Once again, Sunday Night Football has plenty of talking points. Whether it was CBS drawing the fury of Chiefs fans over its broadcast decision, a Steelers star getting ejected, or DJ Moore suffering an injury scare mid-game, Week 11 certainly didn’t disappoint.

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Chiefs vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 22, for their Week 11 matchup. Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams provided an early talking point with a wrestling-style bodyslam in the second quarter.

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After Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins caught a short pass, Williams lifted the 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end off the ground and slammed him onto the turf. The tackle drew comparisons to WWE’s Angle Slam.

Kansas City headed into halftime with a commanding 27-7 lead. But while the Chiefs were putting on a show, some viewers struggled to follow the action on CBS.

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“@CBSSports Please fix your broadcast for the Chiefs game. Cant see downfield you need to switch the camera” one user said.

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That single-camera feed left viewers unable to track plays downfield.

“There is some kind of issue right now with the CBS broadcast of the Chiefs game. One camera shot, no score bug, no lines for first down and LOS” another fan said.

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Other viewers noticed the missing graphics, too. A reply to Adam Best’s post also flagged the absence of the line-of-scrimmage and first-down markers. That supports the complaint about what viewers were seeing, though it does not establish what caused the problems.

Best also questioned the production:

“What is up with this Cardinals-Chiefs camera crew? One angle. No replays. They hire the media department from a local high school due to this being a low priority game? Not ideal.”

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The broadcast had an experienced crew assigned to it: Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and sideline reporter Evan Washburn. Heavy’s report points to technical difficulties, rather than any confirmed decision to give the game fewer production resources. Best’s “low priority” explanation was speculation.

The complaints shifted from the picture to the programming in the fourth quarter. Kansas City led 34-7, and CBS moved affected viewers to Eagles-Steelers before the Chiefs game had finished.

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“@CBSSports why did you turn the chiefs game off just because the chiefs are winning?! @NFL this is so stupid, we want to watch the chiefs not the eagles.”

CBS has made that call before. In November 2022, it moved most of the country away from Cowboys-Vikings with Dallas leading 37-3 in the third quarter. Viewers instead got Bengals-Steelers, which was separated by one point at the time.

The network also explains on its help page that local stations may switch regular-season coverage to another game with broader appeal or greater implications. That establishes a precedent for Sunday’s decision, though not a specific explanation from CBS for this switch.

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The Chiefs were still playing when the coverage changed. For fans who wanted to watch Kansas City finish the rout, the more competitive Eagles-Steelers matchup was no substitute. Heavy documented several similar complaints from viewers asking CBS to restore the Chiefs game despite the 27-point margin.

Steelers vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared frustrated with center Zach Frazier amid communication issues and Pittsburgh’s early offensive struggles. The Steelers failed to convert on fourth down on their opening possession and struggled to establish any rhythm, quickly falling behind 13-0.

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The frustration also drew criticism from fans, with Jonathan writing, “I’m not even kidding, bench Rodgers, this is back breaking. He’s literally killing the team right now. #Steelers.”

Meanwhile, Steelers WR DK Metcalf was involved in a heated altercation with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Metcalf appeared to poke at DeJean’s eyes through his facemask during the altercation and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct before being ejected. He had received an unnecessary roughness penalty earlier in the game following a separate clash with DeJean.

The incident came after the pair had already exchanged words earlier in the contest.

Bills vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills had an early opportunity to extend their lead in the first quarter, but instead of taking the conventional route on fourth down, they pulled off an unexpected trick play.

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Following an incomplete pass from quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo faced a fourth-and-8 at its own 34-yard line. Rather than sending punter Tommy Doman onto the field to kick the ball away, the Bills opted for a fake punt. The 24-year-old caught Miami’s special teams unit off guard by launching a 30-yard pass to tight end Keleki Latu.

Latu secured the crucial first down, keeping the drive alive. However, Buffalo failed to gain more yardage and settled for a 54-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, taking a 6-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, wide receiver DJ Moore grabbed attention with his now-signature “sea lion” touchdown celebration for the second consecutive week. Inspired by a viral TikTok trend, the move first appeared against the New York Jets and quickly caught fire on social media again after his touchdown against Miami.

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Moore also endured an injury scare late in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly during Allen’s interception. He briefly headed to the locker room for a knee examination but returned for Buffalo’s next possession.

Moreover, despite the Bills leading the Miami Dolphins 20-6 at halftime, Josh Allen had a difficult first half, throwing two interceptions and finishing 16-of-30 for 193 yards and a touchdown. His decision-making drew criticism, with WGRZ’s Jonathan Acosta writing, “Josh Allen has been pretty careless with the ball today,” adding that he had made “some inexplicable throws.”

The Goal Line Grind also noted, “Miami picks off Josh Allen for the second time today.” Meanwhile, Joel Moran of Pick a Side highlighted a third interception that was overturned, writing, “Josh Allen throwing 3 first-half INTs is nasty work… the decision-making has been reckless.”

Allen’s two picks against Miami gave him nine interceptions through 10 games, just one fewer than his entire 2025 regular-season total.

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He was also at the center of attention again when the Bills sideline was furious after Allen took an elbow to the chest from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. during the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Allen had rolled to his right and released a pass when Cooper lunged toward him, leading with his elbow.

Although officials did not flag the hit, it drew an angry reaction from Buffalo’s players and coaches.

“WOW: The entire #Bills sideline simultaneously LOST IT after Josh Allen was elbowed by a Dolphins defender near the sideline,” MLFootball highlighted the incident.

Lions vs. Bucs

The Detroit Lions vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a couple of contrasting reactions from the Ford Field crowd during their matchup.

“Kerby Joseph is playing football for the first time in 406 days. The Lions safety returned to a rowdy welcome from fans inside Ford Field,” Brad Galli reported.

Joseph had been sidelined with a cartilage condition in his knee, which forced him to miss the final 11 games of the 2025 season. He also spent the first half of the 2026 campaign on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before finally making his return against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Nolan Bianchi reported a rather different reaction when former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone got involved in a play.

“A hearty boo from the fans at Ford Field after Alex Anzalone is announced as the tackler on a Jahmyr Gibbs run. Anzalone responds by waving his arms to pump up the crowd,” Bianchi wrote on X.

Notably, Anzalone was facing his former team after spending five seasons in Detroit, where he served as a captain. Although he had expressed a desire to retire as a Lion, a contract dispute eventually led to his departure. He joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal in March 2026.

Moreover, Lions WR Jameson Williams sparked concern after performing a full flip into the end zone following a 57-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Williams struggled to land and rolled onto his back but escaped injury. The stunt drew particular criticism just a week after teammate Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack.

“#Lions WR Jameson Williams nearly suffered a season-ending injury while doing a full flip into the end zone on his touchdown celebration,” MLFootball highlighted the danger.

What’s more, Lions safety Brian Branch delivered a massive hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving during the third quarter. Branch lowered his helmet and struck Irving in the chest, sending Branch’s green mouthpiece flying. The force of the collision left Irving barely moving on the field. Brad Galli highlighted the impact of the hit.

“Brian Branch hit Bucky Irving so hard, that the Lions safety’s green mouthpiece went flying,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, SM Highlights shared footage of the collision.

“Brian Branch Lowers His Helmet And Hits Bucky Irving Right In The Chest. Bucky Was Barely Moving After This Hit. Hoping He’s Alright.”

Ravens vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens faced the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Baltimore appeared poised to extend its lead to 19-7 but suffered a costly sequence of mistakes that completely shifted the momentum. The Ravens fumbled through the end zone, resulting in a touchback and giving Carolina possession.

Things got worse when Baltimore muffed a punt, allowing the Panthers to recover. Carolina capitalized as Chuba Hubbard found the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown run, giving the Panthers a 14-12 lead.

Saints vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears faced the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago. Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons stole the spotlight with a three-sack performance, recording a hat trick while wearing his signature bright orange sleeves. Simmons, who joined Chicago after being traded by the Tennessee Titans on October 29, had five sacks across a three-game stretch.

He wears brightly colored sleeves so his three-year-old daughter can easily spot him on the field. Meanwhile, the game also featured a controversial officiating decision. The Saints appeared to sack the Bears on fourth down and force a turnover on downs, but officials called an illegal contact penalty after a defender made minimal contact with a Chicago receiver.

The decision sparked outrage, with critics describing it as one of the worst calls of the game.

Cowboys vs. Titans

The Dallas Cowboys faced the Tennessee Titans. Dallas made an immediate statement against Tennessee’s struggling defense, scoring rushing touchdowns on its first two offensive possessions. The Titans’ defensive personnel also raised questions about the team’s depth, with several lesser-known players, including Terrell Burgess, Isaiah Oliver, Nazir Stackhouse, Timmy Horne, Jonah Laulu, and Joshua Williams, seeing notable snaps.

The situation prompted criticism from fans, with one arguing that Tennessee’s defensive struggles were hardly a coaching issue. Another pointed to the Titans having the league’s worst pass defense, while Dallas’ two opening-drive rushing touchdowns further highlighted the defensive problems.