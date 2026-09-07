NFL Under Fire Over Delay in Puka Nacua’s Disciplinary Hearing as Sean McVay Shares Latest Update on Rams WR’s Status

The Los Angeles Rams are taking quite the heat regarding the future of their top offensive weapon, Puka Nacua. The Rams are just days away from the Week 1 game in Australia, but the star wideout is still awaiting a decision on whether he will play. While the world seems unsure when the hammer will finally drop, the delay is causing an uproar among the fans.

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“Rams WR Puka Nacua, who has been dealing with psoas soreness and also could be facing potential discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for previous off-the-field behavior, is expected to play in Week 1 vs. the 49ers, per HC Sean McVay,” Adam Schefter posted on X.

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Sean McVay, during a press conference on Sunday, on whether Nacua will suit up for the game against the 49ers: “Yeah, absolutely. That’s what I’ve heard. I haven’t heard anything different.”

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This comes while Nacua’s off-field controversy from earlier in the year remains under review by the NFL, which many believe will lead to a one-game suspension at the very least. However, the league has yet to add any clarity on the matter, and the Rams will board the flight to Melbourne this Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, the NFL put the Packers’ Josh Jacobs, Broncos’ Jonathan Cooper (Broncos LB), and Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. But since Nacua didn’t make it, it is still difficult to say whether or not he will be able to make the trip to Melbourne

Nacua was accused by a woman in LA in a civil lawsuit of making an alleged “unprovoked antisemitic statement” on New Year’s Eve. She even accused him of biting her in the shoulder.

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Levi McCathern, the receiver’s attorney, revealed that Nacua had entered a rehabilitation center. The focus was to “improve his overall behavior” in all aspects of his life within his control.

This isn’t the first time Nacua caught fire for his conduct off the field. Back in 2025, he made another problematic gesture during a livestream, which had the league charging him $25,000 in fines.

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A Los Angeles County judge set the date for Nacua’s case for March 27, 2028, and a final status conference slated for March 14, 2028. But the league operates on its own timeline, and the lack of a decision has bothered fans.

These headlines forced the fans to slam the league after Schefter shared McVay’s comments on X.

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“The NFL wants the Rams to win it all,” one fan wrote. “Why are Cooper and Jacobs suspended and not Puka?”

A few others slammed the league for the delayed disciplinary action.

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“Why is the discipline process for him taking so long,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Why would the NFL wait until AFTER week one to discipline him?”

“The guy has no business being on the field, because he has a great amount of behavior about him it’s never okay to live stream without permission,” one more fan raged in the comments. “and it’s never okay to hurt others people by biting them you’re a human being who needs to be held accountable for your actions you made.”

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But Nacua can still face a suspension after the Week 1 game. Yet, Schefter previously believed that he’d miss the game against the 49ers. However, it’s still uncertain.

The Rams’ chances of making the Super Bowl without Nacua are not troubling, but he is an asset the team cannot afford to lose. Over the last three seasons, he has caught 313 passes for 4,191 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Without him, the Rams would have to rely on Kyren Williams and Davante Adams, who caught 60 passes for 789 yards last season. Nacua is coming fresh off an All-Pro season and led the league with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Nacua has said he was grateful for the team’s support during the troubling period in his offseason, and McVay has always been positive about having the WR on the team. Both will hope to see each other on that plane to Melbourne.