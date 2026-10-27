NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Chiefs and 49ers Tumble After First Losses of the Season

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and it continues to be one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Two of the three undefeated teams fell, and after seven weeks, there are just four teams in the league with one or fewer losses, but there is also only one winless team remaining. Parity in the NFL is at an all time high right now, which means it’s incredibly hard to rank everyone, but we gave it our best shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are our Week 8 power rankings.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (0-6)

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141558

Last Week’s Rank: 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 7 Result: Bye

Justin Herbert probably threw an interception during the bye week. Wouldn’t be surprising. Los Angeles is the worst team in the league, record-wise, and that won’t change until they show some life.

31. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 32

Week 7 Result: 28-25 win over NYJ

The Miami Dolphins got a win! They have now gone two weeks without a loss after a bye last week! I honestly thought they could go 0-17, but now the Chargers are the only team that could go winless this year.

30. Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Week 7 Result:

Titans just suck, man. There’s no other way to put it. Blowing a 14-point lead to the Browns is just sad stuff. Cam Ward shows flashes, but it’s just not consistent enough. Wouldn’t be surprised if Robert Saleh is a one-and-done candidate as a head coach with Tennessee.

29. Washington Commanders (1-4-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Week 7 Result: Bye

The Commanders were on a bye this week, so not much to report about here. Dan Quinn’s coaching for his job after the bye, so they need to turn it around.

28. New York Jets (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Week 7 Result: 28-25 loss to MIA

Just twiddling my thumbs waiting for the “Aaron Glenn has been fired” tweet. The defense is underwhelming, and the offense just can’t be consistent week to week. Still, this team has exciting young players, which makes them a fun watch. Omar Cooper Jr. looks for real.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Week 7 Result: 38-21 loss to DAL

It keeps getting worse and worse for Philly. This team is literally falling apart in front of our eyes, and they have a real chance to finish with five or fewer wins this year. This is just a bad football team.

26. Indianapolis Colts (2-5)

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 7 Result: 16-10 loss to MIN

The Colts could have a firesale here in a couple of weeks. Daniel Jones is really struggling coming off his torn Achilles and their defense is no good. It could be a complete reset for Indy this offseason.

25. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 7 Result: 30-16 loss to DEN

The Cardinals are a team that can randomly explode for 30 and beat a really good team, but when they’re not hot, they have next to no life. The only reason they’re ranked above these other teams is because of that slight chance they upset someone, like they did two weeks ago against the Rams.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 7 Result: 43-13 win over CAR

This defense is legit for Tampa Bay. It’s easily a top-10 unit, and while they’re still in the 20s on our rankings. Don’t get it twisted, this team could go on a run. It’s all about how the offense can handle itself with Baker Mayfield at the helm. This defense will keep the Buccaneers in games.

23. New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 7 Result: 16-10 loss to PIT

Are 18 total rushing yards good? I’m just asking for a friend. The fact that New Orleans let Aaron Rodgers have more rushing yards than any running back on its team just shows the type of offensive performance this team had. The Saints are looking like they’ll pick in the top-10 again in the 2027 NFL Draft.

22. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 7 Result: 29-20 win over SF

Michael Penix Jr. has come alive, throwing six touchdowns with no picks over Atlanta’s last two games. He was great against San Fran this week to take down one of the last unbeaten teams remaining. Let’s see if they can ride this momentum.

21. Houston Texans (2-5)

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 enters the field during pregame introductions prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_100 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 7 Result: 27-21 loss to NYG

Just when everyone wanted to believe in this Houston team again, they dropped the ball. This defense has been disappointing all year long, and the Texans still can’t run the ball in short-yardage situations. While this team still has a shot at the playoffs, Houston needs to solve its defensive woes, and fast.

20. Dallas Cowboys (3-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 7 Result: 38-21 win over PHI

Dallas’s offense needed a game like this. They’ve been sluggish recently, so to go out and dominate a division rival on the road, no matter how bad that division rival is, should be huge for their confidence. They still have a long way to go before they’re back in the playoff race, though.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 7 Result: 35-21 loss to LAR

The Raiders have now dropped four straight games, but they’ve played a brutal schedule. Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Rams in back-to-back-to-back-to-back weeks is rough, and now they get the Jets, 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos. Not easy for Klint Kubiak.

18. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 7 Result: 43-13 loss to TB

Just when the Panthers were on their way to get into the top-10 of the rankings, they blew it. Carolina had a rough game script, with multiple turnovers and unlucky plays in the first half. It was just too much to come back from.

17. New York Giants (4-2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 7 Result: 27-21 win over HOU

J.J. McCarthy has given this team new life, but I do still have big concerns about this team. Their defense isn’t great, and do we really trust Nine (now Eighteen, I guess) to play this well all year? I certainly do not.

16. Baltimore Ravens (4-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 7 Result: 35-13 loss to CIN

This team desperately needs Lamar Jackson back. Tyler Huntley has done a good job replacing Jackson, but this offense looks flat without Jackson at the helm. Definitely, the lack of pressure on Joe Burrow can’t happen. Baltimore has to look themselves in the mirror and get back on track if they want to contend for the AFC North.

15. Green Bay Packers (4-3)

Reuters American Football – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers – Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil – September 6, 2024 Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson reacts REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 7 Result: 20-17 loss to DET

The Packers lost to the Lions this week, but that game was…interesting. The refs made a lot of game-changing calls, but the Packers still had chances to win and didn’t get it done.

14. Cleveland Browns (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 7 Result: 27-24 win over TEN

So, the Browns are 5-2. That’s something. I’m gonna be that voice Browns fans don’t want to hear, but this team still has a lot of holes. Even with those holes, they’re finding ways to win. The schedule isn’t too hard for Cleveland the rest of the way, so they could get into the playoffs. Still, with Deshaun Watson at the helm, I don’t know how far this team can go or how close they’ll get to the top-10. Pittsburgh next week is a pivotal game.

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 7 Result: 35-21 win over LV

The Rams are such a weird team at the moment. They nearly beat Buffalo in OT, lost to the Cardinals, then spank the Raiders. Once they get healthy, they’ll be very dangerous. More than they already are.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 7 Result: 16-10 win over NO

It’s hard to make out what this Steelers team truly is. They’ve struggled, but have played well the past two weeks. It seems Mike McCarthy is finally leaning into the run game, which is a good sign, especially with the young talent the offensive line has.

11. Detroit Lions (4-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 7 Result: 20-17 win over GB

The Lions won that game largely because of some interesting calls by the refs, but their defense also stepped up and held Jordan Love and Co. to 17 points. If they can build off this performance, their offense is good enough to win them 12+ games. But that’s a big if.

10. New England Patriots (4-3)

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27:Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots on September 27, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Patriots at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927007077

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 7 Result: 30-24 loss to CHI

The loss stings, but this Patriots team is still dangerous. Maye is one of the league’s better quarterbacks, and the defense is still stout. Williams just made some unreal throws against this defense and late penalties hurt New England. Still, a top 10 team.

9. Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 7 Result: 20-3 win over KC

This has been a disappointing season for Seattle, but this could be a turning point. A 20-3 win over the undefeated Chiefs would be enough to get any team going, and if they can find a way to beat Chicago, they get Arizona and Las Vegas the next two weeks. They could be 7-3 in a blink of an eye.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 7 Result: 35-13 win over BAL

Who needs under center? The Bengals realized that Joe Burrow isn’t very good at operating under center, so pivoted to the offense we’ve come to expect from this team. It’s clearly working out, but the Bengals need a running game if they want to be real Super Bowl contenders.

7. Denver Broncos (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 7 Result: 30-16 win over ARI

Despite scoring 30 points, I still don’t trust Denver’s offense. Bo Nix isn’t playing well, but their defense is doing its job and has them at 5-2. If the offense can sort itself out, they’ll be one of the top contenders in the AFC.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 7 Result: Bye

Jacksonville is coming off a bye, so nothing much to say about them. Still, a top-10 team despite losing to Houston before the bye.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

Imago Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, August 22, 2026, Kansas City Chiefs player Kenneth Walker 9 warming up at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 7 Result: 20-3 loss to SEA

The Chiefs were second last week, but after an ugly loss to Seattle, they nearly dropped out of the top five. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t scored a touchdown in two weeks now. I don’t know the last time that’s happened. Seattle has a great defense, but they should’ve been able to score more than three points.

4. Chicago Bears (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 7 Result: 30-24 win over NE

Yeah, so Caleb Williams is fun to watch. He put on an absolute show against Drake Maye and New England. The offense is humming with Williams back, and Dennis Allen is getting creative with the defenses. While this defense isn’t elite, having Allen calling the plays makes them a real Super Bowl candidate.

3. San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Week 7 Result: 29-20 loss to ATL

The 49ers have fallen off the top spot with their first loss of the season. They’re still 5-1 and contenders in the NFC, but injuries are starting to pile up for this team. I will chalk it up to a bit of a fluke given they had to travel across the country and play at 10am PST, but they need to bounce back against Vegas next week.

2. Minnesota Vikings (6-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 7 Result: 16-10 win over IND

Who could’ve seen the Vikings being the last undefeated team in the NFL? If you said yes, you’re lying. Regardless, Minnesota isn’t very flashy, but they are playing winning football. Good defense, no turnovers, and excellent situational football.

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 7 Result: Bye

After a bye, the Bills move up two spots to reclaim the top spot in our power rankings. Nobody looks unbeatable right now, but I think I have more confidence in the Bills to win a random game than anyone else right now.