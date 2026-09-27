NFL Suffers Alarming 95% Loss After Giants vs Titans Ticket Prices Plummet

Buying an NFL ticket is not always as straightforward as checking the original value up front. Prices on the secondary market can fluctuate as kickoff gets closer, and the latest development surrounding New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans offers a clear example of just how quickly those changes can happen.

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Keith Pagello, founder of analytics and price-tracking platform TicketData, recently shared how the “get-in” tickets for the Giants vs. Titans Week 3 game plummeted.

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“Today’s Giants game is now at a $9 get-in, with some marketplaces showing tickets as low as $7,” Pagello wrote on X. “There is a chance this could end up being the cheapest Giants home game “ever” (or at least since online resale became popular in the mid-2000s) if it goes down another $1 or so.

“Important caveat: before May 2025, most marketplaces were not “all-in”, with fees added at checkout. So even if you saw lower listed prices in past years, the actual checkout price was likely higher.”

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For context, a ticket for the New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans Week 3 game was around $147. However, as the game approached, the rate went down to a reported $7 in some secondary marketplaces, approximately a 95% loss.

Miserable weather forecasts completely ruined any fan demand for the outdoor stadium. A rare September Nor’easter swept through East Rutherford (roughly 5 mins from MetLife Stadium), bringing relentless rain and fierce wind gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph.

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Hence, sitting outside for three hours in freezing rain is a tough sell for any fan during the Giants vs. Titans game. As things stand, the matchup is underway.

As a result, the official stadium occupancy figures are not released in real time while a game is actively being played. The NFL only publishes the exact box-office attendance figures after the game ends. However, live broadcasts and stadium reports show a sparse crowd at MetLife Stadium, with swaths of empty blue seats throughout both the upper and lower bowls.

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In the 24 hours leading up to kickoff, secondary marketplaces like Ticketmaster and TickPick had over 11,000 active ticket listings left completely abandoned by fans who decided not to attend or buy. Compared with the stadium’s 82,500-seat capacity, almost 13% of the seats were empty.