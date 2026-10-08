NFL Week 5 Staff Predictions: Who Wins a MNF Showdown Between the Bills and Rams?

Week 3 was a horrible week for anyone making predictions and betting on games, and Week 4 wasn’t a whole lot better. There weren’t as many upsets, but there were a ton of close games that were hard to predict, and it resulted in another week of Vegas winning a ton of money.

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We were not great with our picks last week, with all of us now dropping below .600 on the year, but we’re starting to get a better grasp on teams each week. Here’s where things stand in our staff picks race thus far.

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Luke Hubbard: 37-27 (.578) – 8-8 last week

Utsav Jain: 37-27 (.578) – 9-7 last week

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Reubyn Coutinho: 36-28 (.563) – 9-7 last week

Daniel Rios: 34-30 (.531) – 7-9 last week

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Now, let’s get into our picks for Week 5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages December 23, 2018:.Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 rushes in for a touchdown during an NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. . /CSM NFL Football 2018: Buccaneers vs Cowboys DEC 23 – ZUMAcf3_ 20181223_zaf_cf3_078 Copyright: xMannyxFloresx

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15 pm EST

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Where to Watch: Prime Video

Game Odds: DAL -8.5, O/U 47.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: With no Baker Mayfield, this should be a walk in the park for Dallas.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 17

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: This Cowboys defense needs a get-back game, and it should have one against Tampa Bay. With Jalon Daniels starting (expecting Baker Mayfield to be out again), Dallas should control this game from the jump.

Final Score: Cowboys 37, Buccaneers 14

Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: The high-scoring Dallas offense we’ve got used to seeing under Brian Schottenheimer is getting heated up. Although the defense did allow 30 points last week and kept me biting my nails, this one should be a relatively easy victory at home.

Final Score: Cowboys 34, Buccaneers 20

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 18

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Game Time: Sunday at 9:30 am EST

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Game Odds: JAX -6.5, O/U 42.5

Luke: The Eagles just are not a good football team, and that locker room has to be extremely toxic right now. I mean, an All-Pro tackle doesn’t just retire after four games if there isn’t something going on internally. This is an easy win for Jacksonville.

Final Score: Jaguars 28, Eagles 10

Daniel: We’re going bold with this score prediction, but I expect the Jaguars to make a statement win in London this weekend. The Eagles offense has looked disjointed again, and with injuries to Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, expect this Jaguars defense to dominate the day. Trevor Lawrence will have a big day, too.

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Eagles 7

Utsav: Managing the game had given Philly a hot start to the season, but now it just looks like they’re falling through the cracks. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have picked up the pace since their Week 2 loss at Mile High – and that streak now plays out in London.

Final Score: Jaguars 27, Eagles 24

Reubyn: Jaguars 24, Eagles 20

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: Fox

Game Odds: CHI -3, O/U 45.5

Luke: Everyone is going to be all over Chicago in this game, but I think this is a good matchup for Green Bay. The Bears’ pass rush has not been great this season, so Jordan Love is going to have a ton of time in the pocket, and when he has that, he’s been great. Give me Green Bay in the upset.

Final Score: Packers 27, Bears 24

Daniel: Seems like it doesn’t matter who will be under center for the Bears; they’ll find a way to win the game. The Packers couldn’t stop the run against Atlanta in Primetime a week ago, so I expect them to struggle against Chicago. Bears get a big win in the NFC North.

Final Score: Bears 31, Packers 30

Utsav: The Bears defense has been shutting teams down pretty well even as they run through a quarterback shuffle sans Caleb Williams. The Packers might have the home field advantage here, and might put up a fight for their first home win of the season, but the Bears simply look like the better team in this matchup.

Final Score: Bears 27, Packers 22

Reubyn: Bears 21, Packers 19

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: HOU -6.5, O/U 38.5

Luke: Surely Houston has to get a win here, right? This team is so much better than 0-4, and now they go on the road to face their AFC South rivals that are also 0-4. Someone has to win this game, and it’s going to be the Texans.

Final Score: Texans 25, Titans 13

Daniel: Didn’t expect both these teams to be winless at this point in the season. But they’re, so who’s gonna get on track? This Houston team has looked miles better than the Titans, so it’ll earn its first win of the season against Tennessee. Expect CJ Stroud to look efficient on Sunday.

Final Score: Texans 24, Titans 17

Utsav: I never thought the Texans would be 0-4 to start the season, but 2026 has already proven to be a year of upsets. But CJ Stroud put up a really good fight against the Cowboys last week, and if that performance shows up against the struggling Titans, this is an easy road victory in the bag.

Final Score: Texans 27, Titans 20

Reubyn: Texans 24, Titans 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins Sunday, November 22, 2020 Landover, MD, USA Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL game against Washington at FedEx Field. The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9. Kim Hukari/Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos229513

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: Fox

Game Odds: CIN -7, O/U 42.5

Luke: Ja’Marr Chase may be out of this game with a concussion, but even if he is, there’s no reason this game should be close. Cincy should run away with this one early.

Final Score: Bengals 30, Dolphins 10

Daniel: The Dolphins make this a close game due to the injuries at wide receiver for the Bengals, but it won’t be enough to beat them. The Cincinnati defense gets back on track with a good day against Miami, winning the game for the Bengals.

Final Score: Bengals 21, Dolphins 20

Utsav: Cincy’s injury updates have me worried – a lot. However, a depleted offense might still be able to get the job done with Joe Burrow against the 0-4 Miami Dolphins. Give me a Bengals victory on the road.

Final Score: Bengals 24, Dolphins 21

Reubyn: Bengals 31, Dolphins 24

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NE -3.5 O/U 45.5

Luke: The Raiders are going to be the popular pick here after a strong start to the season and nearly knocking off Kansas City on their home turf, but I think the Honeymoon phase is coming to an end. They’re a good team, but going to New England to face a Patriots team that is getting back on track is a tough task.

Final Score: Patriots 23, Raiders 20

Daniel: After a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders get back on track with a road win in New England. Las Vegas has shown they can pressure the quarterback, and the offense has been nothing short of efficient. They get a gritty win on the road in New England.

Final Score: Raiders 30, Patriots 21

Utsav: Despite the loss at home against the Chiefs, Kirk Cousins still managed to throw for 365 yards and two touchdowns. Drake Maye, despite his win over the Bills last week, hasn’t shown us the same quarterback who was gunning for MVP last season. The Patriots lose at home.

Final Score: Raiders 31, Patriots 24

Reubyn: Raiders 23, Patriots 17

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 throws a pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104111

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: Fox

Game Odds: MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5

Luke: MNF was a fluke for New Orleans. Two of their best run defenders were out, and they went up against the best running back in football, who tore them up. This week, they get to face a Minnesota offense that has struggled to score points all year, so I trust Tyler Shough to make a few big plays and win a tough, grind-it-out battle at home.

Final Score: Saints 17, Vikings 13

Daniel: Even with a basically fully healthy offensive line, the Saints couldn’t keep the Atlanta Falcons away from Tyler Shough. With that in mind, and with Brian Flores coming up, it’ll essentially be the same thing for New Orleans this weekend. The Vikings defense wins them another close game.

Final Score: Vikings 20, Saints 14

Utsav: The Vikings are 4-0 under Kyler Murray, not something anyone could have predicted at the start of the season. Their defense keeps making stops, and Murray does the rest. Tyler Shough hasn’t been able to close games for the Saints despite his best efforts. Can that change now? I’m not so sure anymore.

Final Score: Vikings 23, Saints 10

Reubyn: Vikings 22, Saints 20

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NYJ -2.5 O/U 39.5

Luke: Sometimes Vegas puts out a line that makes you scratch your head. Why are the 1-3 Jets favored over the 3-1 Browns, even if they’re at home? When things like this happen, Vegas is usually right, so I’m trusting the oddsmakers.

Final Score: Jets 21, Browns 18

Daniel: The Browns have started the season with a 3-1 record, which is surprising for many NFL fans. They stay on track here with a struggling Jets team that has been inconsistent to start off the NFL season.

Final Score: Browns 23, Jets 20

Utsav: I wouldn’t have believed the Browns could be 3-1 to start the season if you’d told me this in August. But here we are… and the Jets still can’t close games. They’ll put up a fight at home, though. It’s a three-win streak vs. a three-game losing streak, and that trend continues.

Final Score: Browns 27, Jets 24

Reubyn: Browns 19, Jets 16

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago Oct 01, 2026 Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game in Cleveland, OH, USA at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: -Cal Media Cleveland USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20261001_faf_cp5_036 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5

Luke: The Colts go from playing in London to going on the road to face a stingy Pittsburgh defense. That’s not a recipe for success.

Final Score: Steelers 20, Colts 14

Daniel: It’s been an inconsistent start for the Steelers, and with the injuries in the secondary, the Colts will take advantage. Mix that in with a good running game led by Jonathan Taylor, and Indianapolis should get a big win on the road.

Final Score: Colts 25, Steelers 20

Utsav: The Colts might be a bit slow coming off their London Trip. The Steelers, meanwhile, lost to the Browns last week, and they’re going to want a statement win to get that loss out of their heads. Aaron Rodgers takes this one at home.

Final Score: Steelers 30, Colts 24

Reubyn: Colts 26, Steelers 17

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Game Time: Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Where to Watch: Fox

Game Odds: WSH -3.5 O/U 43.5

Luke: The Commanders seem convinced that Jayden Daniels will play in this game, so if he does, he should be able to out-duel Jameis Winston pretty easily. I’m betting on a big game from JD5 in his return.

Final Score: Commanders 33, Giants 17

Daniel: Battle of the backup quarterbacks is always a hard game to predict, but we’ll stick with the hot hand in Jameis Winston. It’s never a clean game from Winston, but he’ll push the ball down the field, which is something Washington struggles with at times.

Final Score: Giants 27, Commanders 20

Utsav: The Giants are on a two-game win streak under Jameis Winston, and the Commanders are coming back home from a London loss. Even if they get Jayden Daniels back this week, the Giants win this with some help from Cam Skattebo.

Final Score: Giants 24, Commanders 21

Reubyn: Commanders 28, Giants 14

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202601011

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm EST

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DEN -3.5 O/U 42.5

Luke: At the beginning of the year, this looked like it would be a great game on paper, but after a 0-4 start for LAC, it probably won’t be. The Chargers have been the most disappointing team in the league outside of Houston, and that won’t stop this week.

Final Score: Broncos 20, Chargers 19

Daniel: There’s no reason to pick the Chargers until they show signs of life. This team looks disjointed right now, and even though Denver may not have its top two corners, the front seven will impact the game.

Final Score: Broncos 24, Chargers 13

Utsav: The Broncos are yet to win a road game this season, but the Chargers are 0-4. Can the Bolts really afford to drop to 0-5 at home? Even if they can’t, Denver simply looks like the better team in this matchup.

Final Score: Broncos 27, Chargers 20

Reubyn: Broncos 23, Chargers 20

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm EST

Where to Watch: Fox

Game Odds: DET -4.5 O/U 54.5

Luke: This game has the chance to be one of the highest-scoring games of the entire year. Detroit and Arizona have offenses capable of scoring 30+ on any given week, but they also have horrible defenses. I just trust Jared Goff more than Jacoby Brissett in a shootout.

Final Score: Lions 35, Cardinals 33

Daniel: This will be one of the highest-scoring games of the week because neither defense has shown the ability to stop anyone so far this season. Expect both quarterbacks to have a day, with the Lions’ offense being more consistent than the Cardinals’, led by Jared Goff.

Final Score: Lions 41, Cardinals 30

Utsav: The Cardinals have dropped three straight, scoring points but being unable to make any stops. The Lions have had an uneven start to the season, but Jared Goff did just have a 412-yard game. I’m banking on the Lions offense to close this game and head to their bye as a happy team.

Final Score: Lions 37, Cardinals 30

Reubyn: Cardinals 27, Lions 24

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm EST

Where to Watch: Fox

Game Odds: SEA -3 O/U 47.5

Luke: San Fran, who many saw as the third-best team in the NFC West, has the chance to make a huge statement this week. They’ve already beaten the Rams, and now they have the opportunity to go into Seattle and beat the Seahawks. But I do think their good times come to an end this week. Even with no run game, Sam Darnold has looked sharp, and I believe in Seattle’s defense more.

Final Score: Seahawks 26, 49ers 23

Daniel: The vibes coming into this game are giving me a shootout. The 49ers offense has been one of the best units in the league, with Brock Purdy playing at an MVP level. The difference will be Seattle’s lack of a running game because of the injuries the backfield has sustained this season.

Final Score: 49ers 34, Seahawks 30

Utsav: The 12th Man is a big deal whenever Seattle plays at home, but the Niners have been unstoppable this season, with Brock Purdy & Co. leading them to a 4-0 start. That streak continues here, but it could be a close game.

Final Score: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24

Reubyn: 49ers 30, Seahawks 25

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20 pm EST

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: ATL -3 O/U 43.5

Luke: The Falcons look out here with Lamar Jackson expected to miss this game. Without him, the Ravens’ offense is going to rely heavily on Derrick Henry , which means Atlanta can just load the box and defend the run. It’ll still be close, though.

Final Score: Falcons 23, Ravens 20

Daniel: With Lamar Jackson questionable heading into this game, I expect him not to play, and Baltimore to play it safe with their star quarterback. No one’s been able to stop Bijan Robinson on primetime yet, and this Ravens defense won’t be the ones to do it. Flacco wins their third straight.

Final Score: Falcons 35, Ravens 20

Utsav: Lamar Jackson’s injuries are once again the talking point for a Baltimore matchup. Meanwhile, going against the Falcons hasn’t gone so well for me in the last two weeks. Both teams have the chance to get a three-game win streak here, but Atlanta just has better weapons.

Final Score: Falcons 30, Ravens 27

Reubyn: Falcons 25, Ravens 22

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Game Time: Monday at 8:15 pm EST

Where to Watch: ESPN/ABC

Game Odds: LAR -2.5 O/U 54.5

Luke: The Bills make a trip across the country on Monday night to face the Rams in what could very well be a Super Bowl preview. Josh Allen hasn’t been playing his best recently, but neither has Matthew Stafford . I think that’ll change this week, and both guys will give us a shootout for the ages.

Final Score: Bills 37, Rams 33

Daniel: Think we’re in for a classic shootout on Monday Night Football. It sucks we won’t get this Rams defense at full strength with no Myles Garrett and potentially Aaron Donald, but this Rams offense hasn’t been performing at a high level. Even with the injury last week, Matthew Stafford has looked off early this season. Josh Allen will push the Bills to a win in Los Angeles.

Final Score: Bills 38, Rams 34

Utsav: Josh Allen’s mistakes have been costly, and they finally proved to be too much last week against New England. The Rams, meanwhile, came alive in the fourth quarter last week to beat Philadelphia. A few turnovers by Allen and a few touchdowns by Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams should make this a night for the Rams.

Final Score: Rams 30, Bills 24

Reubyn: Rams 29, Bills 26