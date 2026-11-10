NFL Trade Deadline: 8 Players Who Should Be Traded Before Tuesday, Including Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Mack

With the NFL trade deadline being under 24 hours away, players can be on the move within seconds. Check your phone every time you get a notification, because you could see Jordan Davis get traded to Jacksonville.

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We’ve seen some action throughout Monday, and with the deadline getting closer, expect teams to get more aggressive. This list isn’t a prediction, nor is it what will happen; it’s just a list of names who I think “should” be traded before the deadline.

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The fun part about this deadline is it feels like anyone can win the big game this season. There isn’t a clear “favorite” as we travel through November, but that doesn’t mean it’s set. A contender can arise from the ashes of the trade deadline. So, here are some players who should have a new team within the next 24 hours.

Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

This is the one everyone expects, and it should happen. With the Colts heading into a clear rebuild, there is no reason to keep a running back who’s 27 years old. Taylor signed a contract extension before the season: a two-year, $44 million contract.

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The money shouldn’t steer any team away from calling the Colts to make a deal for Taylor. He’s still got juice as a runner and is realistically the only reason this Colts offense has looked competent at times. The Colts reportedly want a first-round pick for Taylor. They probably won’t get that, but they shouldn’t turn down a second-round pick at all. This team needs draft capital; they aren’t close to having a Super Bowl-winning roster, and are entering quarterback purgatory.

Teams who should trade for Taylor: MIN, NYG, NE, DEN

Grover Stewart – Indianapolis Colts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Jaguars vs Colts JAN 05 January 05, 2025: Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart 90 and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff 68 battle at the line of scrimmage during NFL game action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250105_zma_c04_134.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree341691

The Colts have already traded away DeForest Buckner, so why not Grover Stewart? He probably won’t be worth much in the trade market, but as mentioned above, this team needs as many picks as they can get. Stewart has never been an “elite” defensive tackle in the NFL, but he offers some pass-rush juice and quality play that many playoff teams could use in the postseason.

So far in 2026, he’s up to half a sack and 28 total tackles for the year.

Teams who should trade for Stewart: NYG, DET, DEN

Jackson Powers-Johnson – Las Vegas Raiders

Imago Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, December 8, 2024, Las Vegas Raiders player Jackson Powers-Johnson 58 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

It hasn’t worked out for Powers-Johnson in Las Vegas so far. He was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but just hasn’t fit into the Klint Kubiak scheme at all. Powers-Johnson hasn’t taken a snap since Week 5 of this season, with rookie Trey Zuhn III and second-year guard Caleb Rogers playing over him.

Powers-Johnson hasn’t given up a sack in the four games of action he’s seen this season and has the ability to play center or guard. He’s had his ups and downs in the league, but there are flashes of his dominance in the run game. While his pass protection has improved throughout his career, it’s clear he needs a change of scenery.

Las Vegas should explore the trade market for him if there are no plans for him to take snaps the rest of the season. It’s rare for a starting-caliber offensive lineman to be available at the trade deadline, making Powers-Johnson a clear candidate to target.

Teams who should trade for Powers-Johnson: GB, MIN, NE

Budda Baker – Arizona Cardinals

Imago Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 30, 2025, Arizona Cardinals player Budda Baker 3 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

We saw one of the top safeties in the league traded already, with Jessie Bates III on the move. So, why not Budda Baker? Baker has been with Arizona since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft. While his play hasn’t tailed off these last couple of years, it’s still clear he can make an impact at any given moment.

Baker has a career-high 3.5 sacks this season and has three pass breakups this season. That just speaks to the versatility Baker can offer a secondary. He’ll fit into a team that needs defensive back help, especially one who can rotate down as a buzz defender. Arizona is a rebuilding team, and like the Colts, they need as many picks as possible. With Baker being 30 years old, he should be on the move to a contending team.

Teams that should trade for Baker: BUF, CIN, NYG

Riq Woolen – Philadelphia Eagles

Imago October 16, 2022: Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen 27 celebrates a fumble recovery during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game in Seattle, WA. /CSM Seattle United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20221016_zaf_c04_439 Copyright: xSeanxBrownx

There aren’t many good cornerback options on the market right now, but Woolen is the best one. The Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year contract this offseason on a “prove-it” type deal. He’s had his ups and downs as a corner this season, giving up four touchdowns but having four pass breakups.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he offers contenders a clear starting corner who is comfortable manning up or playing zone coverage. While he’s more comfortable playing man, he still has the experience and understanding to operate in zone. With the Eagles clearly trying to “sell” players, Woolen should be on the move.

Teams who should trade for Woolen: BUF, CHI, DET, LAR

Will McDonald IV – New York Jets

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV 9 goes to the locker room for half time during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929167

Reports say the Jets won’t trade McDonald, but they absolutely should. He’s up to 19 total pressure and three sacks this season in 278 total snaps. His usage has been down this season, and McDonald has voiced his frustration with the team. Entering a fourth year, McDonald has shown power as an edge rusher and a more diverse pass-rushing arsenal this season after starting his career off slow.

We all know pass rush is key to NFL teams winning in January and February, so if a team comes calling, the Jets shouldn’t hesitate.

Teams who should trade for McDonald: BUF, NE, KC, SF

John Bates – Washington Commanders

Won’t spend too much time on this one, but with the NFL leaning into more 13 personnel, teams should be calling for Bates. He won’t offer much as a receiving threat, only having 27 yards this season, but for teams who lack the tight-end depth to run these heavier sets, it should make a call to Washington.

It shouldn’t cost much to pry Bates from the Commanders, so it’ll be interesting to see if anyone makes the call.

Teams who should trade for Bates: KC, GB, MIN

Khalil Mack – Los Angeles Chargers

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack 52 rushes the passer during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001799

All reports suggest the Chargers don’t want to make any moves at the deadline. But that isn’t the point of this article. Mack should absolutely be on the move; there is no reason the Chargers should hold onto him. The Chargers are 0-8, and this season is clearly in the rearview mirror. Mack still has juice in his game, especially with his power profile as a rusher.

Mack has 19 pressures and three sacks this season for the Chargers, but the film shows he can help a contender this season. If the Chargers hold onto him throughout this deadline, it’s just poor roster management from Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz.

Teams who should trade for Mack: SF, DAL, NYG,