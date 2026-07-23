NFL Teams Surpass Combined MLB, NBA & NHL Revenue With Massive $14B Milestone – Report

The NFL’s financial dominance is no longer just a talking point, but a reality backed by staggering numbers. According to a landmark financial report, the league generated a record $14+ billion in national revenue, putting it in a class of its own. In fact, the NFL now produces more national revenue than Major League Baseball, the NBA, and the NHL combined, underscoring just how far ahead it has pulled from the rest of North American sports. The headline figure is eye-catching, but the details behind it are even more remarkable.

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On July 21, Sportico business reporter Kurt Badenhausen reported that every one of the NFL’s 32 franchises generated more than $450 million in gross national revenue during the 2025 season, citing multiple people familiar with the league’s finances. That’s a notable jump from the $433 million per team reported a year earlier. So, where does all that money come from?

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According to Badenhausen, the figure includes national media-rights payments, league sponsorships, shared revenue, and royalties generated by NFL Properties, NFL International, NFL Enterprises, and other league-affiliated businesses. The NFL’s media model is what truly separates it from other leagues.

Unlike MLB or the NHL, where teams negotiate many of their own regional television deals, the NFL sells every regular-season and postseason broadcast package at the national level. Television contracts, streaming agreements, and league-wide sponsorships all flow into one massive revenue pool before being divided equally among the league’s 32 teams.

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That approach gives every franchise, regardless of market size, a strong financial foundation. Whether it’s the Dallas Cowboys or the Green Bay Packers, each team benefits from the same national revenue stream, eliminating the gap that regional television markets often create in other sports. The timing couldn’t be better for the league, either.

NFL games continue to dominate American television, regularly accounting for more than 90 of the country’s 100 most-watched broadcasts each year. Because live football remains one of the few events viewers watch in real time, networks and streaming services continue paying premium prices to secure broadcasting rights, with media deals now accounting for more than half of the NFL’s total revenue.

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The revenue-sharing model extends beyond television as well. Badenhausen also noted that 34% of every team’s ticket revenue is contributed to a shared league pool before being redistributed equally. That system added nearly $30 million per franchise, further strengthening the financial stability of all 32 clubs. Still, not everyone sees the numbers as the final word.

Because the NFL is a privately operated league, its financial statements aren’t publicly released in full. Much of the reported data comes from industry sources and people familiar with the league’s finances rather than official disclosures. As a result, while the broad picture of the NFL’s financial strength is widely accepted, some analysts continue to debate the precise figures and the level of transparency behind them.

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Not everyone agreed that the NFL-MLB comparison was fair

The report quickly sparked another debate online. While many celebrated the NFL’s record-breaking revenue, others questioned whether the comparison with other leagues, particularly MLB, was entirely fair.

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Shortly after Kurt Badenhausen shared his report, Philly Front Office, a fan account on X, highlighted a key distinction between the NFL and Major League Baseball.

“But all they have is central revenue. That completely ignores the local tv rights that all of the other leagues depend on and the NFL doesn’t have. That’s misleading as hell. MLB had like $12.5b in total revenue last year.”

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The point was simple: the NFL and MLB generate media revenue in very different ways. Over the years, multiple reports have shown that the NFL earns almost all of its television revenue through national broadcast deals, with local media contributing only a tiny share, typically less than 2% of the league’s overall revenue.

MLB, meanwhile, follows a different model. Based on previous financial data, media rights account for roughly 49% of baseball’s total revenue, with 26% coming from national deals and another 23% generated through local television rights negotiated by individual clubs. That structure has long been viewed as one of MLB’s biggest financial strengths. Badenhausen, though, wasn’t convinced that it changed the bigger picture.

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Responding on X, he wrote, “All they have is central revenue? Total NFL revenue, including local, is about 2x MLB. The NFL does do a few hundred million in local media for preseason games and radio.”

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That reply only added fuel to the discussion. While some pointed to MLB’s strong local media business as a competitive advantage, others argued that the NFL’s centralized model has simply created a far larger financial machine. The debate continues, but one thing is hard to dispute: regardless of how the revenue is divided, the NFL remains in a league of its own when it comes to the business of sports.