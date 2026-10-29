NFL Week 8 Staff Predictions: Who Wins a Massive Monday Night Showdown?

Seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, our season-long predictions race is heating up. We’re all within five games in this unpredictable season, so here’s where things stand heading into Week 8.
Luke Hubbard: 63-43-1 (.595) – 8-6 last week
Reubyn Coutinho: 60-46-1 (.565) – 8-6 last week
Daniel Rios: 58-48-1 (.547) – 7-7 last week
Let’s see who the fellas have picked for this week.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
Game Time: Thursday at 8:15pm ET
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Game Odds: GB -3.5
Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: This should be a fantastic Thursday night game. Carolina has had its ups and downs, but when they’re hot, they can beat anyone. I’m not a believer in Green Bay, and road underdogs have been great in primetime this year, so give me Carolina.
Final Score: Panthers 25, Packers 21
Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: Packers 27, Panthers 20
Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: Packers 28, Panthers 25
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: BUF -3
Luke: It sounds like Lamar Jackson isn’t going to play in this game, and it’s in Buffalo, so this is an easy pick.
Final Score: Bills 30, Ravens 17
Daniel: Bills 28, Ravens 20
Reubyn: Bills 42, Ravens 28
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: CIN -10
Luke: The Titans are not a good football team, and they just traded their best player. They’re not trying to win this year; meanwhile, Cincy is.
Final Score: Bengals 37, Titans 10
Daniel: Bengals 24, Titans 13
Reubyn: Bengals 31, Titans 23
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: DAL -6.5
Luke: I’m surprised the spread is this high because Dallas has their flaws, but I do think the Cowboys get this one done. It will be closer than six points, though.
Final Score: Cowboys 28, Cardinals 25
Daniel: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 17
Reubyn: Cowboys 26, Cardinals 20
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: DET -3
Luke: The Vikings’ run is coming to an end. Their defense is good, but the Lions have such a great offense that they should be able to put 20+ on the scoreboard, and I just don’t think the Vikings can match them, even though Detroit’s defense sucks.
Final Score: Lions 26, Vikings 20
Daniel: Lions 17, Vikings 6
Reubyn: Vikings 27, Lions 10
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: LV -1.5
Luke: The Raiders have faced a brutal schedule the last four weeks, and now they get a bit of a break against the Jets. This game is in New York at 10 am PDT, which might make it a bit closer than it should be, but the Raiders get the job done.
Final Score: Raiders 21, Jets 20
Daniel: Raiders 27, Jets 21
Reubyn: Raiders 31, Jets 19
Cleveland Brown at Pittsburgh Steelers
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: PIT -3.5
Luke: I can’t remember the last time both of these teams were three games above .500 this far into the season (mostly because of Cleveland), but I still think there’s a pretty big disparity between these two. Pittsburgh is the better team, and they’re at home.
Final Score: Steelers 23, Browns 17
Daniel: Steelers 20, Browns 14
Reubyn: Steelers 25, Browns 24
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: TB -2.5
Luke: Atlanta has won a few games they probably shouldn’t have won this year, and Michael Penix Jr. is hot, but now they go play a Tampa team that’s riding high off a big win. This game is a complete toss-up, so I’ll go with the home team.
Final Score: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21
Daniel: Buccaneers 23, Falcons 20
Reubyn: Falcons 30, Bucs 26
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: JAX -8.5
Luke: The Colts are selling and trying to lose despite not having a first-round pick. Meanwhile, their AFC South foes are fighting for the division. Jags by a million.
Final Score: Jaguars 41, Colts 13
Daniel: Jaguars 35, Colts 17
Reubyn: Jaguars 38, Colts 16
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: LAR -6.5
Luke: The Chargers are the last winless team in the league, and now they get one of the best rosters in the sport. I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s close, but the Rams take this one.
Final Score: Rams 29, Chargers 24
Daniel: Rams 27, Chargers 17
Reubyn: Chargers 21, Rams 20
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: KC -1.5
Luke: The Chiefs dogwalked the Broncos earlier this year, but these two teams are in different spots now. Denver is better than they were in Week 1, and Kansas City hasn’t looked as dominant recently. Gimme Denver.
Final Score: Broncos 17, Chiefs 14
Daniel: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17
Reubyn: Broncos 24, Chiefs 20
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: NE -7.5
Luke: Dolphins just got their first win, but they might not get another all year. They definitely won’t this week.
Final Score: Patriots 33, Dolphins 12
Daniel: Patriots 23, Dolphins 13
Reubyn: Patriots 41, Dolphins 17
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Game Time: Sunday at 8:20pm ET
Where to Watch: NBC
Game Odds: WSH -4.5
Luke: Nobody, and I mean nobody, is interested in this game. The Commanders suck, but the Eagles suck more.
Final Score: Commanders 20, Eagles 14
Daniel: Commanders 24, Eagles 17
Reubyn: Commanders 27, Eagles 21
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Game Time: Monday at 8:15pm ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Game Odds: SEA -3
Luke: This is a primetime game we can all get excited about. Chicago’s offense vs. Seattle’s defense is going to be electric, but what’s going to decide the game is when Seattle’s offense is on the field. I don’t know how big of a role Jeffery Simmons will have, but if Chicago’s defense steps up, they’ll win.
Final Score: Bears 31, Seahawks 27
Daniel: Seahawks 21, Bears 17
Reubyn: Seahawks 34, Bears 28