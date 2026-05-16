NFL Teams With the Easiest and Hardest Paths to the Playoffs in 2026

The NFL schedule was officially released, revealing where and when each team will play each other in the 18-game NFL season. It’s always good to look ahead and anticipate how teams will perform during the ever-so-important playoff push in November and December. Some have it harder than others, but every team will have to be playing its best football by November. A three-game losing streak could cost a playoff spot or a division title.
Here are the easiest and hardest playoff pushes in the NFL schedule.
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Easier Playoff Pushes
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens fans hope their team can get back into the postseason this year with new head coach Jesse Minter. The team lucked out with a bye week in Week 13, and the five games after are all winnable.
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 17: @Cincinnati Bengals
Week 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The majority of the matchups are between AFC North opponents, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned when watching that division play football, it’s that every game is legitimately 50/50. Hosting the Buccanners, Browns and Steelers should all be likely wins for the Ravens, with the toughest game being the Bengals on the road in Week 17.
Ravens have a real shot to go 4-1 during this stretch to be hot going into the playoffs, if they start hot early in the season.
Cincinnati Bengals
There’s plenty of talk about the Cincinnati Bengals and their upgraded defense heading into 2026. We all know what the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase can do, but with the acquisition of Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants, the Bengals’ playoff aspirations are clear.
Week 13: @Cleveland Browns
Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15: @Carolina Panthers
Week 16: @Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns
No game in the NFL is “free”, but getting the Browns twice during this stretch helps. The Panthers and Colts aren’t easy road match-ups either. Still, we don’t know how Daniel Jones will look after his Achilles injury, and the Panthers could struggle despite the excitement surrounding them heading into 2026. The Chiefs are no doubt the hardest game here, but hosting them helps.
If the Bengals are truly the team destined to make a run with their upgraded defense, they should go 4-2 or, at worst, 3-3 during this stretch, heading into the playoffs.
Denver Broncos
Looking at the Denver Broncos schedule, it’s not exactly easy, but there is a late-season stretch where the team can build momentum before a tough three-week run leading into the playoffs.
Week 13: vs. Mimai Dolphisn
Week 14: @New York Jets
Week 15: @Las Vegas Raiders
The two games before these three are the Broncos facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road and hosting the Raiders, giving them a real shot at going 5-0 heading into Week 16. The last three games will be challenging, playing the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers back-to-back, but having the easy stretch before should give the team confidence heading into the final push to the playoffs.
Detriot Lions
Head coach Dan Campbell is hoping that last season for the Detroit Lions wasn’t a regular occurrence, as the Lions missed the playoffs. The Lions have tough matchups all year, but getting the Patriots and Bills out of the way earlier helps.
Week 13: @Atlanta Falcons
Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 15: @Minnesota Vikings
Week 16: vs. New York Giants
Week 17: @Chicago Bears
Week 18: @Green Bay Packers
Hainv four out of six games on the road isn’t helpful, but before Week 17, the Lions could be 4-0 during that stretch. I’m not that high on the Falcons, and I love what the Titans have done, but it’s just not their year. Then the Giants and Vikings should be wins, with the Vikings giving the Giants more of a fight. Going on the road to play two straight NFL North opponents isn’t easy, but if the Lions can split these games, they’ll be looking good going into the postseason. I see Detroit going 4-2 in this stretch.
Harder Playoff Pushes
Buffalo Bills
It was a lot easier picking the harder playoff pushes, and man, a lot of these teams have rough stretches. The Buffalo Bills better hope they start the season off hot, because the stretch they have throughout November isn’t easy.
Week 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 13: @New England Patriots
Week 14: @Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 16: @Denver Broncos
The one upside is that before and after this stretch, the Bills play the Dolphins and Jets back-to-back. I like what Buffalo has done this offseason in terms of upgrading the defense and offense, but the interior defensive line is still a weakness. If they can go 3-2 during this stretch, they will be in contention for a playoff spot. Hosting the Chiefs is a pleasure, but having to go to New England, Green Bay and Denver late in the year is never easy.
Houston Texans
I’m really high on the Houston Texans, and the defense should be a reason why they’re in contention for the No. 1 seed this year in the AFC. The late-season schedule isn’t the easiest, especially with the road games late in the year.
Week 13: @Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 14: @Washington Commanders
Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16: @Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17: @Green Bay Packers
Week 18: Tennessee Titans
Having four road games late in the year never helps, especially having to go to Philadelphia and Green Bay back-to-back. Playing the Steelers and Commanders shouldn’t be as challenging, but don’t sleep on the Commanders. If Jayden Daniels is healthy, they should be a formidable opponent. They were in the NFC championship game just two years ago. Getting the Jaguars at home is a help, but the AFC South is known for chaos, so that game is truly 50/50. Then with the Titans, it’ll be towards the end of the sophomore campaign for Cam Ward, and he’ll likely want to go out with a bang. I’m high on the Texans, and if they can go 5-1 or 4-2 during this stretch, it’ll help them going into the playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs fans better hope Patrick Mahomes is back up to speed by November, because the ending of the Chiefs’ schedule isn’t exactly easy.
Week 12: @Buffao Bills
Week 13: @Los Angeles Rams
Week 14: @Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15: vs. New England Patriots
Week 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 17: @Los Angeles Chargers
Now this is a gauntlet. It’s a true test to see if the Chiefs can still be the juggernaut we’re all used to. Just a couple of years ago, I’d be confident in saying the Chiefs would drop max two games on this list, but there’s a world they go 2-4 in this stretch. Having three strong road games of Buffalo, Los Angeles and Cincinnati isn’t easy. Then you come home to face the Patriots and 49ers? It’ll be a tall task for Mahomes, but nothing he isn’t used to.
Los Angeles Rams
The NFL believes in the Los Angeles Rams, given the number of prime-time games, but with how hard the schedule is, head coach Sean McVay had better be up for the challenge.
Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: @San Francisco 49ers
Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 16: @Seattle Seahawks
Week 17: @Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Just think the Rams defense will face a gauntlet of Jordan Love, Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold (2x) and Baker Mayfield. McVay has to be pumped that the team improved its secondary this season, because that’s a challenge if I’ve ever seen one. The Rams were battle-tested last year and still almost won the NFC West, so it’s the same story this season. They open up the season tough and end it tough, but we all know McVay and quaterback Matthew Stafford are ready for the challenge.
San Francisco 49ers
No doubt, this is the hardest stretch I’ve seen for any team looking at the full schedules. San Franciso 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shouldn’t be happy with the NFL.
Week 10: @Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)
Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: @New York Giants
Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15: @Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
First off, this team has two international games, which isn’t easy in its own right. Mexico City isn’t that far, but still, having two international games is taxing. Going to Mexico City, then straight into the Seahawks, is tough, and then immediately traveling across the country to New York isn’t easy. The air miles this team will travel are insane. The 49ers have struggled with injuries, and as they enter the most important stretch of the season, they’ll need all hands on deck. I have faith in Shannahan to somehow get out of this 4-4. I’d call that a win.