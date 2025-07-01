NFL Teams Aren’t Afraid to Tank for Arch Manning as Pat McAfee Puts Peyton Manning on the Spot

“Arch Manning looked the part on Day 1. He looked like a veteran.” Texas reporter Anwar Richardson was clearly impressed with Peyton Manning’s nephew’s arm and general demeanor. Manning’s first rodeo as Texas’s starting QB already feels bigger than football. The 21-year-old isn’t just carrying the Longhorns’ title hopes—he’s dragging a legacy heavier than the Alamo into every snap. Between Heisman chatter and NFL scouts lurking at his practices, the pressure should crack normal kids. But Arch? He’s out here studying Josh Allen’s footwork and Joe Burrow’s reads like he’s prepping for a midterm, not a season opener. And now, the Arch Manning hype has reached new heights.

During a revealing conversation between Pat McAfee and his special guest, none other than Arch’s uncle, Peyton Manning. McAfee couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about the young QB while chatting with the NFL legend. “I love everything about him… The way he’s handled this, the way everybody has handled the entire process.” The host admitted he’d been “pushing hard” to see Arch play last season before realizing it was “a little bit too big of a platform at this stage” – pulling back to avoid stirring the pot. His personal connection made the praise even more genuine. “I think I met Arch when he was just a little boy over at Eli’s apartment… he always had Moxy.”

The conversation took an interesting turn when McAfee shared what he’s hearing around the league, with Denver star Peyton listening intently. “There’s a lot of teams saying, ‘Hey let’s not be scared to lose a lot of games this year – maybe next year we can get Arch on our team.'” It’s the kind of quiet strategy talk that often surfaces about elite QB prospects, though rarely with a Manning at the center of it.

Arch stays focused on his game, clearly learning from his uncle’s famous work ethic. He studies Josh Allen’s playmaking and Joe Burrow’s precision, calling them “dogs” and “elite competitors.” But his biggest focus? Leadership. “Getting the guys to rally around me,” he says – pure Manning composure.

Even in Texas’s crowded QB room with Peyton watching from afar, Arch’s presence is undeniable. Teammates gravitate toward him, coaches rave about his work ethic, and NFL scouts are already doing their homework. The Manning magic is real, but this version might be the most intriguing yet.

Of course, none of this NFL speculation happens in a vacuum. Especially when you’ve got Peyton Manning in the hot seat. McAfee knew exactly what he was doing when he steered the conversation toward Arch, putting the two-time Super Bowl champ in that tricky spot between proud uncle and neutral observer.

Peyton Manning’s delicate balancing act

Peyton Manning’s careful dance between uncle and analyst became the real story when McAfee nudged him about Arch. “Look, Eli and I are his uncles—we try to be there as a resource,” Peyton said, toeing the line between family pride and neutrality. His praise came with a disclaimer: “Cooper’s done a great job with Arch… they’ve handled all the different things that’ve come their way in the right way.”

You could almost hear the Manning playbook at work—support without spectacle. But when Peyton lit up describing Arch’s throws at camp: “I’d have to hit the cut-off man to make that pass!”, the pride bled through. Arch’s patience, though, is what stood out most. “He’s been there two years… I’m such a believer in mastering the system you’re in,” Peyton stressed, subtly critiquing the carousel of coordinators plaguing college and pro football. That patience paid off!

After redshirting in 2023 and starting as QB3, Arch’s 2024 flashes were electric. A 95-yard relief appearance against Colorado State, then a jaw-dropping five-TD showcase versus UTSA—including a 67-yard rushing score and a 75-yard bomb to freshman Ryan Wingo. By Week 4, Texas had no choice but to start him, and awards piled up. SEC Freshman of the Week, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose honors.

Peyton’s dilemma? Balancing his “resource” role with the reality that Arch is now the story. McAfee knew exactly what he was doing—poking the bear while the NFL whispers grew louder. Every throw Arch makes now isn’t just for Texas; it’s for GMs already dreaming of 2026. And Peyton? He’s stuck in the best-worst seat: the legend who can’t not watch, but knows better than anyone the weight of that name.