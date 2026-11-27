Yes, NFL Week 12 has already begun with games on Thanksgiving Eve (apparently that’s a thing) and Thanksgiving. That doesn’t mean we won’t cover Week 11 by doing a film review.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Week 11 of the NFL season saw a ton of interesting action, and teams are finding ways to innovate every time they take the field. We saw a new MVP candidate emerge, an elite defense take shape, and a lethal offensive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, let’s dive into all the action worth noting from Week 11.

49ers stun Minnesota

Zuma September 8, 2026, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Mike Evans 5 of the San Francisco 49ers during practice at an NFL, American Football Herren, USA media opportunity at AAMI Park on September 08, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAp121 20260908_zsp_p121_009 Copyright: xChrisxPutnamx

The Minnesota Vikings defense has been elite all season, but the San Francisco 49ers made it look easy, scoring 35 points and having 343 total yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy had 0.67 EPA per play. Numbers we just haven’t seen this Brian Flores defense again before.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, how did the 49ers do it? The Vikings defense utilizes heavy looks along the line of scrimmage, featuring double-A looks (linebackers hovering over the A gaps). That defense allows defensive coordinator Brian Flores to turn up the heat. It’s why the Vikings lead the league in blitz rate. Being in a double-mug makes it easier to bring pressure. With those looks, Flores does a great job confusing offenses about who is coming and who isn’t.

Fan Ranker Live · 6,654 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

To beat looks like that, you’d naturally think to spread out the offense. The Vikings like to play zone coverage behind the looks, which leaves vacant areas on the field. So, when you spread out the offense and have spread-out alignments, it’ll make it easier to find those voids.

Well, the 49ers did the opposite. They ran tighter alignments with everyone lined up between the numbers. It allowed the receivers to get into those vacant areas quicker, and Purdy hit them with anticipation. Mix that with Kyle Shanahan’s passing concepts that attacked those voids efficiently, and it led to a beatdown. A lot of inside-breaking routes down the seams and well-timed drag routes from the 49ers were fun to watch.

It’ll be intriguing to see how Flores evolves his defense to nullify those types of voids. Not every team has the playcalling and quarterback play like San Francisco. But you can imagine other NFL teams saw what the 49ers did and will try to copy it against Minnesota.

Giants defense is elite?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter 51 speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_159

Even with losing players like Tremaine Edmunds and Brian Burns, the New York Giants defense is playing at an elite level. They stalled out the high-powered Jacksonville offense, holding them to 18 points and forcing two turnovers. Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is putting on a clinic. He’s getting the best out of his players, and against the Jaguars, he did a great job turning up the heat at the right time to pressure Trevor Lawrence.

Like Flores, the Giants love to run double-mug looks at the line of scrimmage. But with it, they’ll play more man coverage behind it and drop their defensive tackles into hook-and-curl zones along the middle. Wilson had great calls late in the game to pressure Lawrence into sped-up decisions, forcing incompletions.

When facing pressure, Lawrence went 25-of-47 for 301 yards, taking three sacks. He had a 26.1 percent success rate, showing the pressure rattled him.

The scheme has been unique to watch, but the playmaking from certain players certainly has helped. Abdul Carter and DJ Reader both had stellar performances against the Jaguars. Carter had 12 pressures with two sacks, and Reader had five pressures for one sack.

Over the last four weeks, the Giants are ranked eighth in success rate allowed, having four interceptions to go along with it. The rushing defense has still been spotty, but had a good day against Jacksonville, allowing 77 yards. They’ll get tested against San Francisco in a couple of weeks, but this defense is on its way to becoming an elite unit.

Dallas couldn’t be stopped

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

You want to talk about not being stopped? The Dallas Cowboys had an 84.8% passing success rate against Tennessee. Now the Titans’ defense is one of the worst in the league, so it may not be that surprising, but more than 80 percent is wild.

Dak Prescott had one of the best performances we’ve seen this decade, looking at the advanced numbers. An EPA per dropback of 0.85 with over 300 yards passing will do that. What stood out in this game was Prescott’s pocket presence the entire game. Dallas didn’t change anything on offense or do anything drastic. Prescott managed the pocket under pressure to find open guys downfield.

When Prescott was blitzed, he went 14-of-17 for 152 yards. It didn’t matter if Tennessee heated him; he was gonna find someone downfield. Something I liked when watching this game back was the utilization of wide receiver Kavontae Turpin in the running game. The Cowboys’ rushing attack doesn’t generate explosives because Javonte Williams isn’t that type of back. Turpin has that acceleration and explosiveness to get chunk yardage in a hurry.

Turpin ran the ball twice in this game for 41 yards and a rush EPA per play of 0.90. Dallas ran a nice pin-and-pull concept with him, and he was able to get to the outside. Definitely something the Cowboys should explore more going down the stretch to get a more explosive rushing game. They’re gonna need it if they want to make a real push to the playoffs and win the NFC East.

How Detroit beat Tampa Bay

Zuma December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_625 Copyright: xAMGx

Injuries play a major role in the NFL. Every fanbase knows it, and when starters go down, it can be scary when a backup comes in. Now, it’s a tough league. It’s never easy to come in and make an impact instantly, especially when you practiced all week expecting to be a backup.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting cornerback Jacob Parrish went down with an injury, meaning backup Benjamin Morrison had to go in. Morrison played 19 coverage snaps, giving up 131 yards and two touchdowns. Every time Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff targeted Morrison, it usually resulted in a positive play for Detroit.

Overall, the Lions offense has found answers and tweaked a couple of things every single time they’ve taken the field. Against Tampa Bay, we saw more outside zone for Detroit so they could avoid Vita Vea in the middle, and it led to a 59 percent rushing success rate.