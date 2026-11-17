The NFL coaching carousel hasn’t gotten going yet, but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t already thinking about potential changes. With the regular season past its halfway point, several head coaches are running out of opportunities to turn their seasons around.

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Some coaches started the year on the hot seat, and others have seen their situations deteriorate over the last few weeks (or the last few seconds — Commanders). Whether it’s poor quarterback play, a poor defense, or teams straight-up failing to meet expectations, there are plenty of reasons for franchises to make a change.

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What’s most interesting is that not every situation is the same. Some franchises have started looking toward the future, while others still have talent ot compete for a playoff spot. A strong finish could buy a few of these coaches another season, but another bad stretch could make it hard to keep them around.

Here are five head coaches whose seats are getting hotter into Week 11.

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1. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Florham Park, NY, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Florham Park Atlantic Health Jets Training Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250611_rtc_ja1_0126

The Aaron Glenn experience is just about over in New York. It feels like there’s essentially nothing he can do to keep this job, but never say never. He arrived in New York with expectations after helping turn the Detroit Lions franchise around as the defensive coordinator. The hope was he’d establish the same winning culture he had in Detroit with the New York Jets.

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Glenn is off to one of the worst starts we’ve seen from a head coach, being 5-22 and leading New York to a 2-8 record through 11 weeks. His specialty is defense, and after not calling the plays in 2025, he took over playcalling duties in 2026. It hasn’t worked out: the Jets rank 25th in EPA per play and give up 25.4 points per game, 22nd.

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Glenn even gave up defensive play-calling responsibilities to coordinator Brian Duker, and the team still gave up 31 points to Buffalo in a 31-12 loss.

The bigger question is whether the Jets have enough progress to justify another season. Glenn is still early in his head-coaching career, but the NFL isn’t known for patience. On defense, it’s giving up fewer points and yards per game than in 2025, but both stats are still in the bottom half of the league.

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There is one interesting factor working in his favor: New York has a lot of draft capital available, including three first-round picks in 2027. That could allow the organization to reshape the roster around a new quarterback and build a stronger foundation. However, that draft capital could also make a coaching change more appealing.

A new head coach would have the opportunity to pick his own quarterback and build the offense to their liking.

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Can he save his job? It’s difficult to see how Glenn survives without a major turnaround. The Jets need to show improvement on both sides of the football, and simply winning another game or two might not be enough.

2. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Zuma January 4, 2026: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_162 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Shane Steichen’s situation might be one of the most complicated in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts have already moved on from general manager Chris Ballard, signaling a potential change in direction for the organization. The team also sold at the deadline, trading away Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Josh Downs.

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That puts Steichen in a difficult position. How much blame should a head coach receive when the front office is dismantling the roster?

Still, Steichen hasn’t exactly built a convincing case for keeping his job. The Colts enter Week 11 at 3-7, and the team’s inability to consistently compete raised questions about the direction of the franchise.

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Quarterback development is another important part of the conversation. Before Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury, this Colts team was one of the best teams in the NFL in 2025. They had the best rushing attack behind Jonathan Taylor and were on the way to the playoffs. Then the injury happened, and the Colts lost their last seven games, finishing 8-9 after an 8-2 start.

During his tenure, he’s worked with Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew, Jones, and Philip Rivers. The one true quarterback he’s had the opportunity to develop is Richardson, and it’s clear he was a bust very early in his career, making it hard for the Colts to recover from that decision and take him in the top four. Whether that was a Steichen decision or a front-office decision, we’ll never know.

There is also the question of whether the eventual new front office will want its own head coach. When an organization moves on from its general manager, it isn’t unusual for the incoming leadership to want a clean slate. Steichen could potentially buy himself some time with a strong finish, but the Colts might already be looking toward 2027.

Can he save his job? His situation is difficult because the roster has been stripped down. However, a new general manager could prefer to bring in a head coach of his own rather than inherit Steichen.

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3. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA – Los Angeles Chargers press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during a press conference at The Bolt, Thursday, Jan 15, 2026, in El Segundo, Calif. Dylan Stewart / Image of El Segundo CA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx DylanxStewartx iosphotos392571

Jim Harbaugh probably didn’t envision this type of season at all this summer. None of us did.

After leading the Los Angeles Chargers to consecutive 11-6 seasons in his first two years, expectations were considerably higher heading into 2026. Instead, Los Angeles entered Week 11 with a 1-8 record after finally getting its first win of the season on Monday Night Football.

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The biggest concerns have been Justin Herbert’s regression and the overall offensive operation. Harbaugh brought in Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, but the results haven’t been what the organization expected.

When a team has a quarterback as talented as Herbert, struggling to produce offensive numbers will attract attention. Los Angeles ranks in the bottom five in just about every offensive category and is dead last in overall EPA per play.

Harbaugh does have something working in his favor: his previous success. He’s an established winner, and his first two seasons in Los Angeles showed that he could turn the franchise into a playoff contender.

That makes his situation different from Glenn or Steichen’s. The Chargers aren’t necessarily looking for someone to establish a new culture. They’re trying to figure out why a team that looked so promising has fallen apart. A lot of this season is due to injuries, but a major part of it is the roster. The team has lacked depth, and the receiver room has lacked talent for three straight years now. That’s more of a front-office problem than a straight Harbaugh problem.

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Maybe an offensive coordinator change would be enough to get things back on track. But if the Chargers keep struggling, even Harbaugh’s reputation might not be enough to protect him.

Can he save his job? His previous success should give him more breathing room than some of the other coaches on this list. Still, Los Angeles needs to see meaningful improvement, particularly from its offense and Herbert.

4. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

Icon Sportswire EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422140

Jerry Jones has never been quick to move on from his head coaches, but Brian Schottenheimer might be testing that patience.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense has remained productive, with Dak Prescott and George Pickens providing plenty of firepower. Unfortunately, the defensive side of the ball has been a completely different story.

Dallas’ 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 was another example of the team’s defensive problems. The Cowboys gave up 584 yards, the most allowed in a home game in franchise history. It also allowed an EPA per play of 0.54, the most of this NFL season.

That’s not something that can just be brushed aside or swept under the rug.

Schottenheimer deserves some criticism for the defensive struggles, even if personnel decisions and roster construction aren’t fully his decision. He brought in Matt Eberflus last season and Christian Parker this season to lead the defense. So, some of it should go to him.

The frustrating part is that the Dallas offense has the talent to compete. Schottenheimer is doing a fantastic job on that side of the ball. Prescott has played well, and the team has shown it can score against quality opponents, ranking top-five in most categories. But how long can Jones continue watching his defense give away games?

Can he save his job? Potentially. If the offense continues producing and the defense shows even a slight improvement, Schottenheimer could earn another opportunity. If the Cowboys can make a run to the playoffs, that’ll help as well (it’s possible with how poor the NFC East has been this season).

5. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media before practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Ashburn OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250723_ads_sb4_001

Dan Quinn’s situation is interesting because things have changed so quickly in Washington.

In 2024, Quinn led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, giving the franchise plenty of optimism about its future. Jayden Daniels looked like a potential franchise quarterback, and Washington appeared to have finally found the right coaching staff.

Fast forward to 2026, and things aren’t nearly as promising. This franchise went all-in off the NFC Championship Game, bringing in veteran talent like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. That all-in attempt backfired on Washington, draining its draft capital and ability to bring in young talent.

The Commanders enter Week 11 with a 3-5-1 record. Injuries to Daniels have certainly played a role, but the team has also struggled with consistency and questionable game management (we all know the play).

There have been moments when Quinn’s decision-making has come under scrutiny, particularly in close games. For a team that reached the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago, missing the playoffs would be a significant disappointment.

To his credit, Washington picked up an important 24-21 victory over the New York Giants in Week 10. That win could provide momentum heading into the second half of the season.

However, the Commanders haven’t won consecutive games this season, and the NFC East is still competitive enough that they have an opportunity to make up ground.

The biggest factor working in Quinn’s favor is Daniels. If the quarterback can stay healthy and return to the form that made him one of the league’s most exciting young players, Washington could still make a late-season push.

Can he save his job? It’ll be hard to overlook the clock management mishap earlier this season. But Quinn can absolutely save his job. He’s already shown he can lead his team to success. However, a disappointing end to this season could raise questions about whether 2024 was the exception rather than the beginning of something sustainable.