Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s…I’m not even gonna lie, it’s probably not going to be that entertaining.

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Seven of the 14 games this week have one team as a 7+ point favorite, and 10 of the 14 games have one team favored by 4.5+ points. This does mean there are more opportunities for massive upsets, but there are also more opportunities for some big blowouts.

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But either way, boring or not, we’re here to predict every single NFL game this season. Here’s where things stand in our staff predictions race thus far:

Luke Hubbard: 100-49-1 (.670) – 10-4 last week

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Daniel Rios: 91-58-1 (.610) – 7-7 last week

Reubyn Coutinho: 90-59-1 (.603) – 8-6 last week

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Let’s see if Daniel or Reubyn can catch up to me this week.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Icon Sportswire HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 04: Quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans hands the ball off to running back Woody Marks 27 of the Houston Texans as defensive end Kwity Paye 51 of the Indianapolis Colts tries to cut to a tackle attempt tduring the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on January 4, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Colts at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250104100

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15 pm

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Where to Watch: Prime Video

Game Odds: HOU -12.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The Houston Texans have been wildly disappointing this year, but the Indianapolis Colts are actively trying to lose games. Houston should win this one easily.

Final Score: Texans 33, Colts 20

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: The passing attack of the Texans should be enough to get by the Colts. Even with the Colts picking up a win last week, give me Houston.

Final Score: Texans 23, Colts 14

Reubyn Coutinho, Senior NFL Writer: Texans 28, Colts 10

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -16.5

Luke: This week is full of potential blowouts, and this should be one. Buffalo is playing some of the best football of any team in the league, and they’re at home against the worst team in the NFL.

Final Score: Bills 45, Dolphins 21

Daniel: Well, both these teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum in terms of competing. While I like what Jeff Hafley is doing, the Bills offense will be too much to overcome.

Final Score: Bills 33, Dolphins 13

Reubyn: Bills 41, Dolphins 12

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Icon Sportswire CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118077

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CHI -11.5

Luke: I’ve picked my Saints to win every game this year, and it hasn’t really worked out, so I’m going with some reverse psychology. Give me the Bears.

Final Score: Bears 37, Saints 22

Daniel: Saints can’t run or defend the run at an elite level. They are about to go against a team that is pretty good at running the ball. Especially on the road, this one may get ugly for New Orleans.

Final Score: Bears 42, Saints 21

Reubyn: Bears 34, Saints 17

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DAL -8.5

Luke: The Cowboys just dropped 40 on San Fran, and even though they lost, this offense is finding its rhythm. They should score a lot on Tennessee, but the Titans will keep it close, because their offense has looked much improved recently.

Final Score: Cowboys 39, Titans 35

Daniel: The Titans offense has been clicking over the past couple of weeks, scoring over 20 recently. That trend should continue against the Dallas defense, but the Titans offense doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with Dak Prescott.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Titans 24

Reubyn: Cowboys 28, Titans 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Icon Sportswire INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 runs the ball for a gain during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214299

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DET -6.5

Luke: This game will be closer than most people think. Tampa Bay has played well in recent weeks and is coming off a bye, while Detroit is coming off an international game. In a week where there won’t be a lot of upsets, I’m calling my shot here.

Final Score: Buccaneers 23, Lions 20

Daniel: Damn, Luke really took my upset pick. This Tampa Bay defense is elite, and they’ll be able to contain this Lions offense. But since I need to make up some ground in these predictions, I’m giving the Lions to take advantage of Jalon Daniels starting.

Final Score: Lions 27, Buccaneers 20

Reubyn: Lions 25, Bucs 21

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC -16.5

Luke: Chiefs. Next.

Final Score: Chiefs 30, Cardinals 7

Daniel: So, is anyone up for a Carson Beck legacy game? I’m certainly not. Chiefs by a mile.

Final Score: Chiefs 28, Cardinals 10

Reubyn: Chiefs 33, Cardinals 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: PIT -4.5

Luke: I expect Joe Milton to put on a bit of a show and surprise some people, but the Steelers should still be able to handle Philly.

Final Score: Steelers 21, Eagles 20

Daniel: Philadelphia is playing uninspired, and the Steelers are looking to rebound after Sunday Night. Expect Jaylen Warren to have a big game against this Eagles defense.

Final Score: Steelers 26, Eagles 17

Reubyn: x

Final Score: Steelers 28, Eagles 9

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CAR -2.5

Luke: I am out on Carolina. They were on a three-game losing streak, and then went into New Orleans and barely beat a Saints team that played some of their worst football of the year. They kill themselves with penalties, so I’m taking another underdog here.

Final Score: Ravens 20, Panthers 16

Daniel: Both these teams are uninspiring, but I’ll take Bryce Young over Jacoby Brissett. Carolina essentially eliminated Baltimore from playoff contention this weekend.

Final Score: Panthers 24, Ravens 20

Reubyn: Panthers 27, Ravens 17

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert waves his fist to the crowd after victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 28-14. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP20211004810 JONxSOOHOO

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAC -3.5

Luke: The Chargers finally won a game, and now their schedule eases up quite a bit. They might get Aaron Glenn fired.

Final Score: Chargers 24, Jets 13

Daniel: I’m not ready to pick the Chargers to win two straight games in a row. Justin Herbert still looked broken against Baltimore, and hopefully the Jets offense can be more efficient than Baltimore.

Final Score: Jets 24, Chargers 20

Reubyn: Jets 20, Chargers 18

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DEN -10

Luke: Denver hasn’t always looked good, but they always find ways to win, especially at home. Jonah Coleman has revived this offense, so I expect them to beat down on the Raiders a bit.

Final Score: Broncos 27, Raiders 17

Daniel: With Brock Bowers’s questionable status, it’s hard to imagine how this Raiders offense moves the ball. Mix that in with the defense being horrible, and it’s a recipe for disaster.

Final Score: Broncos 30, Raiders 13

Reubyn: Broncos 38, Raiders 16

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

Icon Sportswire JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: JAX -6

Luke: The Jaguars are just steamrolling everybody right now, and I don’t expect their momentum to stop here.

Final Score: Jaguars 33, Giants 21

Daniel: One of the best games of this weekend. Can’t wait to see the game plan Liam Coen will have for this Giants defense, and even though I think the Giants will cover, nobody is stopping the wagon Jacksonville is.

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Giants 27

Reubyn: Jaguars 35, Giants 19

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20 pm

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: SF -3

Luke: This game is very interesting. Mexico City provides a unique challenge with the altitude, and while Minnesota is staying at home and planning to rotate players, San Fran is in Colorado Springs practicing over a mile above sea level. I would pick Minnesota, but this strategy is going to hurt their unique attacking defense.

Final Score: 49ers 21, Vikings 19

Daniel: Oh man, we have good versus good for Sunday Night Football. Can’t wait to see how Brian Flores and Kyle Shanahan prepare for this matchup. This game is hard to predict, but with the lack of healthy bodies for this 49ers offense, I lean Minnesota.

Final Score: Vikings 20, 49ers 14

Reubyn: 49ers 25, Vikings 21

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders

Game Time: Monday at 8:15 pm

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: CIN -6.5

Luke: The Bengals are rolling, and just because the Commanders beat the Giants doesn’t mean they’re a good team. Joe Burrow might have another 4+ touchdown game (my fantasy teams sure hope so).

Final Score: Bengals 34, Commanders 24

Daniel: This game could be a sneaky good matchup if the Washington offense doesn’t shoot itself in the foot. Still, the Commanders defense won’t be the ones to stop Joe Burrow and this Cincinnati offense.

Final Score: Bengals 42, Commanders 33

Reubyn: Bengals 28, Commanders 24