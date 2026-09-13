NFL Trade Tracker: Jackson, Washington Await Contract Clarity as 2 Others Land Multi-Million-Dollar Deals

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season continues today, and so does the unofficial ‘annual contract extension deadline.’ As the teams get their players to put ink to paper, contract extensions usually fly under the radar, seldom grabbing the spotlight that some of them truly deserve. Just take the case of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

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The franchise knows it needs to keep its cornerstone in place for the long term, even though he had more downs than ups last season. And even though the team owner himself wished to extend the QB sooner rather than later, the talks seem to have subsided, and the Ravens have a decision on their hands. With many teams making the same decision, I have updates on four contract extensions you must know.

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Two star players see their contract talks come to a deadlock ahead of their Week-1 contests

The Ravens have made an interesting decision on Lamar Jackson’s contract extension

Defenses win games, but offenses capture the spotlight—and fans’ attention. And what is exciting if the ball is not in the hands of an iconic quarterback like Lamar Jackson? If you watch the Ravens, though, they are seemingly reconsidering their options.

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After a 2025 injury-plagued season, Jackson confirmed he is “100%” healthy to return to his usual form for the Ravens. The Ravens have been waiting 14 years to bring another Super Bowl title to the city. And if they can have Jackson at his best, that goal could become easier to reach. Even though the offseason should be a perfect time to prove your confidence in your franchise QB, Baltimore seems to be waiting further.

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Jackson has two years remaining on his contract through the 2027 season, and the offseason was filled with discussions on what owner Steve Bisciotti said would “make Jackson the highest-paid QB in the league” last year. But the offseason’s optimism has cooled.

Imago Jan 04, 2025: Lamar Jackson 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20260104_faf_cp5_238 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X, “There will be no last-minute, buzzer-beating, day-of-the-opener lucrative contract extension for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson — the way there was for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on opening day two years ago, per league sources. Any deal is on hold, likely until 2027.”

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added, “All football now for Jackson.”

Since he has been in this position before with the Ravens, he could become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season. A lot will depend on what happens over the next two seasons, starting with this one under new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Meanwhile, another player who proved his worth awaits in the trenches.

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Parker Washington bets on himself as the Jaguars consider their option

The Jaguars rebounded last season under first-year head coach Liam Coen and hope to build on that success. But one player who certainly proved himself worthy of a contract extension was their 2023 NFL Draft’s sixth overall pick, Parker Washington.

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Last season, the 24-year-old wide receiver had 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs. He also scored twice as a punt returner. In 2026, Washington will want to build on that performance. However, on September 12, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared an update.

“Sources: Contract talks with the #Jaguars and star WR Parker Washington have come to a halt. Washington, the former 6th-round pick, plans to bet on himself by entering the season without a new deal after months of negotiating,” Schultz wrote in his post.

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Per Cameron Wolfe, the Jaguars explored a deal comparable to Michael Wilson’s three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals. For now, though, nothing has moved forward.

The positive sign is that both players continue to have healthy relationships with their teams. But their situations are different from Michael Mayer and Tucker Kraft.

Michael Mayer and Tucker Kraft land huge deals

Raiders continue to misread the market as they make their second-best TE the fifth-highest-paid in the NFL

On Saturday, ESPN’s Sam Block summed up the news in a single post.

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He wrote, “Tucker Kraft… Got paid. Michael Mayer… Got paid. National Tight Ends Day.”

Ian Rapoport reported on X that the Las Vegas Raiders had agreed to a multi-year extension with Michael Mayer. The tight end signed a three-year, $45 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the fifth-highest-paid TE, and the $30 million guaranteed money puts him among the top ten tight ends.

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Mayer is also set to start the regular season in place of the injured Brock Bowers. Even if the primary TE returns, Mayer will see enough time on the field as the Raiders’ new head coach, Klint Kubiak, who helped the Seattle Seahawks with their league-best offense on their way to Super Bowl LX, likes to use multiple TEs in his offensive strategies.

Imago December 29, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: December 29, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Las Vegas Raiders tight end 87 MICHAEL MAYER waves to fans while walking off the field after playing against the New Orleans Saints an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game week 17th. The AFC West Raiders 4-12 beat the NFC South Saints 5-11 25-10. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20241229_zaf_a14_020 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Tucker Kraft gets what he deserves

In eight games last season, Kraft was one of the league’s most productive TEs with 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games before an ACL injury ended his season. Both sides had revealed to move together for years to come. So, whether the team waited or not for his return to the field, a lucrative offer was bound to be reached. And it did…

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Kraft and the Packers agreed to a four-year contract extension with a base value of $75 million. The deal could be worth up to $92 million and includes a $26.5 million signing bonus. It also makes Kraft the third-highest-paid tight end, with an average annual salary of $18.75 million. Heading into the season, Kraft certainly has plenty of motivation.

“I’m definitely ready to move on,” Kraft said last week, when asked if he would be on a snap count in Minnesota. “I learned a lot about myself and the consistency you have to apply to this job…I’m just going out there to win.”

Saturday’s NFL transaction tracker also featured several roster moves.

The Jaguars elevated Nick Mullens to the 53-man roster.

RB Frank Gore Jr. and WR Greg Dortch were elevated by the Bills.

The Eagles placed TE Eli Stowers on IR with a quad injury.

The Falcons elevated LB Bralen Trice and TE Nick Muse for the Steelers game.

That’s it for now. But keep following this space for more NFL news and updates as the 2026 regular season Week 1 continues in just a few hours.