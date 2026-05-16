NFL Teams With the Easiest and Hardest Paths to the Playoffs in 2026

The NFL schedule was officially released, revealing where and when each team will play each other in the 18-game NFL season. It’s always good to look ahead and anticipate how teams will perform during the ever-so-important playoff push in November and December. Some have it harder than others, but every team will have to be playing its best football by November. A three-game losing streak could cost a playoff spot or a division title.

Here are the easiest and hardest playoff pushes in the NFL schedule.

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Easier Playoff Pushes

Baltimore Ravens

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 runs with the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401413

Baltimore Ravens fans hope their team can get back into the postseason this year with new head coach Jesse Minter. The team lucked out with a bye week in Week 13, and the five games after are all winnable.

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Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: @Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 17: @Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The majority of the matchups are between AFC North opponents, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned when watching that division play football, it’s that every game is legitimately 50/50. Hosting the Buccanners, Browns and Steelers should all be likely wins for the Ravens, with the toughest game being the Bengals on the road in Week 17.

Ravens have a real shot to go 4-1 during this stretch to be hot going into the playoffs, if they start hot early in the season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

There’s plenty of talk about the Cincinnati Bengals and their upgraded defense heading into 2026. We all know what the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase can do, but with the acquisition of Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants, the Bengals’ playoff aspirations are clear.

Week 13: @Cleveland Browns

Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: @Carolina Panthers

Week 16: @Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns

No game in the NFL is “free”, but getting the Browns twice during this stretch helps. The Panthers and Colts aren’t easy road match-ups either. Still, we don’t know how Daniel Jones will look after his Achilles injury, and the Panthers could struggle despite the excitement surrounding them heading into 2026. The Chiefs are no doubt the hardest game here, but hosting them helps.

If the Bengals are truly the team destined to make a run with their upgraded defense, they should go 4-2 or, at worst, 3-3 during this stretch, heading into the playoffs.

Denver Broncos

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117230

Looking at the Denver Broncos schedule, it’s not exactly easy, but there is a late-season stretch where the team can build momentum before a tough three-week run leading into the playoffs.

Week 13: vs. Mimai Dolphisn

Week 14: @New York Jets

Week 15: @Las Vegas Raiders

The two games before these three are the Broncos facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road and hosting the Raiders, giving them a real shot at going 5-0 heading into Week 16. The last three games will be challenging, playing the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers back-to-back, but having the easy stretch before should give the team confidence heading into the final push to the playoffs.

Detriot Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Head coach Dan Campbell is hoping that last season for the Detroit Lions wasn’t a regular occurrence, as the Lions missed the playoffs. The Lions have tough matchups all year, but getting the Patriots and Bills out of the way earlier helps.

Week 13: @Atlanta Falcons

Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 15: @Minnesota Vikings

Week 16: vs. New York Giants

Week 17: @Chicago Bears

Week 18: @Green Bay Packers

Hainv four out of six games on the road isn’t helpful, but before Week 17, the Lions could be 4-0 during that stretch. I’m not that high on the Falcons, and I love what the Titans have done, but it’s just not their year. Then the Giants and Vikings should be wins, with the Vikings giving the Giants more of a fight. Going on the road to play two straight NFL North opponents isn’t easy, but if the Lions can split these games, they’ll be looking good going into the postseason. I see Detroit going 4-2 in this stretch.

Harder Playoff Pushes

Buffalo Bills

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117371

It was a lot easier picking the harder playoff pushes, and man, a lot of these teams have rough stretches. The Buffalo Bills better hope they start the season off hot, because the stretch they have throughout November isn’t easy.

Week 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13: @New England Patriots

Week 14: @Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 16: @Denver Broncos

The one upside is that before and after this stretch, the Bills play the Dolphins and Jets back-to-back. I like what Buffalo has done this offseason in terms of upgrading the defense and offense, but the interior defensive line is still a weakness. If they can go 3-2 during this stretch, they will be in contention for a playoff spot. Hosting the Chiefs is a pleasure, but having to go to New England, Green Bay and Denver late in the year is never easy.

Houston Texans

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I’m really high on the Houston Texans, and the defense should be a reason why they’re in contention for the No. 1 seed this year in the AFC. The late-season schedule isn’t the easiest, especially with the road games late in the year.

Week 13: @Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14: @Washington Commanders

Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: @Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: @Green Bay Packers

Week 18: Tennessee Titans

Having four road games late in the year never helps, especially having to go to Philadelphia and Green Bay back-to-back. Playing the Steelers and Commanders shouldn’t be as challenging, but don’t sleep on the Commanders. If Jayden Daniels is healthy, they should be a formidable opponent. They were in the NFC championship game just two years ago. Getting the Jaguars at home is a help, but the AFC South is known for chaos, so that game is truly 50/50. Then with the Titans, it’ll be towards the end of the sophomore campaign for Cam Ward, and he’ll likely want to go out with a bang. I’m high on the Texans, and if they can go 5-1 or 4-2 during this stretch, it’ll help them going into the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 looks to pass in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512140909

Kansas City Chiefs fans better hope Patrick Mahomes is back up to speed by November, because the ending of the Chiefs’ schedule isn’t exactly easy.

Week 12: @Buffao Bills

Week 13: @Los Angeles Rams

Week 14: @Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots

Week 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 17: @Los Angeles Chargers

Now this is a gauntlet. It’s a true test to see if the Chiefs can still be the juggernaut we’re all used to. Just a couple of years ago, I’d be confident in saying the Chiefs would drop max two games on this list, but there’s a world they go 2-4 in this stretch. Having three strong road games of Buffalo, Los Angeles and Cincinnati isn’t easy. Then you come home to face the Patriots and 49ers? It’ll be a tall task for Mahomes, but nothing he isn’t used to.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFC Divisional Round playoff gameagainst the Chicago Bears on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118024

The NFL believes in the Los Angeles Rams, given the number of prime-time games, but with how hard the schedule is, head coach Sean McVay had better be up for the challenge.

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: @San Francisco 49ers

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: @Seattle Seahawks

Week 17: @Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Just think the Rams defense will face a gauntlet of Jordan Love, Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold (2x) and Baker Mayfield. McVay has to be pumped that the team improved its secondary this season, because that’s a challenge if I’ve ever seen one. The Rams were battle-tested last year and still almost won the NFC West, so it’s the same story this season. They open up the season tough and end it tough, but we all know McVay and quaterback Matthew Stafford are ready for the challenge.

San Francisco 49ers

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan jogs down the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222071

No doubt, this is the hardest stretch I’ve seen for any team looking at the full schedules. San Franciso 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shouldn’t be happy with the NFL.

Week 10: @Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)

Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: @New York Giants

Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: @Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

First off, this team has two international games, which isn’t easy in its own right. Mexico City isn’t that far, but still, having two international games is taxing. Going to Mexico City, then straight into the Seahawks, is tough, and then immediately traveling across the country to New York isn’t easy. The air miles this team will travel are insane. The 49ers have struggled with injuries, and as they enter the most important stretch of the season, they’ll need all hands on deck. I have faith in Shannahan to somehow get out of this 4-4. I’d call that a win.