The NFL slate for Week 11 isn’t necessarily elite, but it has some great games for us to enjoy. We’ve got two titans in the NFC battling it out on Sunday Night, and some sneaky good matchups throughout the day. Even though most of the games are blowouts, any given Sunday. It’s the NFL; anything can happen.

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So, here are some stats to preview Sunday’s games.

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Elite Matchup on Sunday Night

Icon Sportswire MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921046

As NFL fans, we want elite matchups. We want to see the best teams battle it out and give us games to remember. So, when we get those games on the slate, we have to cherish them. And on Sunday Night, we got a banner.

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The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will battle it out in Mexico City to cap off Week 11’s action on Sunday. Yep, that’s right. Kyle Shanahan vs. Brian Flores. We’re in for a treat. If you’re unfamiliar with those two names, essentially these are two of the best coaches in the league. Shanahan on the offense, and Flores on the defense.

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Taking a dive into the stats, it’s hard to find where each unit will get an advantage. San Francisco ranks first in EPA per play, success rate, EPA per pass, pass success rate and rushing success rate. It’s not like they’re semi-good in some aspects on offense; they can do it all.

Now looking at the Vikings, it’s just about the same for the defense led by Flores. They rank first or second in success rate allowed, pass success rate allowed, EPA per play and EPA per pass. The one area they aren’t top-five in is EPA per rush, so potentially something the 49ers could lean into. When watching the Flores defense, we all know they’re gonna blitz, but just how crazy are they? The Vikings blitz 70 percent of the time — the next closest team is Tampa Bay with 42 percent. With the blitz rate, it’s no surprise why the Vikings lead the league in pressure and sack rate as well.

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So, will San Francisco struggle against the blitz? Well, no. Brock Purdy leads the league in EPA per dropback against the blitz with 0.33. There’s no clear answer to how each unit can attack each other; it’s a true good-on-good matchup. So, on Sunday night, just make sure to kick your feet up and watch two of the best teams battle it out.

Highest-scoring game of the Week?

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

Do you like offense? I figured. Everyone loves a high-scoring game with points galore. We got that type of matchup this week, in the Tennessee Titans vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Both defensive units rank in the bottom five in EPA per play, success rate allowed, EPA per pass, and pass success rate. So expect both teams to launch the ball and get some downfield explosives.

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The Cowboys rank 31st in EPA per rush allowed, so again something the Titans can lean into. The one bright spot for both these defenses is the Titans ranking 15th in EPA per rush. So, Dallas may have some trouble getting explosive plays in the running game. But with Javonte Williams leading the attack, Dallas rarely gets explosive rushes anyway.

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Dallas will lean into its passing attack, and Dak Prescott should have plenty of time to scan the field. The Titans’ pass rush hasn’t exactly been good at all this season. The unit allows the fourth-highest time-to-throw in the league and the highest time-to-pressure number in the league. The loss of Jeffery Simmons has been significant, and the Tennessee pass-rush has felt it.

When the Titans have the ball, they should be able to run the ball. Dallas has the worst stuff rate in the league and has allowed 34 runs longer than 10 yards.

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Upset in Detriot?

Zuma January 3, 2026, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving 7 carries the ball, while the Carolina Panthers play defense during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20260103_zan_s70_097 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

No one is surprised this Detriot Lions offense is one of the best in the league. It’s one of the better passing attacks, and they use play-action to make it happen. Quarterback Jared Goff has an EPA per dropback of 0.2 and a success rate of 55.4 percent on those play-action looks. So, how can Tampa Bay stop it?

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Well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best defenses in the league. They rank first in the NFL in EPA allowed per pass with -0.25. That number drops to 0.02 against play-action, ranking 14th in the league. So, they’re gettable, but knowing how much Detriot leans on the play-action game. Head coach Todd Bowles should have his unit prepared.

The Lions defense has suffered major injuries to their front seven, losing Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell. It opens the door for the Buccaneers’ offense to do some damage on the ground. Detriot still has its big defensive tackles in Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams, who can stuff the run. Detriot’s rushing defense ranks in the top half of the league for EPA per rush and rushing success rate.

That’s where the Buccaneers ‘ rushing game thrives, right up the middle. Tampa Bay leans on gap scheme runs in which Bucky Irving has dominated. But Detriot is good against defending runs up the middle. So, Tampa Bay can lean on zone runs to the outside to stretch the field. They rank fourth in the NFL for EPA per rush on zone runs. That gives Tampa Bay an avenue to exploit this Lions defense on Sunday. It’ll be an uphill battle for them regardless, but there’s a path to victory.