NFL Viewership Continues to Take a Beating as Week 2 Numbers Fall Short of Previous Year

The NFL’s Week 2 TV numbers were better than what the league saw in Week 1. But Week 2 brought a noticeable jump in viewership, averaging 20.4 million viewers last week. That was up 6% from last year and set the best Week 2 average in the Nielsen people meter era, which dates back to 1988.

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Even so, the 2026 season is still behind last year’s pace. Through two weeks, NFL games are averaging 19.9 million viewers per window, down 4% from the same point in 2025, according to Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp.

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The bigger picture, however, shows why the early numbers have drawn attention. Week 1 averaged just 19.5 million viewers per game window, a 13% decline from the opening week of 2025. After two weeks, the NFL’s 19.9 million average is the third-highest in league history at this point in the season, trailing only 2015 and 2025.

There were also plenty of individual bright spots across the networks in Week 2.

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FOX had the largest audience of the week with the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-20 win over the Commanders. The late-afternoon national window averaged 27.2 million viewers, the biggest NFL telecast of the season so far.

It was still well below the 33.8 million viewers who watched last year’s Week 2 Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch, but the Cowboys-led window was up 8% from FOX’s 2025 season average in that slot.

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NBC also had reason to celebrate. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-30 overtime victory over the Colts averaged 24.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Week 2 Sunday Night Football audience since 2015. The game peaked at 27.4 million viewers during the second quarter.

CBS posted another notable number with its singleheader. The Steelers-Patriots game helped the network average 19.3 million viewers. It was the best Week 2 singleheader audience in network history and the largest September NFL singleheader audience since 1989.

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Week 1 had Sunday afternoon doubleheaders on both FOX and CBS, something that had not happened since 2023. Week 2 went back to a single-network doubleheader. ESPN and ABC also aired a standalone Monday Night Football game after carrying a doubleheader during Week 2 last season.

That helped Monday Night Football rebound as well. The Giants-Rams matchup averaged 19.4 million viewers, topping both MNF games from last year’s Week 2 doubleheader and giving ESPN its biggest Week 2 audience since the network began carrying the package in 2006.

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The NFL is also operating under a relatively new Nielsen measurement system. Big Data + Panel was introduced last season, while changes to co-viewing measurement have further altered how audiences are counted. Out-of-home viewing has also been incorporated more fully in recent years.

Streaming has been another positive. The Nielsen-measured streaming audience has reached a record 1.6 million viewers through two weeks.

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The early numbers therefore tell two stories at once. The NFL is down 4% from last year through two weeks, but it is still producing its third-best two-week average ever, while Week 2 itself set several audience records.

Week 3 could provide another useful test, with Ravens-Cowboys in Brazil, Rams-Broncos on Sunday Night Football and Eagles-Bears on Monday night.

With the schedule settling into a more familiar rhythm, the league will get a clearer sense of where its television audience stands as the season moves deeper into September.