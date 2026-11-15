NFL Sunday: Travis Kelce Limps Off With Injury, Refs Face Heat Across Games, Texans Blow 17 Point Lead And More

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs cruised to convincing wins in Sunday’s first eight NFL Week 10 games, while the Minnesota Vikings leaned on a dominant defensive performance to beat the Green Bay Packers.

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The Cleveland Browns delivered another standout result, rallying from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 27–24.

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Beyond the results, key injuries, officiating debates, and standout individual performances gave fans plenty to discuss. As teams turn their attention to their next opponents, here’s a look at the biggest moments and major talking points from those eight matchups.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered an impressive performance against the Atlanta Falcons, securing a 35–13 road victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way with five touchdown passes, marking his first five-touchdown game since 2022.

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However, the Chiefs also had a tense sideline moment in the second quarter after a 12-men-on-the-field penalty pushed them back five yards during a red-zone drive. Head coach Andy Reid appeared frustrated with the call, with CBS Sports sharing a clip of the exchange on Instagram.

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“Andy wasn’t happy with the too many men on the field call 😡,” CBS Sports captioned the video.

Mahomes also connected with wide receiver Cyrus Allen for a 39-yard touchdown, as theScore highlighted the play on X.

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“Patrick Mahomes connects with Cyrus Allen for the 39-yard TD,” theScore posted.

Meanwhile, Kansas City also dealt with injuries to both tight ends. Travis Kelce aggravated a right ankle injury when Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled him at the end of a 23-yard catch on the Chiefs’ opening drive. Kelce limped off the field and later headed to the locker room with the training staff, prompting Kansas City to list him as questionable to return. He returned with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter and finished with two catches for 30 yards.

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Jared Wiley, meanwhile, left in the opening quarter with an ankle injury, and the Chiefs ruled him out for the rest of the game.

In another talking point, former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz questioned why Atlanta was using a silent cadence at home.

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Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions secured a dominant 35–10 victory over the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich, improving their record to 7–2. However, the game took an unexpected turn in the opening quarter when both teams lost key players on the same play.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on third down, bringing him down from behind. Maye suffered a right ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Hutchinson also injured his knee while celebrating the sack and did not return.

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The tackle sparked debate over a possible illegal hip-drop. However, NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira clarified the nature of the play during the FOX broadcast.

“This was more of a horse collar-type pulled down from behind,” Pereira explained.

The concern surrounding Hutchinson grew after Yahoo Sports shared an update on X, citing Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

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“Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future,” Yahoo Sports posted.

Meanwhile, Detroit dominated offensively, with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs leading the way.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills dominated the New York Jets 31–12, handing them their fifth consecutive loss and dropping their record to 2–8. The defeat extended New York’s touchdown drought to nine consecutive quarters, adding to the team’s growing struggles this season.

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However, one of the game’s major talking points came from a controversial hit on Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Despite recent emphasis on roughing-the-passer penalties, officials did not throw a flag after Smith took a hard hit from a Bills defender.

The decision drew criticism from fans and commentators, with Rate the Refs questioning the absence of a penalty in a post on X.

“Geno Smith takes a huge hit. Despite all the recent calls for roughing the passer it’s surprising that the refs didn’t throw a flag here against the Bills,” the account posted.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn also challenged the no-call before halftime. CBS cameras captured him appearing to tell officials, “If that was Josh Allen, every flag on the field would be thrown.”

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Meanwhile, Rich Cimini highlighted New York’s continued struggles, noting that head coach Aaron Glenn remained winless in the division at 0–9.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings delivered a dominant defensive performance against the Green Bay Packers, securing a 30–10 victory at Lambeau Field. Minnesota’s defense overwhelmed Green Bay with consistent pressure and turnovers, turning the contest into a one-sided affair.

The Vikings recorded eight sacks and three takeaways through the first three quarters, achieving a rare defensive feat. ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky highlighted the performance in a post on X.

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“The Vikings are the first team with eight sacks and three takeaways over the first three quarters of a game since the 2015 Cardinals (also against Packers),” Demovsky posted, citing ESPN Research.

The defensive display also placed Minnesota among a select group of teams. Associated Press reporter Josh Dubow noted on X that the Vikings became the third team in the last 10 seasons to record at least eight sacks and four takeaways in a game.

Meanwhile, Packers reporter Ryan Wood summed up Green Bay’s disappointing performance following the final whistle.

“That was as much of an a** kicking as last week in New England, just the exact opposite result,” Wood posted.

The loss left Green Bay heading into its mini-bye before a visit to the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers edged the New Orleans Saints 20–17 in a tight divisional matchup, but some Panthers fans left the game frustrated with the officiating.

Fans took to X to question several calls they believed favored New Orleans. Among them, Mob-Squad-Mike suggested Carolina had to overcome both the Saints and the referees to secure the victory.

“Welp Panthers not only have to beat the Saints but the Refs as well today,” the fan posted.

Another user, Nor, called out an alleged missed holding penalty and referenced a fumble while criticizing the officials.

“Clear holding by saints not called. The fumble was a ball don’t lie moment. Refs are trying their hardest to f*** the panthers,” Nor wrote on X.

Despite those frustrations, Carolina held on for the win. The Saints’ official X account confirmed the 20-17 final score.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 40–23 in Week 10, handing Robert Saleh’s team another loss and dropping Tennessee to 1–8. Despite the result, the Titans showed some fight against a competitive Jacksonville side, keeping the contest close before a difficult fourth quarter saw the Jaguars pull away with a 17–7 scoring advantage.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward threw for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns, while Tony Pollard extended his touchdown streak to three games. However, the defeat also brought fresh criticism of the officiating.

One Titans fan, StretchMon3y, questioned two decisions during the contest, including a roughing-the-passer penalty and an alleged missed offensive pass interference call.

“These refs are f****** horrible in this Titans vs Jaguars game, first that trash roughing the passer call and then no OPI called on that pick play,” the fan posted on X.

CBS Sports reporter Jordan Dajani also questioned the officiating after a Jacksonville touchdown, suggesting it should have been flagged.

“This Jaguars TD would have been flagged if replacement refs weren’t working the Titans game,” Dajani posted on X.

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning comeback against the Houston Texans, overcoming a 17-point deficit to secure a 27–24 victory. Houston surrendered its early advantage, allowing Cleveland to turn the contest around and snatch a late win.

The collapse drew criticism from Texans fans, with one user, Richard, expressing frustration over the team’s defensive struggles.

“Just when I thought this Texans defense couldn’t get worse, they blow a 17 point lead vs the browns,” Richard posted on X.

Polymarket Football also highlighted Cleveland’s comeback and Deshaun Watson’s record in close finishes.

“The Browns come back from down 17-0 to stun the Texans. Deshaun Watson has SIX game winning drives,” the account posted.

The Browns’ comeback was completed in the final minute, with Quinshon Judkins scoring a five-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.

Houston had one final opportunity to respond, but Cleveland’s defense held firm to seal the victory.

The Browns finished with a 27–24 win, while the Texans fell to 3–6.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts edged out the Miami Dolphins 24–22 in a closely contested matchup, with Miami falling short despite a defensive touchdown during the game. The Dolphins’ loss also brought criticism of their offensive line and the officiating crew.

One of the biggest talking points was Miami’s struggles to establish its running game. A fan, kB, criticized the offensive line for failing to create opportunities for running back Ollie Gordon II.

“Dolphins OL a massive failure today vs a bad Colts run D. Opened no lanes for Ollie all day. Really s*** effort,” kB posted on X.

The officiating also drew frustration, with Matthew Swinford questioning the number of penalties called during the contest.

“The officiating crew for Dolphins vs Colts is absolutely horrible. Calling more penalties than I’ve seen in a LONG time. BS ticky tack c*** being called nullifying game changing plays,” Swinford wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Miami’s Chris Johnson delivered a highlight with a pick-six, as NFL UK and Ireland shared the defensive touchdown on X.

“CHRIS JOHNSON PICK SIX FOR THE DOLPHINS!” the account posted.

The defeat was particularly costly as kicker Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals and an extra point, according to BetMGM.

With Travis Kelce returning after an ankle scare and Jared Wiley ruled out, Kansas City’s injury updates joined disputed officiating decisions and Houston’s blown lead among the day’s major talking points. How the Chiefs manage those injuries and whether the Texans can address their defensive struggles will be key storylines to follow as the season continues.