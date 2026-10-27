NFL Week 8 QB Rankings: A Wild Week Shakes Up the Top 10

Quarterback play has been…strange this year. Some of the top guys have played very poorly, while some guys not many people expected to be great have been some of the best in the league.
This year, after every week, I’ve been power ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks. These rankings have no preseason bias, so it’s strictly how they’ve played this year.
Now, let’s get into the rankings through seven weeks.
32. Justin Herbert
Last Week’s Rank: 32
2026 Stats: 59.4%, 1,141 passing yards, 168 rushing yards, 5 TD, 8 INT
Justin Herbert has been the worst quarterback in football this year. I know the Chargers have dealt with some injuries, but that’s no excuse for someone as talented as him to play so poorly.
31. Daniel Jones
Last Week’s Rank: 30
2026 Stats: 59.6%, 1,398 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 7 INT
Daniel Jones looks like someone coming off a torn Achilles. With his rushing ability gone, defenses don’t have to respect his legs, and when he has to be a pocket passer, he’s just not good.
30. Cam Ward
Last Week’s Rank: 29
2026 Stats: 62%, 1,179 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 6 total TD, 5 INT
Cam Ward has been wildly disappointing this year. In 2025, he had no help, so there were plenty of excuses, but this year, with Brian Daboll, Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson, the excuses are gone, and he still hasn’t looked good.
29. Tanner McKee
Last Week’s Rank: 23
2026 Stats: 61.2%, 426 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Tanner McKee’s number was called after Jalen Hurts was put on IR, and he hasn’t really played too well. He’s only turned the ball over once, which is a plus, but he hasn’t done anything to elevate this offense.
28. Baker Mayfield
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 63.6%, 679 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 2 INT
Baker Mayfield is back, and even though Tampa scored 43 points, he only completed seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He just hasn’t looked liked himself this year, but he’s got time to turn it around.
27. Kyler Murray
Last Week’s Rank: 28
2026 Stats: 66.4%, 812 passing yards, 132 rushing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Kyler Murray is doing what he needs to do to win games, but in four starts (excluding Week 1 where he played a couple of drives), the Vikings are averaging 19 points per game. Without the best defense in football, the Vikings wouldn’t be anywhere near undefeated.
26. Malik Willis
Last Week’s Rank: 27
2026 Stats: 57.6%, 1,057 passing yards, 223 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 4 INT
Malik Willis has started using his legs the past two weeks, and it’s resulted in his two best games so far. Over the last two games, Willis has totaled 456 yards and five touchdowns. This is the formula for him to be successful.
25. Sam Darnold
Last Week’s Rank: 25
2026 Stats: 62.1%, 1,290 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, 8 TD, 8 INT
Sam Darnold just helped lead the Seahawks to a big win over the undefeated Chiefs, but he still threw one touchdown and one pick. With no run game, Seattle’s passing attack has suffered.
24. Tyler Huntley
Last Week’s Rank: 21
2026 Stats: 69.8%, 727 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, 5 TD, 1 INT
Tyler Huntley looked good in his first start against Atlanta, but has two touchdowns with one pick in his last two games, both of which have been loses where they’ve score 10 and 13 points. They need Lamar Jackson back ASAP.
23. Bo Nix
Last Week’s Rank: 26
2026 Stats: 59.2%, 1,271 passing yards, 110 rushing yards, 9 total TD, 3 INT
Bo Nix has been one of the most underwhelming quarterbacks in football, and a 14-point, two-touchdown win over Arizona shouldn’t fool anyone. He completed just 51.7 percent of his passes against one of the worst defenses in football. He has to be better, but at least he got his legs going.
22. J.J. McCarthy
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 63.3%, 495 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
J.J. McCarthy seems to have found new life in New York. In five quarters, McCarthy has thrown for nearly 500 yards with one touchdown and one pick while scoring 44 points. We’ll see if he can continue to play at this level, but he’s been impressive.
21. Jacoby Brissett
Last Week’s Rank: 22
2026 Stats: 1,600 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 11 total TD, 6 INT
Jacoby Brissett has put up some pretty good stats this year, but the Cardinals need to make a change at quarterback. Brissett is fine, but I think they should give Carson Beck a shot so they know if they need to draft a QB this year.
20. Geno Smith
Last Week’s Rank: 19
2026 Stats: 70%, 1,623 passing yards, 10 TD, 2 INT
After five weeks with no picks, Geno Smith has now thrown one in back-to-back games, both of which have been losses. I know he had three touchdowns against Miami, but that defense isn’t good, and he wasn’t able to make enough plays to keep them in the game against arguably the worst team in football.
19. Jayden Daniels
Last Week’s Rank: 16
2026 Stats: 64.5%, 759 passing yards, 213 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 0 INT
Jayden Daniels was a victim of the bye week. He fell three places because other QBs played well while he was off, but 19 feels fair for a quarterback that hasn’t won a game in over a calendar year.
18. Deshaun Watson
Last Week’s Rank: 18
2026 Stats: 64.8%, 1,482 passing yards, 215 rushing yards, 8 total TD, 3 INT
Deshaun Watson is so tough to place. He really hasn’t played that well, but every time Cleveland has needed a drive late, he’s delivered. He needs to be better for the first three quarters, but he’s getting the job done.
17. C.J. Stroud
Last Week’s Rank: 14
2026 Stats: 64.8%, 1,867 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 1 INT
C.J. Stroud’s stats look impressive, but he’s been so inconsistent. He plays really well one game, and then the next he can only score 21 points and throw for 153 yards against one of the worst defenses in football. He needs to be more consistent if Houston’s going to turn this thing around.
16. Aaron Rodgers
Last Week’s Rank: 11
2026 Stats: 61.6%, 1,699 passing yards, 13 TD, 5 INT
Aaron Rodgers had multiple touchdowns through his last four games, but he drops four spots because, against a very bad New Orleans defense, he only scored 16 points with one touchdown. He made some big throws, including the big one on third down to DK Metcalf early on that gave them the lead, but Rodgers left a lot on the table in the second half, which gave New Orleans multiple opportunities to come back.
15. Dak Prescott
Last Week’s Rank: 17
2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,851 passing yards, 81 rushing yards, 13 TD, 5 INT
Dak Prescott’s 2026 campaign hasn’t been great. Entering this week, it had been four weeks since he had a multi-touchdown game, but he bounced back with three scores against the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals on MNF. If he can play this consistently the rest of the year, the Cowboys will win the division.
14. Drake Maye
Last Week’s Rank: 15
2026 Stats: 65.9%, 1,784 passing yards, 15 total TD, 8 INT
Drake Maye continues to climb the ladder after another multi-touchdown game, but this is a culmination of the entire season, and his first three games were awful. I give it another week or two before he’s in the top-10, though.
13. Tyler Shough
Last Week’s Rank: 10
2026 Stats: 67%, 1,721 passing yards, 15 total TD, 6 INT
Tyler Shough is not at fault for the Saints’ struggles. With no run game, he has been asked to do everything. And when I say no run game, he led the team in rushing yards with seven against Pittsburgh. I still believe he can be a top-10 QB, but they need to fix their run game before he can show his full potential.
12. Matthew Stafford
Last Week’s Rank: 13
2026 Stats: 67.3%, 1,989 passing yards, 14 TD, 7 INT
Matthew Stafford also had a very poor start to the season, but has begun to redeem himself with five multi-touchdown weeks over the last six games. You could have him, Shough and Maye ranked in any order and I wouldn’t argue with you.
11. Michael Penix Jr.
Last Week’s Rank: 20
2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,157 passing yards, 9 TD, 1 INT
Michael Penix Jr. has played well in his first three weeks, but over his last two games he’s totaled 438 passing yards and six touchdowns with no picks. If he keeps playing like this, Atlanta has a real shot at the NFC South crown.
10. Patrick Mahomes
Last Week’s Rank: 3
2026 Stats: 64.9%, 1,474 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 4 INT
Patrick Mahomes started the season hot, but hasn’t scored a single touchdown over the last two games. They were able to beat the Chargers, but scored just three points against the Seahawks on SNF. He needs to get back to his early-season form.
9. Bryce Young
Last Week’s Rank: 6
2026 Stats: 59.2%, 1,712 passing yards, 13 total TD, 4 INT
Bryce Young has been balling this year, but man, Sunday was ugly. The Bucs have been one of the worst teams in the league this year, but the Panthers scored just 13 points while Young threw for 163 and a touchdown with two picks. He has to drop after that performance.
8. Kirk Cousins
Last Week’s Rank: 9
2026 Stats: 62.6%, 1,877 passing yards, 17 total TD, 5 INT
The Raiders have lost four straight games, but Kirk Cousins is still playing very well. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game this year, and on top of that he has two interceptions in his last five games. He’s keeping Fernando Mendoza on the sidelines, but with four losses, the change might come anyways.
7. Jordan Love
Last Week’s Rank: 8
2026 Stats: 60%, 1,958 passing yards, 14 total TD, 5 INT
Jordan Love was fighting for his life early in the season, but I feel like his offensive line has started to come around, and it’s reflected in his play. They lost this week, but it wasn’t because of Love, who had 274 yards and two touchdowns. It was a ref show in Detroit.
6. Caleb Williams
Last Week’s Rank: 12
2026 Stats: 71%, 1,020 passing yards, 128 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 1 INT
Caleb Williams has played four games this season, one of which was against the Vikings defense in the rain. If you remove that game, he’s averaging close to 300 yards per game with seven touchdowns and no turnovers. When he’s on, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
5. Trevor Lawrence
Last Week’s Rank: 7
2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,480 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 14 TD, 4 INT
Trevor Lawrence was on a bye, but with Young and Mahomes falling, he climbs two spots in the rankings and enters the top-five. He’s done pretty much everything Jacksonville has asked of him this year, and he’s only getting better every week.
4. Joe Burrow
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 71.7%, 1,653 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 16 total TD, 3 INT
Joe Burrow is slowly entering the MVP conversation. Cincinnati is 4-2, and it’s largely because of Burrow, who is averaging 275 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game while completing nearly 72 percent of his throws.
3. Brock Purdy
Last Week’s Rank: 2
2026 Stats: 69.2%, 1,748 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 16 total TD, 4 INT
Brock Purdy slipped from the top spot last week, and now he slides again into the three spot after a one-touchdown, two-interception performance in a loss to Atlanta. Injuries are starting to pile up for San Fran.
2. Jared Goff
Last Week’s Rank: 4
2026 Stats: 67.3%, 1,788 passing yards, 15 total TD, 0 INT
Jared Goff is now the only starting quarterback in the league that has played every game and doesn’t have an interception, and he’s done it while throwing 14 touchdowns and adding one on the ground. Goff is always underrated, but it’s getting hard to ignore this year.
1. Josh Allen
Last Week’s Rank: 1
2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,504 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 17 total TD, 4 INT
Josh Allen didn’t play this week, but he still maintains the top spot. 1,744 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four turnovers while leading the best offense in football will earn you the No. 1 spot pretty much every time.