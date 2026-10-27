NFL Week 8 MVP Ladder: A Non-QB Takes Over the Top Spot

The NFL MVP race is getting hot at the top with multiple top contenders pulling away. There are probably five guys who are leagues above the others at the moment, but that doesn’t mean some guys further down the list can’t work their way back up.

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If the season ended today, here are the top-10 candidates to take home the MVP trophy.

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10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

Last Week’s Rank: 7

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2026 Stats: 64.9%, 1,474 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 4 INTs

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MVP Odds: +1500

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. It’s hard to win MVP after that. You have to be consistent all year long, but he’s still the quarterback of one of the best teams in the league, so he’ll be in the conversation.

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9. Will Anderson Jr., ED, Houston Texans

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 39 pressures, 21 hurries, 7.5 sacks

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MVP Odds: +20000

Will Anderson Jr. is our only new entry to the list this week, and that’s largely because guys like Bryce Young and other QBs on the fringe just didn’t play well this week. Anderson, who leads the league in sacks and is second in pressures, has been the most impactful defensive player this year.

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8. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week’s Rank: 3

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2026 Stats: 701 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards, 8 total TD s

MVP Odds: +9000

To win MVP as a running back, you can’t take games off, and Kenneth Walker did just that this past week. Against Seattle, Walker ran the ball 14 times for 36 yards and didn’t find the end zone. He’s still on pace for some ridiculous numbers, but this performance seriously hurt his chances. In fact, he’s not even the top running back anymore. That honor goes to…

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7. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 tries to escape a tackle during the Detroit Lions versus New Orleans Saints game on Sunday September 13, 2026 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 13 Saints at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25820260913001262

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 620 rushing yards, 270 receiving yards, 9 total TD s

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MVP Odds: +4000

Jahmyr Gibbs has been the most electric running back in the league this year. You hear more about Walker because he’s on the Chiefs, but Gibbs is already nearing the 1,000-yard mark and has nine touchdowns. He’s the most versatile RB in football outside of Bijan Robinson , but you could even make a case for him being over Atlanta’s superstar.

6. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week’s Rank: 6

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2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,480 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +1000

Unfortunately, the MVP has become a QB award, so these next five guys are all going to be signal callers. Starting with Trevor Lawrence, he’s had a couple of bad games, but overall, he’s been lights out for Jacksonville. He’s coming off a bye, but in six games, he’s averaging 246.7 yards and over two touchdowns per game while leading one of the best teams in football. He’s a borderline top-five MVP candidate.

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week’s Rank: 10

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2026 Stats: 71.7%, 1,653 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 16 total TDs, 3 INT s

MVP Odds: +450

Joe Burrow threw one touchdown and one pick in his first game, but has since thrown 14 touchdowns (and added one with his legs) to two interceptions over his last five, which have included three games with 3+ touchdowns. He’s as hot as any quarterback in football at the moment, so his MVP charge continues.

4. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_625 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 1,788 passing yards, 15 total TDs, 0 INT s

MVP Odds: +2500

Only one other starting quarterback hasn’t thrown an interception this year, and that’s Jayden Daniels, who missed 2.5 games. Jared Goff has played all six of Detroit’s games this year and has 15 touchdowns to zero interceptions. At this pace, he’s going to score 43 touchdowns without a pick. That likely won’t happen, but a 35+ touchdown, 2-3 INT season isn’t out of the question.

3. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 69.2%, 1,748 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 16 total TDs, 4 INT s

MVP Odds: +350

Brock Purdy has led the MVP race for a while now, but after a two-interception game and a loss to the 3-4 Falcons, he tumbles a couple of spots. His stats are right up there with the top QB on this list, but considering he’s played one extra game, I think voters would give the nod to the other guy at this point in the season.

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,504 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 17 total TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +170

Josh Allen was on a bye this week, and his stats are still better than every other quarterback in football. In six games, Allen has 1,744 total yards and 17 total touchdowns with just four interceptions while leading the best offense in the league. But, personally, he’s not my MVP.

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208134

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 58 receptions, 867 receiving yards, 8 TD s

MVP Odds: +7500

My MVP pick if the season ended today would be Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We’ve talked about his ridiculous pace all season, but after seven weeks, he’s on pace for 2,105 yards and 19 touchdowns. If he does that and doesn’t win MVP, it’s officially the best QB award (if it isn’t already).