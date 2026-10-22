NFL Trade Deadline: Best Landing Spots for Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor and Others

I know it’s hard to believe, but we’re under three weeks away from the NFL trade deadline. It feels like the season just started, and now we’re already almost halfway through the regular season, and it’s time for some contenders to start making moves.

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This year, there are a lot of teams at the bottom of the NFL. There’s the ones we expected like the Dolphins and Cardinals, but they’ve been joined by some surprise teams like the Buccaneers and Chargers. There will be a lot of teams looking to move their assets in exchange for draft capital, and there are always contenders looking to buy before a final playoff push.

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I’ve identified 10 of the biggest trade targets and their best landing spot as the deadline draws nearer.

QB Justin Herbert

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141558

Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

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There has been a lot of chatter about a potential Justin Herbert trade. LA claims they have no interest in moving him, but everyone says that until the right package comes along, and if I’m the Vikings, I’m going to make the Chargers tell me no.

Herbert has not played well this year, throwing five touchdowns to eight interceptions, but we all know what he’s capable of, and it’s not like Minnesota needs an elite quarterback. Their defense is so good they could win it with a Sam Darnold-esque talent, and Herbert is better than Darnold.

It would cost an arm and a leg, but if the Vikings truly believe they can win the Super Bowl within the next 2-3 years, this is a deal you have to try and make.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Best Landing Spot: Denver Broncos

I was tempted to put Minnesota as Jonathan Taylor’s best landing spot, because they need running back help, but I think the Broncos would be a better fit.

Bo Nix has struggled this year, but Denver’s run game is averaging 3.4 yards per carry, which ranks 30th in the NFL. No quarterback can thrive with a bad run game, so adding someone like Taylor behind their offensive line would give them a massive boost offensively. Especially because Bo Nix isn’t a threat with his legs after his ankle injury.

The Colts probably don’t want to move on from Taylor, but for the right package, he could be on the trade block, and Denver has the talent at every other position to potentially win it all this year, so no price is too steep.

OG Quenton Nelson

Best Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens just spent a first-round pick on Vega Ioane to shore up the interior of their offensive line, but they still have a big hole at left guard. John Simpkins has not lived up to expectations, so if they feel like adding arguably the best offensive guard in football will help their offense, they should pounce on the opportunity to add Quenton Nelson.

Nelson is on an expiring deal, and it seems unlikely that Indy will extend him long-term. He’s absolutely going to be on the trade block at the deadline, and a second-round pick might just get the job done. Imagine how much more efficient this offense gets with Nelson at LG. It would be scary.

RB Saquon Barkley

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111075

Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

I almost did it for Taylor, so I’ll do it for Saquon Barkley. Making a move for Herbert and Barkley would cost them a lot of draft capital, but if you look at their roster, the Vikings don’t really need the capital. They have a fantastic defense, an above-average offensive line, two great receivers, and a solid tight end. All they need is a QB and an RB, and they could be Super Bowl contenders this year.

Imagine an offense with Justin Herbert under center, Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and Justin Jefferson out wide with Kevin O’Connell calling plays. Then add on Brian Flores’s defense and all of a sudden the Vikings are a top-three favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

ED Khalil Mack

Best Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are a perfect 6-0 and sitting in a great spot to potentially win it all this year, but there is one area I think they could afford to address at the deadline, and that’s edge rusher. Their pass rush hasn’t been bad, but it hasn’t been great, either. Their 2.5 sacks per game put them in a tie for 12th with five other teams, and with Nick Bosa being injury-prone, it’s never bad to have a great second option.

Is Khalil Mack this 10+ sack guy? No, but he’s a veteran pass rusher who can put pressure on the quarterback consistently and can give you 7-10 sacks in a season, and that’s exactly what the 49ers need across from Nick Bosa.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Best Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Every year we talk about the Chiefs potentially buying a receiver at the deadline, and they never do it, but this year could be different. Brian Thomas Jr.’s name was floated around at the deadline last year and this offseason, but Jacksonville held strong, but he’s currently sixth on the team in receiving yards behind sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron. He’s caught nine passes for 105 yards this year, so the Jags could end up shopping him at the deadline.

The Chiefs would have to make a strong offer for BTJ, because the Jags don’t need to trade him. They’re a Super Bowl contender this year and could be content with holding BTJ as a depth piece if no one coughs up a second-round pick or better. But if the Chiefs are serious about winning it all this year, they need receiver help, and BTJ would be great next to Rashee Rice.

TE Dallas Goedert

Imago January 11, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert 88 is brought down after a catch during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2026. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20260111_faf_cs17_072 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Best Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers haven’t had an elite tight end since Greg Olsen left. Tommy Tremble has been their top guy for a couple of years now and has just 128 yards on the season. Their tight ends aren’t much of a factor in their pass attack, but if they want to get Bryce Young another weapon, Dallas Goedert could be someone they target at the trade deadline.

Goedert hasn’t done a ton this season, but neither has anyone on Philly’s offense. Just last year, Goedert caught 60 passes for 591 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He’s still capable of being a big part of an offensive game plan, so Carolina should make a run at him.

DT DeForest Buckner

Best Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

The Bears’ defense has improved a lot since last season, but they still have one big hole, and that’s at defensive tackle. The interior of their defensive line has a total of one sack this season; meanwhile, DeForest Buckner has four on his own. If Chicago wants their defense to go from good to great, trading a fourth-rounder and some change for Buckner will help them do that.

ED Josh Sweat

Best Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers shouldn’t just explore moves on the offensive side of the ball. Carolina also has a big hole at edge rusher after Nic Scourton tore his ACL and is out for the year, so going after someone like Josh Sweat, who is almost sure to be available, would be a smart move.

Sweat hasn’t been too effective this year, totaling two sacks and 10 pressures, but he’s not even a year removed from totaling 12 sacks for the Cardinals last year. If Carolina wants to take their defense to the next level, getting another pass rusher is paramount.

CB Tariq Woolen

Best Landing Spot: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have an elite offense, but a defense that is giving up 297.4 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the NFL this season. They desperately need help in the secondary, so Tariq Woolen could help them out tremendously.

Woolen has 24 tackles, four passes defended, and one forced fumble in six games this season. Last year in Seattle, he had 41 tackles, one QB hit, 12 passes defended, and one defensive interception. He’s a solid corner who would instantly be the best on Detroit’s defense if he were traded there.