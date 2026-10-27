NFL Week 8 QB Rankings: A Wild Week Shakes Up the Top 10

Quarterback play has been…strange this year. Some of the top guys have played very poorly, while some guys not many people expected to be great have been some of the best in the league.

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This year, after every week, I’ve been power ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks. These rankings have no preseason bias, so it’s strictly how they’ve played this year.

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Now, let’s get into the rankings through seven weeks.

32. Justin Herbert

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 rolls out to run during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 13 Cardinals at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260913516

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 59.4%, 1,141 passing yards, 168 rushing yards, 5 TD, 8 INT

Justin Herbert has been the worst quarterback in football this year. I know the Chargers have dealt with some injuries, but that’s no excuse for someone as talented as him to play so poorly.

31. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 59.6%, 1,398 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 7 INT

Daniel Jones looks like someone coming off a torn Achilles. With his rushing ability gone, defenses don’t have to respect his legs, and when he has to be a pocket passer, he’s just not good.

30. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 62%, 1,179 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 6 total TD, 5 INT

Cam Ward has been wildly disappointing this year. In 2025, he had no help, so there were plenty of excuses, but this year, with Brian Daboll, Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson, the excuses are gone, and he still hasn’t looked good.

29. Tanner McKee

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 61.2%, 426 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Tanner McKee’s number was called after Jalen Hurts was put on IR, and he hasn’t really played too well. He’s only turned the ball over once, which is a plus, but he hasn’t done anything to elevate this offense.

28. Baker Mayfield

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 63.6%, 679 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 2 INT

Baker Mayfield is back, and even though Tampa scored 43 points, he only completed seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He just hasn’t looked liked himself this year, but he’s got time to turn it around.

27. Kyler Murray

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 66.4%, 812 passing yards, 132 rushing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Kyler Murray is doing what he needs to do to win games, but in four starts (excluding Week 1 where he played a couple of drives), the Vikings are averaging 19 points per game. Without the best defense in football, the Vikings wouldn’t be anywhere near undefeated.

26. Malik Willis

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 27

2026 Stats: 57.6%, 1,057 passing yards, 223 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 4 INT

Malik Willis has started using his legs the past two weeks, and it’s resulted in his two best games so far. Over the last two games, Willis has totaled 456 yards and five touchdowns. This is the formula for him to be successful.

25. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 62.1%, 1,290 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, 8 TD, 8 INT

Sam Darnold just helped lead the Seahawks to a big win over the undefeated Chiefs, but he still threw one touchdown and one pick. With no run game, Seattle’s passing attack has suffered.

24. Tyler Huntley

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 69.8%, 727 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Tyler Huntley looked good in his first start against Atlanta, but has two touchdowns with one pick in his last two games, both of which have been loses where they’ve score 10 and 13 points. They need Lamar Jackson back ASAP.

23. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 59.2%, 1,271 passing yards, 110 rushing yards, 9 total TD, 3 INT

Bo Nix has been one of the most underwhelming quarterbacks in football, and a 14-point, two-touchdown win over Arizona shouldn’t fool anyone. He completed just 51.7 percent of his passes against one of the worst defenses in football. He has to be better, but at least he got his legs going.

22. J.J. McCarthy

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 63.3%, 495 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

J.J. McCarthy seems to have found new life in New York. In five quarters, McCarthy has thrown for nearly 500 yards with one touchdown and one pick while scoring 44 points. We’ll see if he can continue to play at this level, but he’s been impressive.

21. Jacoby Brissett

Imago Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 30, 2025, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 1,600 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 11 total TD, 6 INT

Jacoby Brissett has put up some pretty good stats this year, but the Cardinals need to make a change at quarterback. Brissett is fine, but I think they should give Carson Beck a shot so they know if they need to draft a QB this year.

20. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 70%, 1,623 passing yards, 10 TD, 2 INT

After five weeks with no picks, Geno Smith has now thrown one in back-to-back games, both of which have been losses. I know he had three touchdowns against Miami, but that defense isn’t good, and he wasn’t able to make enough plays to keep them in the game against arguably the worst team in football.

19. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 64.5%, 759 passing yards, 213 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 0 INT

Jayden Daniels was a victim of the bye week. He fell three places because other QBs played well while he was off, but 19 feels fair for a quarterback that hasn’t won a game in over a calendar year.

18. Deshaun Watson

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 64.8%, 1,482 passing yards, 215 rushing yards, 8 total TD, 3 INT

Deshaun Watson is so tough to place. He really hasn’t played that well, but every time Cleveland has needed a drive late, he’s delivered. He needs to be better for the first three quarters, but he’s getting the job done.

17. C.J. Stroud

Imago Credit: Imago

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 64.8%, 1,867 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 1 INT

C.J. Stroud’s stats look impressive, but he’s been so inconsistent. He plays really well one game, and then the next he can only score 21 points and throw for 153 yards against one of the worst defenses in football. He needs to be more consistent if Houston’s going to turn this thing around.

16. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 61.6%, 1,699 passing yards, 13 TD, 5 INT

Aaron Rodgers had multiple touchdowns through his last four games, but he drops four spots because, against a very bad New Orleans defense, he only scored 16 points with one touchdown. He made some big throws, including the big one on third down to DK Metcalf early on that gave them the lead, but Rodgers left a lot on the table in the second half, which gave New Orleans multiple opportunities to come back.

15. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,851 passing yards, 81 rushing yards, 13 TD, 5 INT

Dak Prescott’s 2026 campaign hasn’t been great. Entering this week, it had been four weeks since he had a multi-touchdown game, but he bounced back with three scores against the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals on MNF. If he can play this consistently the rest of the year, the Cowboys will win the division.

14. Drake Maye

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 65.9%, 1,784 passing yards, 15 total TD, 8 INT

Drake Maye continues to climb the ladder after another multi-touchdown game, but this is a culmination of the entire season, and his first three games were awful. I give it another week or two before he’s in the top-10, though.

13. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 67%, 1,721 passing yards, 15 total TD, 6 INT

Tyler Shough is not at fault for the Saints’ struggles. With no run game, he has been asked to do everything. And when I say no run game, he led the team in rushing yards with seven against Pittsburgh. I still believe he can be a top-10 QB, but they need to fix their run game before he can show his full potential.

12. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 1,989 passing yards, 14 TD, 7 INT

Matthew Stafford also had a very poor start to the season, but has begun to redeem himself with five multi-touchdown weeks over the last six games. You could have him, Shough and Maye ranked in any order and I wouldn’t argue with you.

11. Michael Penix Jr.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Jan 5, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London 5 after a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250105_bdd_ad1_014

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,157 passing yards, 9 TD, 1 INT

Michael Penix Jr. has played well in his first three weeks, but over his last two games he’s totaled 438 passing yards and six touchdowns with no picks. If he keeps playing like this, Atlanta has a real shot at the NFC South crown.

10. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 64.9%, 1,474 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 4 INT

Patrick Mahomes started the season hot, but hasn’t scored a single touchdown over the last two games. They were able to beat the Chargers, but scored just three points against the Seahawks on SNF. He needs to get back to his early-season form.

9. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 59.2%, 1,712 passing yards, 13 total TD, 4 INT

Bryce Young has been balling this year, but man, Sunday was ugly. The Bucs have been one of the worst teams in the league this year, but the Panthers scored just 13 points while Young threw for 163 and a touchdown with two picks. He has to drop after that performance.

8. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 62.6%, 1,877 passing yards, 17 total TD, 5 INT

The Raiders have lost four straight games, but Kirk Cousins is still playing very well. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game this year, and on top of that he has two interceptions in his last five games. He’s keeping Fernando Mendoza on the sidelines, but with four losses, the change might come anyways.

7. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 60%, 1,958 passing yards, 14 total TD, 5 INT

Jordan Love was fighting for his life early in the season, but I feel like his offensive line has started to come around, and it’s reflected in his play. They lost this week, but it wasn’t because of Love, who had 274 yards and two touchdowns. It was a ref show in Detroit.

6. Caleb Williams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Braxton Jones 70 of the Chicago Bears after throwing a touchdown during the first half of a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Bills at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250817021

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 71%, 1,020 passing yards, 128 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 1 INT

Caleb Williams has played four games this season, one of which was against the Vikings defense in the rain. If you remove that game, he’s averaging close to 300 yards per game with seven touchdowns and no turnovers. When he’s on, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

5. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,480 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 14 TD, 4 INT

Trevor Lawrence was on a bye, but with Young and Mahomes falling, he climbs two spots in the rankings and enters the top-five. He’s done pretty much everything Jacksonville has asked of him this year, and he’s only getting better every week.

4. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 71.7%, 1,653 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 16 total TD, 3 INT

Joe Burrow is slowly entering the MVP conversation. Cincinnati is 4-2, and it’s largely because of Burrow, who is averaging 275 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game while completing nearly 72 percent of his throws.

3. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 69.2%, 1,748 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 16 total TD, 4 INT

Brock Purdy slipped from the top spot last week, and now he slides again into the three spot after a one-touchdown, two-interception performance in a loss to Atlanta. Injuries are starting to pile up for San Fran.

2. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 1,788 passing yards, 15 total TD, 0 INT

Jared Goff is now the only starting quarterback in the league that has played every game and doesn’t have an interception, and he’s done it while throwing 14 touchdowns and adding one on the ground. Goff is always underrated, but it’s getting hard to ignore this year.

1. Josh Allen

Imago Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Billsat Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, USA, on Thursday, September 17, 2026 Orchard Park New York United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-detroitl260917_npYQB.jpg

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,504 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 17 total TD, 4 INT

Josh Allen didn’t play this week, but he still maintains the top spot. 1,744 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four turnovers while leading the best offense in football will earn you the No. 1 spot pretty much every time.