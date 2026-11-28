Whew, what a week of NFL action. The NFL loaded up Thanksgiving week, giving us five weekday matchups in three days. And as someone who has been watching the NFL for a long time, this is the best Thanksgiving Day slate I can remember.

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Throughout the action on Thanksgiving Day, there was high-octane action, making for some really close games. They were truly remarkable performances. It was nice to have NFL football throughout this busy week for so many people.

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Amid the joy, we also learned a lot about the teams that played. Whether some of your family members were happy after the games or distraught (only talking to you, Dallas fans), we all learned something.

So, what did we learn? That’s what I’m here to tell you by giving one thing we learned from each game on Thanksgiving week.

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Packers vs. Rams

Imago San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams MELBOURNE, EAST MELBOURNE – SEPTEMBER 11: Sean McVay, Head coach of Los Angeles Rams clapping during a game between San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, East Melbourne. Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne Austrailia Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/ISIxPhotosx 9769

Rams coaches are earning their paycheck

Let’s be honest, not a soul saw the Rams having four losses before we got to December. The only way was through injuries, and my golly, it’s hard to see if the Rams have any. Head coach Sean McVay is down his top two receivers and top receiver tight end threat, which has forced him to get creative. We saw him use pony personnel (2 running backs, 0 tight ends) against Arizona two weeks ago, and he did the same against Green Bay.

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Los Angeles ranks second in the NFL in rushing success rate and fifth in EPA per rush. The offense is still dominant thanks to the Rams’ rushing game. It showed against Green Bay, with McVay running the ball 47 times and running back Blake Corum having 32 carries for 184 yards. It’s starting to unlock new weapons with this Rams team, like receiver Konata Mumpfield, who had some snappy routes against the Packers, showing he can be a trustworthy weapon for Stafford.

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The defense has been dominant, too. The Rams held the Packers’ red-hot passing attack to 189 yards, forcing Jordan Love to throw two interceptions. Even with injuries on the defensive end like Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Jaylen Watson, Los Angeles has been able to hold its ground. It’s forced players like Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Tyler Davis and Josiah Stewart to step up. They have, and much of it is because of the positions defensive coordinator Chris Shula has put his players in.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Bears vs. Lions

Zuma September 20, 2026: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams 18 is chased by Minnesota Vikings Dallas Turner 15 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260920_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

Chicago is just fun, man

I mean, it’s a simple takeaway from seeing quarterback Caleb Williams fired up on the sideline, then scoring in three plays and leading a game-winning drive with a little over two minutes left on the clock. The game-winning throw to Rome Odunze was an absolute beauty. Williams started left, then worked back to his right, and this is the growth I love to see in his game. Instead of rolling out or using his legs, Williams stood tall and layered a beauty to Odunze in the corner. Those are the types of plays that just leave my jaw on the floor.

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It’s not just Williams, but watching this defensive line is a joy as well. There are limiting factors to the Bears’ defense on the back end, especially in how the secondary performs, but watching Jeffery Simmons talk trash all game gets the blood flowing. Starting my Thanksgiving off with this game was just a match made in heaven, and the main thing I kept coming back to was, “Man, this would be a great opportunity for Williams to have a comeback.”

That’s what Williams did. Chicago fans are used to seeing those heroics, but they just haven’t seen it this year. The reason is that Chicago has been playing from behind in most of its games, but Detroit got the best of them early.

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Side note: Jahmyr Gibbs is the best player in the league, not the most valuable.

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton 14 looks to throw during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburg Steelers on November 22nd, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 22 Steelers vs Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261122196

Joe Milton?!?

I’ll be the first to admit, by around the second quarter of this game, I stopped really paying attention. But after the 45-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, I was intrigued. Milton went 21-of-31 for 331 yards and three touchdown passes. He had an average depth of target of 17.3 yards, and get this: 36 of his yards came from YAC. He was absolutely throwing the ball across the yard and without hesitation as well.

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The scariest thing for NFL defenders has to be Milton out of the pocket. He may not have the accuracy or understanding of other quarterbacks, but the fact that he can launch the ball 70 yards down the field at any time is just silly. The throw he had to Makai Lemon for a score was just pure arm strength as well. The fearlessness to march into AT&T Stadium and put on a performance like that is just beautiful.

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Overall, the Eagles likely don’t make a run for the NFC East even after winning two straight games, but it doesn’t matter. Ask any Eagles fan; this win makes this season worth it.

Chiefs vs. Bills

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Jan 19, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20250119_bd_bk3_002

The Bills’ defense is good?

Okay, so I definitely didn’t expect this game to be the lowest-scoring of the day, but we still got a great finish. Tyler Bass had a heck of a game drilling the game-winning kick, but he’s not the part we have to talk about.

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Coming into the matchup, Buffalo’s defense ranked second in the NFL in success rate allowed over the last four weeks. The quarterback matchups in those four games: Kyle McCord, Geno Smith, Carson Wentz and Joe Fagnano. So, naturally, facing Patrick Mahomes, who was coming off back-to-back 300-yard games, you’d think the Bills defense would take a step back.

They didn’t. Whether you want to blame it on the rain or not, the Bills’ defense allowed an EPA per play of -0.08 and held the Chiefs to 10 points for the game. The addition of Amani Hooker has proved itself for the Bills, with Jim Leonhard able to play nickel a majority of the time for this defense. He did that before, but you can see the Bills starting to do more complicated things on the back end, with a more versatile player there.

The Bills now sit at 10-1 with a good shot to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ll likely get it, and we’ll see the AFC playoffs run through Highmark Stadium.

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Broncos vs. Steelers

Imago Denver Broncos v New York Jets International Series 12/10/2025. International Series Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during the International Series match between Denver Broncos and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 12 October 2025. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xManjitxNarotrax PSI-23017-0179

Uh, is Bo Nix okay?

With the crazy debacle of Aaron Rodgers being benched and later cut by the Steelers, many thought the Broncos would go on the road and get a win with Mason Rudolph starting. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix proved them wrong.

Nix went 22-of-40 for 169 yards and two interceptions. It was a dreadful performance and, quite honestly, made it hard to watch this game at times.

It’s pretty hard to sugarcoat this performance. Denver had a 25.6 percent success rate in the passing game and an average depth of target of six yards. The pick-six to Jalen Ramsey still confuses me, and I quite honestly don’t know where Nix was trying to throw that ball. To add to it, Nix had a pass EPA per play of -0.60.

Denver is still 8-3, but Nix’s inconsistency is its limiting factor, even with the offensive playmakers and a defense that’s one of the best in the league. It won’t be enough if Nix can’t make this offense go. Just a hard performance and game to end this great week of games.

Well, onto Sunday we go!