NFL Under Fire After Official Penalizes Packers for Getting Kicked in the Midsection by Amon-Ra St. Brown During Lions Clash

The Green Bay Packers swept the Detroit Lions last season, winning both meetings and adding another chapter to one of the NFC North’s fiercest rivalries. Detroit finally got a chance to respond on Sunday, but its 20-17 victory at Ford Field came amid a controversial officiating sequence that left Packers fans questioning the league.

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The flashpoint came when Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared to kick an official in the midsection, yet Green Bay’s Devonte Wyatt was penalized. The incident unfolded in the third quarter after Jared Goff completed a four-yard pass to St. Brown. Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie initially tackled the Lions receiver, who appeared to try to get back up and continue running. Defensive lineman Wyatt then brought St. Brown to the ground again.

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As the receiver’s legs came up during the collision, his cleat appeared to strike umpire Terry Killens Jr. in the stomach. The official fell to the turf but managed to throw his flag while lying on his back, producing one of the game’s strangest moments.

Officials assessed Wyatt a 15-yard personal foul for unnecessary roughness. The call gave Detroit a first-and-10 at Green Bay’s 11-yard line instead of a third-and-seven from the 23. Two plays later, Goff found Jameson Williams for a 10-yard touchdown, putting the Lions ahead 17-14.

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Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was also visibly unhappy with the call. The unusual sequence, particularly Killens throwing the flag from the ground, became a talking point beyond the immediate penalty itself.

However, the call was not the final word in a game that remained close until the final seconds. Green Bay tied the score at 17-17 with Trey Smack’s 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The Packers later had an opportunity to take the lead, but Smack missed a 35-yard attempt that was disrupted by Lions defender D.J. Wonnum.

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Detroit then drove into field-goal range, and Jake Bates converted from 22 yards as time expired to secure a 20-17 win. The result moved the Lions to 4-2, while the Packers fell to 4-3.

The decision quickly drew criticism online, with some fans questioning why Wyatt was penalized when St. Brown’s cleat appeared to make contact with the official.

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“Turning game off. The NFL is fixed,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan directed their frustration at the officiating crew, posting, “Lions player kicks the ref, Packers get penalized. Pathetic #NFLOfficiating. Investigate these refs.”

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“No whistle, play’s still live, he gets tangled up and throws it from his back. That’s a 15-yard tantrum, not a penalty,” the fan wrote, disputing the decision, arguing that the play’s circumstances did not warrant a flag.

The reaction continued from Green Bay supporters. “Pathetic what these refs are allowed to do,” one Packers fan posted.

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The victory gave Detroit a measure of redemption after last season’s two defeats to Green Bay. Still, the officiating controversy remained a major talking point among Packers fans, many of whom felt the penalty unfairly benefited their divisional rival.