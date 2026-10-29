NFL Week 8 Staff Predictions: Who Wins a Massive Monday Night Showdown?

Seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, our season-long predictions race is heating up. We’re all within five games in this unpredictable season, so here’s where things stand heading into Week 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Hubbard: 63-43-1 (.595) – 8-6 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

Reubyn Coutinho: 60-46-1 (.565) – 8-6 last week

Daniel Rios: 58-48-1 (.547) – 7-7 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s see who the fellas have picked for this week.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15pm ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Game Odds: GB -3.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: This should be a fantastic Thursday night game. Carolina has had its ups and downs, but when they’re hot, they can beat anyone. I’m not a believer in Green Bay, and road underdogs have been great in primetime this year, so give me Carolina.

Final Score: Panthers 25, Packers 21

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: Packers 27, Panthers 20

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: Packers 28, Panthers 25

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -3

Luke: It sounds like Lamar Jackson isn’t going to play in this game, and it’s in Buffalo, so this is an easy pick.

Final Score: Bills 30, Ravens 17

Daniel: Bills 28, Ravens 20

Reubyn: Bills 42, Ravens 28

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase 1 and quarterback Joe Burrow 9 look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals Icon211128018

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CIN -10

Luke: The Titans are not a good football team, and they just traded their best player. They’re not trying to win this year; meanwhile, Cincy is.

Final Score: Bengals 37, Titans 10

Daniel: Bengals 24, Titans 13

Reubyn: Bengals 31, Titans 23

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DAL -6.5

Luke: I’m surprised the spread is this high because Dallas has their flaws, but I do think the Cowboys get this one done. It will be closer than six points, though.

Final Score: Cowboys 28, Cardinals 25

Daniel: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 17

Reubyn: Cowboys 26, Cardinals 20

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_625 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DET -3

Luke: The Vikings’ run is coming to an end. Their defense is good, but the Lions have such a great offense that they should be able to put 20+ on the scoreboard, and I just don’t think the Vikings can match them, even though Detroit’s defense sucks.

Final Score: Lions 26, Vikings 20

Daniel: Lions 17, Vikings 6

Reubyn: Vikings 27, Lions 10

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LV -1.5

Luke: The Raiders have faced a brutal schedule the last four weeks, and now they get a bit of a break against the Jets. This game is in New York at 10 am PDT, which might make it a bit closer than it should be, but the Raiders get the job done.

Final Score: Raiders 21, Jets 20

Daniel: Raiders 27, Jets 21

Reubyn: Raiders 31, Jets 19

Cleveland Brown at Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 passes the ball in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire, NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101395

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: PIT -3.5

Luke: I can’t remember the last time both of these teams were three games above .500 this far into the season (mostly because of Cleveland), but I still think there’s a pretty big disparity between these two. Pittsburgh is the better team, and they’re at home.

Final Score: Steelers 23, Browns 17

Daniel: Steelers 20, Browns 14

Reubyn: Steelers 25, Browns 24

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: TB -2.5

Luke: Atlanta has won a few games they probably shouldn’t have won this year, and Michael Penix Jr. is hot, but now they go play a Tampa team that’s riding high off a big win. This game is a complete toss-up, so I’ll go with the home team.

Final Score: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21

Daniel: Buccaneers 23, Falcons 20

Reubyn: Falcons 30, Bucs 26

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago January 11, 2026: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sideline in the first half of a wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20260111_faf_cg2_074 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: JAX -8.5

Luke: The Colts are selling and trying to lose despite not having a first-round pick. Meanwhile, their AFC South foes are fighting for the division. Jags by a million.

Final Score: Jaguars 41, Colts 13

Daniel: Jaguars 35, Colts 17

Reubyn: Jaguars 38, Colts 16

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAR -6.5

Luke: The Chargers are the last winless team in the league, and now they get one of the best rosters in the sport. I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s close, but the Rams take this one.

Final Score: Rams 29, Chargers 24

Daniel: Rams 27, Chargers 17

Reubyn: Chargers 21, Rams 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 11: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 scrabbles with the ball during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos on October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Photo by David Dennis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 11 Broncos at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26101129

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC -1.5

Luke: The Chiefs dogwalked the Broncos earlier this year, but these two teams are in different spots now. Denver is better than they were in Week 1, and Kansas City hasn’t looked as dominant recently. Gimme Denver.

Final Score: Broncos 17, Chiefs 14

Daniel: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17

Reubyn: Broncos 24, Chiefs 20

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NE -7.5

Luke: Dolphins just got their first win, but they might not get another all year. They definitely won’t this week.

Final Score: Patriots 33, Dolphins 12

Daniel: Patriots 23, Dolphins 13

Reubyn: Patriots 41, Dolphins 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at New York Giants Nov 3, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20241103_sns_jo9_00056

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: WSH -4.5

Luke: Nobody, and I mean nobody, is interested in this game. The Commanders suck, but the Eagles suck more.

Final Score: Commanders 20, Eagles 14

Daniel: Commanders 24, Eagles 17

Reubyn: Commanders 27, Eagles 21

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

Game Time: Monday at 8:15pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: SEA -3

Luke: This is a primetime game we can all get excited about. Chicago’s offense vs. Seattle’s defense is going to be electric, but what’s going to decide the game is when Seattle’s offense is on the field. I don’t know how big of a role Jeffery Simmons will have, but if Chicago’s defense steps up, they’ll win.

Final Score: Bears 31, Seahawks 27

Daniel: Seahawks 21, Bears 17

Reubyn: Seahawks 34, Bears 28