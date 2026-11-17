We’re 10 weeks through the 2026 NFL season, and the MVP race is really starting to heat up. One guy is starting to run away at the front, but if he slows down at all, there are quite a few players ready to make a late push for the most prestigious individual honor in the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If the season ended today, here are the 10 players that I believe would be in contention for the MVP this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Nov 9, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 before the start of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto – Image of Santa Clara California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x x StanxSzetox iosphotos385371

Last Week’s Rank: NR

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 519 rushing yards, 431 receiving yards, 13 TDs

ADVERTISEMENT

MVP Odds: +50000

Christian McCaffrey has been sitting back and playing his role in San Francisco’s offense to start the season, but with all the injuries they’re facing, it’s time for him to emerge and put himself back in RB1 conversations. Through his first eight games, CMC had just three 100-yard games, but he popped off this past week, totaling 223 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys, giving him the most touchdowns in the league by a non-QB. With Mike Evans and others out on offense, I expect we’ll see a lot more games like this from CMC down the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Icon Sportswire KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 28, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608280088

Last Week’s Rank: NR

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 66.8%, 2,385 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +1800

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes had a bit of a slump for a couple of weeks, but in his last three games, he’s thrown for nearly 300 yards per game and has 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has firmly put himself back in the MVP mix, but he does have some ground to make up to other QBs.

8. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, August 22, 2026, Kansas City Chiefs player Kenneth Walker 9 warming up at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Last Week’s Rank: 8

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, 11 TDs

ADVERTISEMENT

MVP Odds: +20000

Kenneth Walker is the definition of a valuable player. Kansas City’s offense hasn’t looked this good since 2022, and the reason Mahomes is able to be so efficient through the air is that defenses have to respect what Walker can do to them on the ground. But unfortunately, the MVP is a quarterback award now, so it’s highly unlikely we see Walker take it home. Plus, there are two other non-QBs that I personally have above him.

7. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Icon Sportswire CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Last Week’s Rank: 2

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 63.0%, 2,838 passing yards, 22 TDs, 7 INTs

MVP Odds: +2500

After jumping all the way to No. 2 last week, Jordan Love falls to No. 7 after a lackluster performance against the Vikings this past weekend. It wasn’t really his fault, because his offensive line let him get hit pretty much every time he dropped back and he had no run game to lean on, but all MVP voters will see is a 220-yard, one-touchdown performance on the stat sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-seattles240930_npPyZ.jpg

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 79 receptions, 1,207 receiving yards, 29 rushing yards, 10 TDs

ADVERTISEMENT

MVP Odds: +8000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his second non-100-yard game of the season last week, but bounced back with eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown this week. JSN is on pace for 134 receptions, 2,052 yards, and 17 touchdowns this year. He would break the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season, but even then I don’t know if it’d be enough to win the MVP just because he’s not a quarterback. I think he should if he breaks the 2,000-yard mark, because without him Seattle might have 2-3 wins, but that’s just the way the voters vote.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Zuma December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jahmyr Gibbs 0 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_205 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 1,000 rushing yards, 384 receiving yards, 13 TDs

MVP Odds: +5000

It was hard not to move Jahmyr Gibbs up more than one place after a 250-yard, 2-rushing-touchdown performance, but again, this is a QB award, so if you want to win it as a running back, you have to have a historic season. Gibbs has been fantastic this year, but he would have to total 2,500 yards and 25+ touchdowns to even have a chance. If he keeps up this pace for the next few weeks and has a realistic shot at doing that, then I can put him higher.

4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Icon Sportswire JACKSONVILLE, FL – MAY 26: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 throws a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA on May 26, 2026 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 26 Jacksonville Jaguars OTA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260526127635

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 66.0%, 2,284 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs

MVP Odds: +500

Trevor Lawrence has been cruising the past five weeks, throwing for 288 yards per game and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has hardly put a foot wrong this entire season and is leading a top-five offense in the NFL. I want to see him do it against some tougher competition, because the Jags haven’t exactly had a rough go of it yet, but he’s easily a top-five MVP candidate.

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 65.0%, 2,223 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs

MVP Odds: +350

Josh Allen has slowed down a tiny bit since the start of the season, but he’s still firmly in the MVP race. He has the second-most total touchdowns of any player in football and is having one of the best rushing seasons we’ve ever seen by a quarterback. If Buffalo keeps on winning, he’ll probably finish as a top-three vote-getter this year.

2. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 70.1%, 2,369 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs

MVP Odds: +425

Brock Purdy has re-established himself as a top MVP candidate. He had a slight slump where he totaled two touchdowns and two picks in two games against Atlanta and Washington, but over the last two weeks he’s thrown for 310 yards per game, rushed for 30 yards per game, and has scored six touchdowns to one interception. Purdy is leading an elite offense despite missing a lot of key players offensively, so he certainly deserves a top-three spot on this list.

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Icon Sportswire CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 14: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 sits on the field after being tackled during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 14, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250914083

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 74.7%, 2,795 passing yards, 85 rushing yards, 30 total TDs, 6 INTs

MVP Odds: -115

But the clear favorite for MVP right now is Joe Burrow, who is currently on pace to set the NFL record for best completion percentage in a single season and is on track to finish with 50+ touchdowns and nearly 5,500 yards of offense. After five straight games with 4+ touchdowns, it’s going to be incredibly tough for anyone to pass him for the top spot.