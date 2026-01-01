NFL Week 18 Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Will Win the Season-Long Race?

Essentials Inside The Story The Week 18 NFL predictions race is a high-stakes finale for the editorial team

Drake Maye is a frontrunner for MVP and is playing for the AFC #1 seed

Jacksonville is playing for potential seeding anywhere from the #1 to #7 seed

This is it. Week 18 of the NFL season is here. Our season-long predictions race comes down to this week. Tim leads the overall count with 123 correct picks, but Reubyn, who joined the picks race late, leads the percentage battle with a .648 correct pick percentage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There aren’t a whole lot of intriguing matchups this week, but for us, this week could make or break our year. Before we get into our full picks and predictions, here’s where things stand heading into Week 18.

Luke Hubbard: 120-72 (.625)

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Wood: 123-69 (.641)

Abhishek Singh: 99-77 (.563)

Reubyn Coutinho: 116-63 (.648)

ADVERTISEMENT

Utsav Jain: 84-52 (.617)

Ryan Ward: 82-54 (.603)

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nithin Joseph: 8-8 (.500)

Now, let’s hop into the picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Panthers at Buccaneers

Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 pm at Raymond James Stadium

Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

Game Odds: TB -2.5, O/U 43.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent Matchups: TB 20-17 loss to MIA, CAR 27-10 loss to SEA

Weather: 71 degrees with a chance of showers

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: A lot of people are going to be on Carolina this week, but I’m going with Tampa. I still believe they have a better roster than Carolina, and you have to take into account the fact that they’ve been in big games like this before, and Carolina hasn’t. I don’t feel great about it, but I just can’t pick Carolina in this big of a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buccaneers 24, Panthers 20

Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: This feels like a battle of attrition. I can’t truly identify who actually wants to win at this point, which team actually has the warriors to step up in the clutch. Baker has done it in the past. Bryce hasn’t. Factor in home field and clutch-situation experience, and I have to stay with Tampa here.

Buccaneers 28, Panthers 24

ADVERTISEMENT

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: Like the Colts in the AFC South, the NFC’s South division has also seen a mega capitulation. That left the door open for the Carolina Panthers. Now the Panthers’ road record isn’t very good. They have three wins in eight, with one OT win, one final-second field goal win, and one win over the Jets. However, they can make it four as Tampa seems allergic to winning. The only reason the Bucs have a win after Halloween is that it was against the Cardinals. And even that wasn’t convincing.

Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21

Utsav Jain, NFL Writer: Going against the home teams didn’t really go my way last week (6-10! Ouch!), but here goes. Carolina has quietly become the most trustworthy outfit in a chaotic NFC South, riding a steadier defense and a 3-0 mark against the division into a win-and-in spot. Tampa’s offense has gone flat at the worst possible time, and the home crowd feels more tense than confident. Panthers finish the job while the Bucs try to put up a fight.

Panthers 23, Buccaneers 17

Seahawks at 49ers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Nov 23, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251123_jhp_ra1_0011

Game Time: Saturday, 8 pm at Levi’s Stadium

Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

Game Odds: SEA -1.5, O/U 49.5

Recent Matchups: SEA 27-10 win over CAR, SF 42-38 win over CHI

Weather: 54 degrees with a chance of rain

Hubbard: This is another perfect spot to zag against Tim. I’m writing this before him, but he told me he’s picking San Fran here, so he’d better stick to his word. I honestly would’ve taken the Seattle Seahawks anyway, but it’s just another good chance for me to make up a win. I think both of these teams have great offenses, but Seattle’s defense is clearly the better unit of the two.

Seahawks 31, 49ers 25

Wood: Here’s where Luke could gain on me. Again, I’m looking at clutch performances here and what history tells us. And history tells us the 49ers have more guys who have dominated in the clutch with playoff pressure than the Seahawks have. I just can’t trust that Sam Darnold isn’t going to get Clutched Sphincter Syndrome until he shows otherwise.

49ers 33, Seahawks 26

Coutinho: In the ES mid-season picks, I selected the 49ers. It’s just for that I will back them. The fact that they’re at home is just an added advantage. It’ll be a shootout with a field goal clinching it at the end.

49ers 41, Seahawks 38

Jain: Both teams are red hot, but Seattle’s defense has been the more consistent unit over the last month while San Francisco looks banged up in a few key spots. The 49ers’ ceiling is still terrifying, yet this feels like the kind of grinding NFC West rock fight that favors the healthier, more physical side.

Seahawks 28, 49ers 24

Saints at Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Nov 9, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251109_bgd_db2_067

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: ATL -3, O/U 43.5

Recent Matchups: NO 34-26 win over TEN, ATL 27-24 win over LAR

Hubbard: As a New Orleans Saints fan, I’m waiting for this streak to come crashing to the ground. It feels too good to be true. However, we’re playing the Dirty Birds this week, so there’s no way in hell we’re losing to them. Saints 28, Falcons 3

Wood: This game means nothing, and yet it means so much. If Carolina loses as we expect, they could still get in if Atlanta wins this game. The Falcons did everything they could to lose historically last week. I like New Orleans here, but for the sake of giving Luke a chance to catch me, I’m going ATL.

Falcons 27, Saints 24

Coutinho: The two in-form NFC South teams (based on active win streaks) collide in Atlanta. On home-field advantage, I want to give it to Atlanta, but I feel they used up all their luck last week with Stafford throwing four incompletions in the final 21 seconds. New Orleans, just somehow, will end the regular season as the NFC South dominant team in the last five weeks.

Saints 28, Falcons 27

Jain: The Falcons suddenly looked pretty good, demolishing the Rams and getting a third straight win for themselves. New Orleans has a four-game streak of their own. The playoffs are long gone for both of them, and what remains is pride. I think the Falcons won’t want to end the season with a loss at home.

Falcons 24, Saints 21

Browns at Bengals

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 prepares to take the field during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221017

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Paycor Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CIN -7.5, O/U 44.5

Recent Matchups: CIN 37-14 win over ARI, CLE 13-6 win over PIT

Weather: 33 degrees with a slight chance of rain and snow

Hubbard: The Cincinnati Bengals are red hot, and while Cleveland is coming off a win, they’re not a good team. Joe Burrow improves to 6-2 on the season.

Bengals 33, Browns 13

Wood: Nice win for Shedeur and Co. last week, but the Bengals are playing at their previous Super Bowl levels right now.

Bengals 26, Browns 17

Coutinho: If last week’s Browns offense shows up, they might as well wave the white flag. If Shedeur ensures his passes are caught by his own players, it may just ensure the margin of defeat is not too great.

Bengals 27, Browns 10

Jain: Can this be the game where Myles Garrett finally gets his sack record? Cincy’s O-line struggles make me believe that just might be the case. Still, Joe Burrow’s got that offensive firepower locked in for the Bengals. The Browns’ offense needs to put on another show like their Week 14, but I don’t see that happening. The Browns lost 17-16 in Week 1 on missed kicks, and this rematch with Cincinnati won’t be that close.

Bengals 28, Browns 14

Packers at Vikings

Imago J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson, Credits: Instagram @jjmccarthy

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: MIN -6.5, O/U 37.5

Recent Matchups: GB 41-24 loss to BAL, MIN 23-10 win over DET

Hubbard: The Green Bay Packers are going to rest some starters in this game since it doesn’t matter to them, so I have to go with Minnesota, which is playing pretty well right now.

Vikings 19, Packers 6

Wood: I honestly could make a case for Matt LeFleur being fired for how the team’s December has done and what little he has done to keep it from going off the rails. Now, instead of trying to gain momentum back heading into the playoffs with his starters, he’s starting Clayton Tune. Not good, dude.

Vikings 28, Packers 14

Coutinho: Win or lose, the Packers will be the seventh seed all thanks to that week 4 draw. They could even start Ridder, but heading into a road game at Soldier Field or against the Eagles on a four-game skid is not exactly something any team would want. However, given the Vikings’ form, Matt LaFleur may prefer to have his starters sit for this week’s NFC North game.

Vikings 25, Packers 17

Jain: Green Bay’s locked in for the seventh seed while the Vikings play for pride. Minnesota does have a four game win-streak going for them, but I think this is where Green Bay breaks its losing streak and builds momentum heading into the playoffs with a statement win.

Packers 30, Vikings 20

Cowboys at Giants

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys vs Giants SEP 26 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 in action during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford. The Cowboys won 20-15. Chris Szagola/Cal Media Credit Image: Chris Szagola/Cal Sport Media East Rutherford Nj USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240926_zma_c04_082.jpg ChrisxSzagolax csmphotothree299114

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at MetLife Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DAL -4.5, O/U 51.5

Recent Matchups: DAL 30-23 win over WAS, NYG 34-10 win over LV

Weather: 32 degrees with a slight chance of snow

Hubbard: The New York Giants gave up the first overall pick last week, but it’s not a big deal because they don’t need a quarterback. Know what they do need? The best non-QB (whoever they determine that is), so I don’t think they try too hard to win this game.

Cowboys 30, Giants 23

Wood: Purely pride on the line here, and just looking at how the teams are playing, it’s Dallas all the way here. Which will probably mean that the Giants win because the Cowboys are allergic to prosperity.

Cowboys 28, Giants 24

Coutinho: The Giants would have one eye on the draft. A win here would leave them bottom of the NFC East and lower in the draft order in April. There’s no upside for the org. PS. The Cowboys currently have the best record in NFC East games, and a win here can allow the fans some bragging rights.

Cowboys 29, Giants 25

Jain: I’m not going to justify this with anything other than the fact that the Cowboys want this win more to avoid a losing season. For one last time this regular season, I’m riding with the Boys.

Cowboys 34, Giants 17

Titans at Jaguars

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Nov 23, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251123_bgd_su5_100

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at EverBank Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: JAX -12.5, O/U 47.5

Recent Matchups: JAX 23-17 win over IND, TEN 34-26 loss to NO

Weather: 63 degrees

Hubbard: The Tennessee Titans have kept a lot of games close recently, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are potentially playing for the 1-seed. They are not going to lose this game, but Tennessee keeps it closer than many think.

Jaguars 26, Titans 20

Wood: I keep waiting for the Jags to trip up, and with so much on the line for seeding, this very well could be the week. But what if Trevor Lawrence has finally turned a corner, given that he finally has the right mix of veterans and hungry youth behind him?

Jaguars 38, Titans 20

Coutinho: The Jags can finish 1,2, 3, 5, 6, 7. There’s a lot to play for, and I do not see them sitting their starters, even against an AFC South rock bottom team. Jacksonville will win big at home and stay at home next week.

Jaguars 35, Titans 17

Jain: There’s major playoff math at stake here for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence has done everything he could to help Jacksonville on their 7-game hot streak. He shouldn’t have trouble dispatching a Titans squad that’s been inconsistent at best all season. The talent gap is too significant for Tennessee to pull off the upset. Sorry, Cam, maybe next year.

Jaguars 31, Titans 17

Colts at Texans

Imago Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at NRG Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: HOU -10, O/U 39.5

Recent Matchups: HOU 20-16 win over LAC, IND 23-17 loss to JAX

Hubbard: The Indianapolis Colts are starting Riley Leonard in this game. That tells you all you need to know about their chances.

Texans 22, Colts 3

Wood: Very sad to see what the Colts have done in their Jim Irsay tribute season. I’d like it to end on a positive note, but it’s not going to.

Texans 34, Colts 10

Coutinho: Texans via suffocation by defense. Texans 31, Colts 9

Jain: I miss Danny Dimes. Philip Rivers had failed to spark the offense, and Riley Leonard gets an audition game against a team whose defense doesn’t mess around. Houston’s home field and superior talent carry the day.

Texans 28, Colts 10

Jets at Bills

Imago Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain 28 attempts to tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019. Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS Miami Gardens FL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1492485 CharlesxTrainorxJr.x krtphotoslive875490

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Highmark Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -7, O/U 38.5

Recent Matchups: BUF 13-12 loss to PHI, NYJ 42-10 loss to NE

Weather: 23 degrees with a chance of snow

Hubbard: Josh Allen is obviously not 100 percent with his foot injury, but that shouldn’t matter. Buffalo is the much better team.

Bills 35, Jets 7

Wood: Unless some underdog losses break their way, this is likely the last-ever game at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will ride nostalgia and a renewed focus ahead of the playoffs to a romp.

Bills 52, Jets 14

Coutinho: Bills, by showing up. This is their last regular season (and maybe overall as well) game at Highmark. And also, it’s a divisional game.

Bills 49, Jets 12

Jain: The Jets haven’t given us a reason to pick them all season long. They’ve got nothing to play for except evaluating roster spots. Against the Bills at home, they can see just how outmatched they are. I’m hoping for snow for a holiday card ending to the Bills’ regular season.

Bills 35, Jets 16

Lions at Bears

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Chicago Bears Nov 9, 2025 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 scores the game-winning touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns 0 during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20251109_jhp_bb6_0167

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Soldier Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CHI -2.5, O/U 50.5

Recent Matchups: CHI 42-38 loss to SF, DET 23-10 loss to MIN

Weather: 25 degrees with a slight chance of snow

Hubbard: I really, really, really want to pick Detroit here. Even as I’m writing this, I still haven’t decided what I’m going to do. Detroit hasn’t reached its full potential, but I think they’d love nothing more than to beat Chicago and push them down to the 3-seed and make them play San Fran or LA instead of Green Bay in the Wild Card. I just don’t trust them enough this year.

Bears 31, Lions 30

Wood: Too many folks going the Chicago way. I have to go toward Detroit to end the year with some pride, and hoping to set a strong tone heading into 2026.

Lions 31, Bears 24

Coutinho: The Bears can sit their starters, but they won’t. They would like to head to the post-season with a win. Also, it’s the Lions’ first outdoor game since Week 11, and the mercury has fallen since then. Add a partisan Soldier Field into the mix, and it’s all the ingredients for a Bears win.

Bears 30, Lions 20

Jain: The Bears’ defense forgot to show up last week and cost me my pick. Now, they cannot afford a loss that could cost them seeding, and they’ll be motivated to avoid a repeat of their 52-21 embarrassment in Week 2.

Bears 27, Lions 24

Chargers at Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Nov 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSeanxThomasx 20251102_jhp_cy3_0025

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Empower Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DEN -12.5, O/U 37.5

Recent Matchups: LAC 20-16 loss to HOU, DEN 20-13 win over KC

Weather: 50 degrees

Hubbard: If Justin Herbert was playing, I’d be tempted to go with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s not, so this is an easy pick. Broncos 21, Chargers 8

Wood: I wish this game was going to mean more. Without Herbert, it’s all Denver.

Broncos 28, Chargers 10

Coutinho: Herbert’s sitting this one out, which gives Denver an extra edge. They already had an advantage with the game at Mile High. The Broncos will definitely want to win over the Chargers, primarily to avenge the week 3 defeat. And also, they earn a week’s rest with a win. Broncos 25, Chargers 14

Jain: Chargers without Herbert? There goes the chance for New England to take the top seed. Denver’s looked like a complete team all season, and they protect their home field, as well as their No. 1 seed in this matchup.

Broncos 27, Chargers 17

Chiefs at Raiders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20251123_srs_lvcle_008

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Allegiant Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC -5.5, O/U 38.5

Recent Matchups: KC 20-13 loss to DEN, LV 34-10 loss to NYG

Hubbard: The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t giving up the first overall pick. They’ll find a way to score negative points if they have to. Chiefs 10, Raiders 3

Wood: If a game could end in integers with negative numbers, this game might. But the Chiefs have too many folks who want to end the year the right way, and the Raiders have too many reasons to lose. If you believe us, the under feels like a great bet here.

Chiefs 20, Raiders 13

Coutinho: The Kansas City Chiefs are hurt, but let’s face it- the Raiders will not be able to capitalize on this. The depleted Chiefs took the Broncos to the wire on Christmas. And even if the Raiders could do it, why would they risk the opportunity to draft Fernando Mendoza? PS. I’m not saying the Raiders will tank. Wink. Wink.

Chiefs 17, Raiders 11

Jain: Hey, if the Raiders wanted to tank, they sure didn’t show it last week. I gave them a chance, and they cost me dearly, though. Kansas City needs to salvage this season and end on a positive note so it can finally hit refresh. The Raiders have been terrible all season, and they won’t figure it out now.

Chiefs 20, Raiders 10

Cardinals at Rams

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws a pass during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0212

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAR -7.5, O/U 46.5

Recent Matchups: LAR 27-24 loss to ATL, ARI 37-14 loss to CIN

Hubbard: The Los Angeles Rams are in a rut, but there is no reason they should lose this game. Arizona stinks, and I don’t think the players like Jonathan Gannon, so they’ll send him off with an ugly loss.

Rams 40, Cardinals 20

Wood: The Rams right the ship heading into the playoffs. Matthew Stafford will likely only play a half, but I expect the Rams to do much as the Pats did to the Jets.

Rams 48, Cardinals 13

Coutinho: The Los Angeles Rams have faltered in the last two weeks, and CANNOT head into a road game against the Bears or Eagles with three straight defeats. They may still play at Lincoln Financial or Soldier Field, but heading there with a win is key. The Cardinals, on an eight-game losing streak, would be the perfect opponents for Stafford and co. There’s a scenario where the Rams know that they’ll be the no.6 seed no matter what, but I do not see them sitting their starters, especially Stafford, as he will have an eye on the MVP race.

Rams 40, Cardinals 17

Jain: Our picks tanked last week right alongside Matthew Stafford’s night. The Rams lost their division, but they’ve got a lot to prove in this game. Stafford, for one, needs to show that Week 17 was an anomaly and make a strong case for his dropping MVP odds. L.A. will prevail. Rams 34, Cardinals 21

Dolphins at Patriots

Imago New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye drops back to make a pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA BOP202512140341 CJxGUNTHER

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Gillette Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: NE -11.5, O/U 45.5

Recent Matchups: MIA 20-17 win over TB, NE 42-10 win over NYJ

Weather: 27 degrees with a slight chance of snow

Hubbard: I’d love to zag here, but I can’t bet against Drake Maye playing for the 1-seed in the AFC. Patriots take this one, but it won’t be a blowout.

Patriots 30, Dolphins 22

Wood: The Patriots have to exorcise some organizational ghosts here. A lot of bad memories around late-season Dolphins matchups. But Vrabel has proven to be the exorcist on a lot of examples this season, keeping the Pats away from trap situations. I like the over but not the spread.

Patriots 34, Dolphins 28

Coutinho: The Dolphins in the cold up against the Patriots on a generational run. I’m going with New England here. Drake Maye will cook Miami and take the Patriots to what’s largely looking like a wildcard game against the Chargers at Foxborough. Based on the Jaguars game and with live updates coming in from Mile High, Vrabel may sit his starters, but that would only be in the third quarter at the earliest. Patriots 31, Dolphins 24

Jain: As things stand right now, Maye is the favorite to win the MVP. The Pats might not get the AFC’s top seed, but if Maye plays the way he did last week, Miami will be hard-pressed to find answers (and they won’t find any). I just want to see Maye ball out for all four quarters this week if possible.

Patriots 37, Dolphins 20

Commanders at Eagles

Imago February 9, 2025, New Orleans LA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 and wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 warm up before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory credit /CSM New Orleans USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250209_zma_c04_274 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Lincoln Financial Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: PHI -7, O/U 41.5

Recent Matchups: PHI 13-12 win over BUF, WAS 30-23 loss to DAL

Weather: 35 degrees

Hubbard: I don’t get why the Philadelphia Eagles are resting their starters. They have a chance to get the 2-seed if they win and Chicago loses to Detroit, which isn’t a stretch at all. I guess they don’t think the risk of Jalen Hurts or others getting injured outweighs getting the 2-seed, especially because Seattle, San Fran, and LA are equally dangerous…Feels like a good place to zag, but Philly’s backups are better than Washington’s starters at most positions.

Eagles 22, Commanders 20

Wood: The Eagles are idiots for sitting their starters. I hate Week 18 in the NFL. If this many teams are going to take it off, if it’s often so useless that we have to end fantasy leagues early because of it, just get rid of it, add more playoff teams, and end the season a week sooner. Eagles 17, Commanders 13

Coutinho: I’m going Washington here as I suspect the Eagles will sit their starters. Also, the Commanders will want to pay Philadelphia back for that late two-point attempt at 27-10.

Commanders 21, Eagles 16

Jain: As of now, the Eagles are still on the fence about their starters. Washington is playing for draft position after the nightmare season they’ve gone through. Philly’s structure, defense, and that home-field advantage leave no chance for Washington, even if they sit their starters. Eagles 21, Commanders 14

Ravens at Steelers

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228069

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Acrisure Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: BAL -3.5

Recent Matchups: PIT 13-6 loss to CLE, BAL 41-24 win over GB

Weather: 28 degrees with a chance of snow

Hubbard: I wish Tim had taken Baltimore here, but he didn’t. Lamar Jackson is going to play, but he’s going to be limited with a back injury (and a hamstring injury that’s hampered him all season long). This just feels like a spot I have to zag. Baltimore isn’t that much worse than Pittsburgh, and DK Metcalf and Darnell Washington are out. I’ll be the lone soldier riding with Baltimore on Sunday night (plus, like 15 of my friends are Steelers fans, so if my Saints can’t make the playoffs, neither can their Steelers).

Ravens 25, Steelers 18

Wood: If it were just Aaron Rodgers versus Lamar Jackson on this field, I would still sadly take Rodgers. Jackson just seems to cower from these big spotlights, and with his back an issue, he’s going to be less likely to be the full QB that makes him so special. DK Metcalf’s lack of self-restraint has crippled this team, and not having the big man and not having Fridge 2.0 in Darnell Washington really limits Rodgers in terms of targets he’s come to rely on. But forced to make a pick, I can’t bet for Lamar, and I can’t bet against Rodgers to find someone to elevate into star status. Maybe this is a fitting swan song for Adam Thielen, a 100-yard day to cap a brilliant underdog career.

Steelers 24, Ravens 19

Coutinho: In the mid season picks, I called it. This game is Sunday Night Football. At that time, I backed the Ravens, but the uncertainty around Lamar Jackson is perplexing. I’ll back Rodgers, but he really needs to look all around and not just throw to MVS, as he did in last week’s last three plays. He can’t have a game as he did against the Browns. Steelers 27, Ravens 24

Jain: Everything about this rivalry screams: “To ARMS!!!” Two physical defenses, shaky protection on both sides, and quarterbacks who’ve taken their share of hits lately. This is a win-or-go-home game for the AFC North, with the winner heading to the postseason and the loser getting an early offseason. Aaron Rodgers needs to find better targets if the Ravens’ defense allows that. In a slugfest under the lights, the edge goes to the home team that’s been slightly better at closing games.

Steelers 20, Ravens 17