tuesday.

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For Sweat, in his fourth season with the franchise, the immediate priority will be to serve the suspension and prepare to return to the field once eligible. For the Bears, the focus should be on managing his absence without allowing it to disrupt their defense.

While the two-game suspension is just a temporary setback, its impact should extend beyond the games Sweat misses. Chicago will have to prove that its defense can withstand the loss of its important contributor.

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The Bears’ ability to go through this situation depends on how the other defenders respond. Sweat’s absence creates an opportunity for other players to make their mark, but Chicago will hope the suspension does not derail its broader goals.