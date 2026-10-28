NFL Week 8 Injury Report: Lamar Jackson Expected to Return, Uncertainty Looms Over Rice & More

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season will bring several injury questions, with some key players hoping to return while others deal with injuries suffered in Week 7. Lamar Jackson is among the big names who could return to the field in the coming days. However, after the recent game against the Bengals, the Ravens’ QB said he was “not even close to” his “full capability.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With several players dealing with injuries, team practice reports should provide a clearer picture of their availability by Friday. For now, the latest updates offer an early look at who could take the field this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official report: only Thursday’s game is set

The NFL’s official Week 8 injury report is still limited. Only Thursday night’s game between the Panthers (3-3) and Packers (4-3), which will stream on Prime Video, has listed practice participation. The reports for Sunday and Monday’s games are not yet available because those teams have not released their practice information.

Green Bay wide receiver Matthew Golden did not practice. Packers guard Travis Glover and center Sean Rhyan also sat out.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Carolina, cornerback Akayleb Evans, guards Damien Lewis and Torricelli Simpkins III, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips did not practice. Quarterback Bryce Young was a full participant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Jackson closes in on a return

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the biggest names to watch this week. He has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 4, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Jackson is expected to play Sunday against the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I expect, based on the people I’ve spoken with, that Lamar Jackson will play this week. He’ll be on the field this week against the Buffalo Bills…He’s believed to be as close to 100% as he has been, and the Ravens do expect him to play,” the senior NFL insider said, as posted by podcaster Kevin Oestreicher.

Yahoo’s analysis identifies Jackson as the league’s only major quarterback injury concern this week. His practice participation will be important, as he could be limited or listed as questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson’s return would be a major boost for Baltimore’s offense. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been productive this season and could benefit from having his starting quarterback back.

Running Backs: a crowded watch list

Running back is one of the biggest injury concerns heading into Week 8. Several teams are waiting for updates on key players.

Breece Hall (Jets): Hall missed Week 7 with a quadriceps injury, leaving Braelon Allen to handle more of the workload. Yahoo expects Hall to return Sunday against the Raiders. However, Allen could keep a role, especially on passing downs.

Hall missed Week 7 with a quadriceps injury, leaving Braelon Allen to handle more of the workload. Yahoo expects Hall to return Sunday against the Raiders. However, Allen could keep a role, especially on passing downs. Aaron Jones (Vikings): Jones left late in Week 7 with a knee injury. He is considered day-to-day and reportedly avoided a serious injury. Jordan Mason stepped up with 68 rushing yards on 15 carries. Even if Jones plays against the Lions, Mason could remain the better fantasy option.

Jones left late in Week 7 with a knee injury. He is considered day-to-day and reportedly avoided a serious injury. Jordan Mason stepped up with 68 rushing yards on 15 carries. Even if Jones plays against the Lions, Mason could remain the better fantasy option. Saquon Barkley (Eagles): Barkley returned after missing two games but suffered a back injury in Week 7. NBC Sports reported that the injury may be less serious than his earlier hamstring problem, but Philadelphia has not provided an update. The Eagles are also dealing with the loss of Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season with blood clots.

Barkley returned after missing two games but suffered a back injury in Week 7. NBC Sports reported that the injury may be less serious than his earlier hamstring problem, but Philadelphia has not provided an update. The Eagles are also dealing with the loss of Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season with blood clots. Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals): Love has missed two games with an ankle injury and could return against Dallas. Bam Knight has rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries in his absence, which could lead Arizona to share carries among three running backs.

Love has missed two games with an ankle injury and could return against Dallas. Bam Knight has rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries in his absence, which could lead Arizona to share carries among three running backs. Christian McCaffrey (49ers): McCaffrey is dealing with a mild hamstring strain. San Francisco’s Week 8 bye should give him extra time to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receivers and Tight Ends

Several pass catchers are also dealing with injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaylen Waddle left Denver’s Week 7 win with a chest injury. His status is uncertain ahead of the Broncos’ divisional matchup with the Chiefs.

Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice has missed time with a hamstring injury. If he returns, the Chiefs could have more options in the passing game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston wide receiver Jaylin Noel suffered a turf toe injury, and the team is still assessing its severity.

Colts tight end Tyler Warren has missed two straight games with a groin injury. Yahoo recommends keeping expectations in check if he returns this week.

Season-ending losses reshape rosters

Some teams have already lost key players for the rest of the season. Jalen Hurts, Jaxson Dart, De’Von Achane, Terry McLaurin, and Jayden Higgins are among those listed as out for the year. Several other notable players are on injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

These absences have created opportunities for backups and other players to take on bigger roles.

What to watch before kickoff

Wednesday through Friday will be important as teams release their official practice reports. Players who miss practice or take part only on a limited basis early in the week could enter the weekend with questionable tags.

Fantasy managers and bettors should pay close attention to Lamar Jackson, Breece Hall, Aaron Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Jeremiyah Love. Their practice participation and final injury designations should provide a better idea of who is likely to play in Week 8.