NFL Team Suggested Fernando Mendoza Get Arrested to Force Draft Slide as #1 Prospect Reveals Bizarre Question

January 17, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida, U.S: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 talks with media at Media Day for the Championship Game between The Miami Hurricanes and The Indiana Hoosiers at the Miami Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach U.S – ZUMAs304 20260117_zaf_s304_037 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

January 17, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida, U.S: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 talks with media at Media Day for the Championship Game between The Miami Hurricanes and The Indiana Hoosiers at the Miami Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach U.S – ZUMAs304 20260117_zaf_s304_037 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Essentials Inside The Story Fernando Mendoza was tight-lipped about which team made the remark.

After the Heisman Trophy win, a majority of analysts see him as the No. 1 pick for this year's Draft.

The quarterback vowed "to give everything" to the team that drafts him.

Fernando Mendoza arrived in Indianapolis this week as the No. 1 pick for the upcoming draft. While he is skipping the Combine, the Indiana quarterback has meetings with several NFL teams. But one of those meetings took a wild turn when a team suggested he get arrested before draft night to slide down the board to them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was: ‘Hey, maybe you should get arrested.’ I was a little confused, but then it was like to slide [in the draft],” Mendoza said to CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala when asked for the most bizarre question he’s been asked this week by a team. “Hopefully, I don’t get arrested,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed about which team said it, the former Indiana quarterback refused to answer.

“It was not one of the teams that I formally interviewed with, so I don’t wanna expose the team,” Mendoza added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, many prospects tumbled after messy pre-draft moments. For example, just last year, Shedeur Sanders slid from a projected top 20 pick to the fifth round, which shows how fragile draft stock can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, Mendoza’s situation looks nothing like that. The majority of analysts see him as the No. 1 pick, and his resume backs it up. He just captured the Heisman Trophy and led the Indiana Hoosiers to a stunning national title. Moreover, IU finished 16-0 as he completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Still, his path to this point was not always smooth. While his Indiana bio says he was “tabbed the No. 72 quarterback nationally per ESPN,” Mendoza has also said he ranked even lower in high school. But after transferring from California to Indiana, he climbed to No. 3 in ESPN’s transfer quarterback rankings and still had two seasons of eligibility left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the story has flipped completely. After a Big Ten title game win over Ohio State and playoff victories against Alabama, Oregon, and Miami, he sits atop nearly every mock draft. And many believe that the Raiders will be the ones to take him as the first overall pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Mendoza will be happy with the Raiders with the Tom Brady factor

While Fernando Mendoza remains the top favorite for the Las Vegas Raiders‘ first overall pick, he remains humble.

“I was lucky enough to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders,” he said, speaking at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. “It was a fantastic interview. Coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays and did plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting. I know they have the No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. Excited for the opportunity, and whatever team drafts me, I am going to give everything I got to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana Hoosiers Football Championship Celebration Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza walks to the stage during the team celebration of winning the NCAA Football 2026 CFP National Championship at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind on Jan 24. Nathan McDaniel / Image of Bloomington Indiana United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx NathanxMcDanielx iosphotos393699

Soon after, Mendoza also hinted at Tom Brady.

“There’d be no hard feelings,” he said. “I’m just grateful for whatever team drafts me, whether it’s the No. 1 pick or the 199th pick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the number 199 carries weight because the New England Patriots once used it on Brady, who now holds a minority stake in the Raiders.

“Yeah, I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady? I mean, more Super Bowl rings than anybody,” Mendoza said. “So, that opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him would mean so much.”

He revealed that during his formal Raiders interview, he said he was able to say “a brief hi” to Brady on the phone and hopes to meet him in person. Interestingly, Brady was on the sidelines at Indiana’s title win over Miami, though Mendoza did not realize it until afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, if he lands with the silver and black, mentorship from one of the greatest ever could soon become a reality for Mendoza.