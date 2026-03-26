NFL Stadiums Forced to Scrub Sponsor Logos, But One Got FIFA’s Exemption for a Wild Reason

Essentials Inside The Story FIFA mandates that all host venues must be scrubbed of any pre-existing branding logos

Familiar NFL stadium names will also be replaced for the tournament

Chiefs President Mark Donovan noted that the process is a significant challenge

Imagine AT&T Stadium without its name or Arrowhead without its Chiefs branding. That’s the stark reality facing NFL venues for the 2026 World Cup, as FIFA is demanding a major identity wipe. With multiple games to be hosted at different NFL venues, the stadiums are being forced to go undercover for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Soccer’s global governing body requires all World Cup venues to scrub themselves of pre-existing branding. It does this, it says, to ‘protect its brands and the exclusive rights of its sponsors,” The Athletic reported.

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With this demand, NFL stadiums will have to undergo major renovations to fit the FIFA guidelines, and will be required to take off their own sponsor logos and other branding properties throughout the duration of the World Cup. While hosting a World Cup presents itself as a massive opportunity, accommodating these changes is a tough challenge, as revealed by the Kansas City Chiefs president, Mark Donovan.

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“I think when you get into the brand building and the specifics of that, it actually is a little bit of a challenge for us,” Donovan said on 96.5 The Fan. “Mainly because of the way FIFA works. Not all our fans understand all the aspects of a FIFA bid process…the way FIFA works, it’s not just for Kansas City, but it’s all the markets and all the arenas. Every single sign is either replaced or removed. Every single suite has been completely cleared out. So you’re not going to see a whole lot of Chiefs trademarks around our own home during this event.”

One of the NFL’s biggest brands, the Dallas Cowboys, also faced a similar challenge, with Jerry Jones and Co. required to cover the AT&T logo at their stadium in Arlington, Texas. Similarly, MetLife Stadium will be “New York New Jersey Stadium,” Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will be “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium,” according to FIFA for the World Cup.

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With the upcoming World Cup being the largest edition yet, 48 teams will be competing across 16 host cities. Notably, teams across the NFL have been working hard to follow the strict guidelines issued by FIFA.

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However, one stadium has received an exemption for a bizarre reason ahead of the World Cup, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.

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Mercedes Stadium secures a special exemption for its branded roof

While most NFL venues hosting the FIFA World Cup games have been forced to follow the global sporting body’s strict guidelines, the Atlanta Falcons‘ Mercedes-Benz Stadium has received an exemption for its $1.6 billion roof. FIFA agreed to this accommodation after organizers discovered removing a major roof logo could cause structural damage.

The stadium authorities could not cover or remove the huge Mercedes star on the roof as it’s made of eight interlocking and movable panels, each weighing 500 tons and stretching 220 feet long. Therefore, making any significant changes to the roof would have risked serious damage. Furthermore, this decision came about after 18 months of negotiation with stadium authorities, who were otherwise required to conceal all non-FIFA branding inside and around match venues.

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Addressing these strict guidelines, a FIFA spokesperson highlighted what has been done in converting these NFL venues into World Cup stadiums for the upcoming marquee tournament.

“FIFA is working closely with stadium authorities and host cities to implement these requirements in a manner consistent with previous editions of the tournament, while taking into account the unique infrastructure and operational considerations at each venue. FIFA does not comment on specific arrangements relating to individual stadiums.”

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, NFL stadiums are making major adjustments to meet FIFA’s strict branding requirements. Most venues have complied, though Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s unique roof structure earned it a rare exemption.