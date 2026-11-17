We’re 10 weeks through the 2026 NFL season, and the MVP race is really starting to heat up. One guy is starting to run away at the front, but if he slows down at all, there are quite a few players ready to make a late push for the most prestigious individual honor in the league.
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If the season ended today, here are the 10 players that I believe would be in contention for the MVP this year.
10. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 519 rushing yards, 431 receiving yards, 13 TDs
MVP Odds: +50000
Christian McCaffrey has been sitting back and playing his role in San Francisco’s offense to start the season, but with all the injuries they’re facing, it’s time for him to emerge and put himself back in RB1 conversations. Through his first eight games, CMC had just three 100-yard games, but he popped off this past week, totaling 223 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys, giving him the most touchdowns in the league by a non-QB. With Mike Evans and others out on offense, I expect we’ll see a lot more games like this from CMC down the stretch.
9. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 66.8%, 2,385 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs
MVP Odds: +1800
Patrick Mahomes had a bit of a slump for a couple of weeks, but in his last three games, he’s thrown for nearly 300 yards per game and has 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has firmly put himself back in the MVP mix, but he does have some ground to make up to other QBs.
8. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week’s Rank: 8
2026 Stats: 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, 11 TDs
MVP Odds: +20000
Kenneth Walker is the definition of a valuable player. Kansas City’s offense hasn’t looked this good since 2022, and the reason Mahomes is able to be so efficient through the air is that defenses have to respect what Walker can do to them on the ground. But unfortunately, the MVP is a quarterback award now, so it’s highly unlikely we see Walker take it home. Plus, there are two other non-QBs that I personally have above him.
7. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Last Week’s Rank: 2
2026 Stats: 63.0%, 2,838 passing yards, 22 TDs, 7 INTs
MVP Odds: +2500
After jumping all the way to No. 2 last week, Jordan Love falls to No. 7 after a lackluster performance against the Vikings this past weekend. It wasn’t really his fault, because his offensive line let him get hit pretty much every time he dropped back and he had no run game to lean on, but all MVP voters will see is a 220-yard, one-touchdown performance on the stat sheet.
6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week’s Rank: 7
2026 Stats: 79 receptions, 1,207 receiving yards, 29 rushing yards, 10 TDs
MVP Odds: +8000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his second non-100-yard game of the season last week, but bounced back with eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown this week. JSN is on pace for 134 receptions, 2,052 yards, and 17 touchdowns this year. He would break the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season, but even then I don’t know if it’d be enough to win the MVP just because he’s not a quarterback. I think he should if he breaks the 2,000-yard mark, because without him Seattle might have 2-3 wins, but that’s just the way the voters vote.
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: 6
2026 Stats: 1,000 rushing yards, 384 receiving yards, 13 TDs
MVP Odds: +5000
It was hard not to move Jahmyr Gibbs up more than one place after a 250-yard, 2-rushing-touchdown performance, but again, this is a QB award, so if you want to win it as a running back, you have to have a historic season. Gibbs has been fantastic this year, but he would have to total 2,500 yards and 25+ touchdowns to even have a chance. If he keeps up this pace for the next few weeks and has a realistic shot at doing that, then I can put him higher.
4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 66.0%, 2,284 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs
MVP Odds: +500
Trevor Lawrence has been cruising the past five weeks, throwing for 288 yards per game and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has hardly put a foot wrong this entire season and is leading a top-five offense in the NFL. I want to see him do it against some tougher competition, because the Jags haven’t exactly had a rough go of it yet, but he’s easily a top-five MVP candidate.
3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week’s Rank: 3
2026 Stats: 65.0%, 2,223 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs
MVP Odds: +350
Josh Allen has slowed down a tiny bit since the start of the season, but he’s still firmly in the MVP race. He has the second-most total touchdowns of any player in football and is having one of the best rushing seasons we’ve ever seen by a quarterback. If Buffalo keeps on winning, he’ll probably finish as a top-three vote-getter this year.
2. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 70.1%, 2,369 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs
MVP Odds: +425
Brock Purdy has re-established himself as a top MVP candidate. He had a slight slump where he totaled two touchdowns and two picks in two games against Atlanta and Washington, but over the last two weeks he’s thrown for 310 yards per game, rushed for 30 yards per game, and has scored six touchdowns to one interception. Purdy is leading an elite offense despite missing a lot of key players offensively, so he certainly deserves a top-three spot on this list.
1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week’s Rank: 1
2026 Stats: 74.7%, 2,795 passing yards, 85 rushing yards, 30 total TDs, 6 INTs
MVP Odds: -115
But the clear favorite for MVP right now is Joe Burrow, who is currently on pace to set the NFL record for best completion percentage in a single season and is on track to finish with 50+ touchdowns and nearly 5,500 yards of offense. After five straight games with 4+ touchdowns, it’s going to be incredibly tough for anyone to pass him for the top spot.