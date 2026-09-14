NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Kyler Murray’s Concussion, Ravens WR Duo Out for Extended Period & More

Week 1 of the 2026 regular season is nearing its end. While the games generated quite some noise from the fanbase, they also raised concerns regarding the injuries. The concerns began with the very first game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

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All eyes were on A.J. Brown after the opener. The Patriots star sprained his ankle in a 13-10 loss, stranding him on IR for at least four games. While teammates Carlton Davis III, Hunter Henry, and Jared Wilson shook off minor knocks to finish out snaps, Brown’s long-term availability remains in jeopardy. Across the field, the Seahawks took an equally painful hit: QB Sam Darnold suffered a glute strain, leaving his Week 2 status against Arizona in serious doubt.

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Down Under, the Melbourne game between the 49ers and Rams piled on the damage. Newly acquired Rams DE Myles Garrett labored through a severe knee injury that sidelined him to a zero-tackle performance; he now faces arthroscopic surgery and an IR stint. Meanwhile, San Francisco lost rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling to a month-long deltoid ankle sprain and TE Jake Tonges to an MCL injury.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Rams Training Camp Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett 95 during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, CA. Jon Endow/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx JonxEndowx iosphotos416037

Those early slate games were merely an ominous prelude. As the rest of the league kicked off, the casualty list escalated dramatically across the Sunday slate, leaving medical tents overflowing and team depth charts utterly depleted.

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One man down as Cincinnati Bengals battled Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The physical toll escalated as the Cincinnati Bengals topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27 at Paycor Stadium. Tampa Bay lost starting cornerback Jacob Parrish after he tweaked his back tackling Tee Higgins; Parrish went down on his stomach, was ruled OUT without immediate imaging, and leaves his Week 2 availability in serious question.

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Meanwhile, Cincinnati also paid some price for the victory. Starting linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., who scored the Bengals’ first touchdown of the season on a scoop-and-score, exited in the fourth quarter. Sidelined during Baker Mayfield’s late touchdown drive that brought the Bucs within six, Knight was seen on the sidelines battling severe cramping.

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Baltimore Ravens lose their WR depth in the game against the Indianapolis Colts

The game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens witnessed three major injuries. Within the first quarter, T.J. Tampa Jr. injured his knee. While we’re waiting for more information about the injury, netizens believe that he either bruised his patella or sprained his ligaments. He’ll stay out for at least a couple of weeks.

Other than that, Zay Flowers pulled up, grabbing his left hamstring with under six minutes remaining in the first half. Before the setback, Flowers was pacing toward a career day, torching the secondary for 150 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, highlighted by a 54-yard score. The injury occurred after a 12-yard catch when he was brought down by Sauce Gardner.

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The timing is particularly concerning for the Ravens. Flowers had missed two weeks in camp with a hamstring issue before practicing fully on Friday to shed his injury designation for Week 1. Re-aggravating the tweak right as he was breaking out puts his status for Week 2 back into serious jeopardy.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Zay Flowers 4 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_323 Copyright: xAMGx

To make matters worse, promising rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane exited in the first half with a wrist injury after logging a single 11-yard reception in his NFL debut. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, initial diagnoses indicate Lane suffered a fractured wrist. He is scheduled for further testing, including an MRI, to determine the full extent of the damage and a definitive timeline for his recovery.

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Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars lose one player each

The Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson hurt his knee in the first quarter, as the Jacksonville Jaguars clashed with the Cleveland Browns. He entered the blue tent and later moved out on crutches with a brace on his left knee. His Week 2 return is uncertain.

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Apart from that, Browns left guard Zion Johnson went down with an apparent knee injury. After holding his left knee while down on the field, Johnson was brought directly to the injury tent. However, he returned on the next possession.

On the other side of the field, Jaguars’ BJ Green sustained an elbow injury during a punt coverage in the first quarter. The team claimed that his Week 2 return is questionable. Additionally, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) went to the locker room in the second quarter but returned for the final series of the first half.

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New York Jets face multiple injuries in the game against the Tennessee Titans

In the game against the Tennessee Titans, the New York Jets’ safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, suffered a non-contact groin strain. He walked off the field under his own power. Head coach Aaron Glenn claimed that he wasn’t really concerned about the severity of his injury. But it’s uncertain if he’ll return for the next game.

The Jets also lost Omar Cooper Jr. on his debut after he injured his ankle. It looked like he got a high ankle sprain or a medial ligament sprain, as per Jeff Mueller. Either way, he’ll miss at least a couple of weeks.

The Jets’ secondary took another hit late in the second quarter when nickelback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., facing off against his former Titans team, exited with a calf injury. Luckily for New York, the scare was short-lived, as Brownlee managed to push through the discomfort and return to action in the second half.

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Knee injury troubles Atlanta Falcons in the matchup against the Steelers

Atlanta Falcons’ DT Da’Shawn Hand suffered a knee injury in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was ruled out of the Week 1 game and might not return for the second week.

Hand serves as a crucial depth piece along Atlanta’s front seven and stands out as one of the few players capable of holding down the nose tackle spot. Fans and analysts alike will be watching head coach Kevin Stefanski’s post-game press conference for an update on Hand’s status moving forward.

Minnesota gets a concussion scare while facing the Packers

Facing the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings’ Kyler Murray entered the blue tent for a concussion evaluation. He stayed on the ground after the Packers safety Javon Bullard hit him in the head in the first quarter. Bullard drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the hit, and by the second quarter, the Vikings officially ruled Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the contest.

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Following the game, head coach Kevin O’Connell had no immediate updates on Murray’s timeline, noting that the quarterback will be evaluated day by day through concussion protocol in the coming week.

Dolphins and Raiders have one player benched in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins’ linebacker, Ronnie Harrison Jr., left the field in the second half due to a hamstring injury in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a secondary injury that labeled him as questionable to return in Week 2.

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Later in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas Raiders’ Darien Porter got benched due to a foot injury. He limped off the field and was replaced by rookie fifth-round pick Zeke Masses. He will be examined for his availability later on by the team’s training staff.

Chargers lose two men to injuries in the game against Arizona

Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey took a massive hit in the Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He went down in pain after colliding with the linebacker, Mack Wilson Sr. He went to the medical tent and didn’t return to the game. It was his chest that was affected, and his return remains questionable.

The same is true for Chargers safety Elijah Molden, who injured his hamstring in the third quarter.

Washington puts three players on the sideline after battling the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders’ linebacker moves out of the dogfight against the Philadelphia Eagles after sustaining a groin injury in the third quarter. The Commanders also lost Chig Okonkwo because of a hamstring injury. But the details around the injury are unknown. Moreover, the Commanders also sidelined Tyler Owens with an ankle injury.

Cowboys’ defense crumbles to injury as they face the Giants

In the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker injured his forearm on the final play of the third quarter, right after getting tangled up with the Giants TE Chris Manhertz. Hooker got sidelined for the rest of the game, and his Week 2 status remains uncertain and will depend on further medical evaluation.

On the other hand, DeMarvion Overshown went down while chasing Cam Skattebo. He injured his hamstring. The severity of the strain will determine whether he’ll start the game against Washington in Week 2.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 29, 2023 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown 35 during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20230729_gma_al2_0265

But the Giants’ cornerbacks Deonte Banks, who got out due to a cramp, and Greg Newsome, who went to the blue tent for a potential concussion, got the green light for a Week 2 return.

As the final whistle blows on a brutal Week 1, the staggering volume of injuries across the league leaves multiple franchises scrambling for depth.