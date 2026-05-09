NFL Stars in Line for a Contract Extension: Lamar Jackson, Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua and More

NFL front offices get some downtime in the offseason, but in reality, there’s never a full-on mental break. With the busiest part of the NFL offseason now over with the NFL draft, most fans have turned their attention to the preseason or fantasy football drafts. Front offices can now determine whether potential contract extensions for some players on their roster deserve consideration.

The fifth-year option deadline was last week for the 2023 class, meaning we’ll soon see extensions for the majority of that class throughout the NFL season or during the summer. There are still a handful of players due for contract extensions that no one seems to be talking about, but today, we’ll go over the situation for a couple of players set to get a fresh deal.

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Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens restructured Lamar Jackson’s contract to create room for the 2026 season. His salary cap hit of $74.5 million is down to $34.54 million, and his 2027 cap hit moves from $74.5 million to $84.49 million.

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The two sides have been negotiating a potential extension for months. If the Ravens want to make Jackson the highest-paid player in the league, he’d have to surpass Dallas Cowboys quaterback Dak Prescott, who’s averaging $60 million per season. Jackson has two years and $104 million remaining on his five-year, $260 million contract that he signed three years ago. He currently ranks 10th among quarterbacks in average per year and fourth in signing bonus.

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Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 runs with the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401413

There seems to be no clear indication from either side that they want to part ways, but the two sides had trouble agreeing to a contract three years ago, and it appears they are having problems again.

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Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft and is still on his rookie contract. He’s coming off a big season like Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who signed a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. The extension for Nacua will likely push that number.

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Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 runs with the ball after a reception during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110129

Nacua had 129 catches, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 and is a clear difference maker while out on the field. The Los Angeles Rams have other concerns to worry about next offseason, with defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fisk, and even quaterback Matthew Stafford, so getting Nacua done sooner rather than later would be beneficial.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Just like Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is due for a contract extension this offseason. Robinson has had more rushing yards, rushing attempts, receiving yards, and catches since the two entered the league, giving Robinson a strong case to become the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

The Falcons hired new head coach Kevin Stefanski, whose system would work a lot better with a premier running back like Robinson manning it. It’d be smart for the Falcons to get a deal done before Gibbs signs a new contract, potentially making it cheaper. The team also has extensions with other key players, like Jessie Bates III, Matthew Bergeron and Drake London, next offseason.

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CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Everyone will remember the type of postseason Houston Texans quaterback CJ Stroud had in the NFL playoffs, with five interceptions and five fumbles. It wasn’t pretty, but Stround is eligible for a contract extension.

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Imago Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.

The team signed edge Will Anderson Jr. to a three-year, $150 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Texans don’t have to do anything, as Strond is under contract through 2027 after the team exercised his fifth-year option. He’s eligible, but it’s likely the team will wait to see how he performs this season before making a long-term commitment.

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De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have torn apart the offensive foundation they once had. The team parted ways with Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Achane is the only one who remains from the Mike McDaniels days. The team hired a new head coach and general manager this offseason in Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Imago 2YYW1N8 Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

All signs have pointed to the team wanting to keep Achane during the 2026 season. The team has reported that they were called and turned down. Achane had a career-high 1,350 rushing yards in 2025. He’ll be a free agent after this season, and if the Dolphins truly do want to keep him around, they could enter extension talks with him during the summer.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl win with Darnold, so a potential extension could be negotiated before next spring. The team has him under contract through the 2027 NFL season, but Darnold has $17.5 million in guaranteed money left.

Imago SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks turns to hand off to Kenneth Walker III 9 during the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125035

If the two sides were to look at a potential extension, it’d likely be around $40 millio per year. Darnold is coming off a 4,048-yard, 25-touchdown, and 14-interception season.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Olave is still playing under his rookie deal, as the New Orleans Saints picked up his fifth-year options, having him through the 2026 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next spring. The team drafted Jordyn Tyson with the eighth-overall pick, but the understanding has been that the team wants to build around their young quaterback, Tyler Shough. Olave is a key piece to that.

Throughout his four years in the NFL, Olave has battled injuries, especially concussions. He’s coming off his, snaps-wise, having 887 last year.