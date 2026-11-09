NFL Trade Deadline: Jets Star Requests Exit, Jaguars Acquire All-Pro Safety From Falcons

The NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon presents contrasting roster decisions for franchises across the AFC. One year after trading away defensive starters Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to accumulate future draft picks, the New York Jets are facing another defensive dilemma. Former first-round selection Will McDonald IV has formally requested a trade after playing 263 defensive snaps through nine games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the AFC South, finalized a deal with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, even as the edge rusher seeks a fresh start elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

In New York, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday on X: “#Jets pass-rusher Will McDonald IV has informed the team that he wants to be traded, sources say. McDonald has played sparingly this season and is extremely frustrated with his usage. The former first-rounder wants more opportunities and the team is aware.”

McDonald recorded 10.5 sacks and 38 pressures during the 2024 season. Following the Jets’ transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme under head coach Aaron Glenn, his playing time decreased. Through nine games in 2026, McDonald has registered three sacks and nine quarterback pressures, participating in under 45% of defensive snaps as Kingsley Enagbare and rookie David Bailey handle the primary workload.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite trade inquiries from clubs including the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, New York has maintained that the edge rusher will remain on the roster. The Jets previously picked up McDonald’s 2027 fifth-year option valued at $13.75 million. When asked about the trade request by reporters on Monday afternoon, head coach Aaron Glenn stated, “Will’s going to be here.”

In Florida, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed a major secondary addition. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Jacksonville landed safety Jessie Bates III from Atlanta, sending a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Falcons in return. Bates has 60 tackles, an interception, and a fumble-return touchdown through nine games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial structuring proved central to the trade. Jacksonville entered deadline week with approximately $4.3 million in available salary cap space, which was insufficient to take on Bates’ remaining 2026 base salary of $6.5 million. Atlanta agreed to pay the majority of that remaining balance, leaving the Falcons with $13.7 million in dead money this season while facilitating the transaction.

Two franchises, two directions: Jaguars target deep playoff run as Falcons pivot to 2027

The trade solidifies Jacksonville’s roster for the second half of the season. The Jaguars currently lead the AFC South with a 6-2 record and have conceded 121 points through Week 9. By parting with Day 2 draft capital in 2027, the front office added an experienced starter to a defense competing for position in the AFC playoff bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bates enters Jacksonville’s defensive backfield alongside starting cornerback Travis Hunter. The acquisition provides immediate depth after safety Eric Murray was placed on injured reserve. Over his 139 career NFL starts, Bates has totaled 28 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles, giving defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile an established starter in deep coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Atlanta, the move alters the NFL roster makeup following a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, which dropped the team to 3-6. Rather than keeping Bates on an expiring deal through the end of the year, general manager Ian Cunningham secured future draft picks while absorbing his salary to clear commitments ahead of 2027.

In New York, the Jets sit at 2-7 following a 35-12 road defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unlike Atlanta’s decision to move a veteran or Jacksonville’s choice to acquire one, New York has kept its current defensive personnel intact ahead of Tuesday’s 4:00 PM ET deadline despite McDonald’s formal request to be moved.