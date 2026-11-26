Thanksgiving brought a high-stakes divisional contest between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, with sole possession of the NFC North lead on the line. The matchup produced several major turning points, including an early injury setback and a dramatic finish.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chicago Bears suffered an early setback when tight end Colston Loveland fumbled during their opening offensive possession. He caught a 5-yard pass and advanced the ball before Detroit rookie defensive end Derrick Moore punched it out from underneath his arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions recovered the ball, ending Chicago’s drive before the Bears could get on the scoreboard. It was Loveland’s second lost fumble since Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The tight end’s difficult start took another turn during Chicago’s second offensive series. With 6:15 remaining in the first quarter, Loveland suffered a left knee injury while blocking on D’Andre Swift’s 2-yard run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loveland was engaged with Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske when linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rolled into him at the end of the play. He initially managed to leave the field under his own power but appeared to be struggling as he walked toward the sideline.

Fan Ranker Live · 6,158 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

After receiving attention in the medical tent, Loveland was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#Bears TE Colston Loveland is being carted off to the locker room,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X.

The Bears confirmed early in the second quarter that Loveland would not return for the rest of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

His absence was another concern for Chicago’s tight end group, which was already without Cole Kmet. Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Bears’ Week 7 win against the New England Patriots.

With both players unavailable, rookie Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson were the remaining active tight ends for Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loveland entered the matchup with 40 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games. He ranked third on the Bears in receiving yards, making his early exit a significant loss for the offense.

Quarterback Caleb Williams also faced criticism as Chicago tried to keep pace with Detroit. The Bears struggled to find consistency during the contest, and Williams became a talking point after another difficult offensive possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Caleb Williams disaster class. This is becoming way too common 🫣,” Dov Kleiman wrote on X.

Williams also showed his frustration after a Chicago drive ended with a sack. The reaction added to the difficult moments for the quarterback as the Bears tried to find a response against their division rivals.

Detroit also had injury concerns during the matchup. The team listed cornerback Roger McCreary with a neck injury and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez with an ankle injury, with both players marked questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#Lions Injury Update: CB Roger McCreary, Neck, Questionable; LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Ankle, Questionable,” Detroit Lions PR posted on X.

Detroit took a 19-10 lead into halftime after a late swing in the second quarter. The Lions added a safety following a sack and fumble by Williams in the end zone before Jared Goff connected with Sam LaPorta for a touchdown just before the break.

The score put Detroit in a strong position to take sole possession of the NFC North lead with a win. Chicago, however, responded after halftime and continued to put pressure on the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jahmyr Gibbs continued to dominate the Bears’ defense, breaking free for a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Detroit a 35–24 lead. He finished with 21 carries for 205 yards (9.8 per carry) and three touchdowns, capping off a dominant performance.

Gibbs also made history, surpassing Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history by a player before turning 25. He also became just the third player since 2000 to record at least 16 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson and Shaun Alexander.

Beyond his rushing production, Gibbs added five receptions for 42 yards, finishing with 247 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

Chicago responded with a 41-yard touchdown catch by Rome Odunze, followed by a successful two-point conversion from Caleb Williams, cutting Detroit’s lead to 35-32. The Bears continued to fight for the win, and Williams connected with Odunze again in the final seconds for the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago Bears completed a dramatic comeback to defeat the Detroit Lions 39-35 at Ford Field. The victory moved Chicago to 9-2 and gave the team sole possession of the NFC North lead, while Detroit fell to 8-3.

For the Bears, the win was a major boost in the division race, but Colston Loveland’s injury remains a concern with Cole Kmet already sidelined for the season. How will Chicago manage its tight end position in the next game?