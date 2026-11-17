The NFL has a quarterback problem. Right now, there are probably only 10-12 guys that you would feel comfortable leading your team. The other 2/3s of the league are either starting backups or starters that just aren’t living up to expectations.

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It feels like quarterback play has really taken a hit this season, which makes our weekly quarterback rankings just that much more interesting, because there are some names at the bottom of this list that you never would’ve expected to see there (Justin Herbert).

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Now that we’re over halfway through the season, let’s see where all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks stand.

32. Justin Herbert

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 156-253, 1,710 passing yards, 241 rushing yards, 7 TD, 11 INT

The Chargers may have won on Monday night, but Justin Herbert has still been the worst quarterback in football. The only guy giving him a run for his money is…

31. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 31

2026 Stats: 59.6%, 1,830 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, 8 TD, 12 INT

Daniel Jones was done no favors at the trade deadline when the Colts sent away all of his weapons minus Jonathan Taylor, and even though they won this week, it wasn’t pretty for him. 108 yards, one touchdown and two picks against Miami is far from great.

30. Carson Beck

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 61.1%, 108 passing yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Carson Beck had to play a tough Rams defense in his first NFL start, but even with that consideration, it wasn’t pretty. He hardly topped 100 yards, turned it over twice, took five sacks and scored six points. He needs to be a lot better moving forward if Arizona is going to win some more games.

29. Tommy DeVito

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 50%, 132 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Tommy DeVito appears to be the Patriots’ starter for the foreseeable future as Drake Maye recovers from an ankle injury, and it could be a bit of rough sledding for the former Giants QB. He has not played well in limited time this year, and with the Chargers, Bills, Chiefs and Vikings coming up, they’d be lucky to win one game if Maye does indeed miss an extended period of time.

28. Kyle McCord

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 53.1%, 209 passing yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Kyle McCord got the nod with Malik Willis on IR, and while he didn’t play bad, he wasn’t good, either. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark and didn’t turn the ball over, but he also didn’t put it in the end zone. Still, the Dolphins scored 22 points, which isn’t bad for their standards.

27. Baker Mayfield

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 60.6%, 922 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 4 TD, 4 INT

Baker Mayfield was on a bye this week, so he didn’t get to add to his stats, but he hasn’t played well since returning from injury. Over his last three games, Mayfield has one touchdown to two interceptions while averaging just over 100 yards per game. Yikes.

26. Joe Milton

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 52.9%, 169 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Joe Milton was also on a bye this week, which should help him as he digests this offense and prepares to be the starter for the remainder of the season. I’m excited to see what he can do down the stretch.

25. Michael Penix Jr.

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Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 60.7%, 1,730 passing yards, 94 rushing yards, 10 TD, 7 INT

Michael Penix Jr. has really struggled the past few weeks, throwing one touchdown to six interceptions over his last three games, and the Falcons are suffering because of it.

24. J.J. McCarthy

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 63.5%, 915 passing yards, 85 rushing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Everyone was so excited after J.J. McCarthy lit up the Saints’ defense in the fourth quarter a few weeks back, but since then, he’s really struggled. He’s still the same Nine he was in Minnesota.

23. Jacoby Brissett

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 225-352, 2,038 passing yards, 11 TD, 8 INT

Jacoby Brissett is still settling in with Baltimore, but it wasn’t a bad debut. He didn’t get in the end zone, but he threw for 319 yards in his first games in this offense. Give him a few more games and he’ll be good.

22. Fernando Mendoza

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 62.2%, 191 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Fernando Mendoza was thrusted into the starting job with Kirk Cousins leaving town, and his first start came against a really good Seattle defense, and I don’t think he played that bad. He didn’t elevate the Raiders’ offense, but he kept the ball safe and gave them a fighting chance. That’s all you could hope for in his first NFL start.

21. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 63.8%, 1,714 passing yards, 151 rushing yards, 10 TD, 6 INT

I have been thoroughly impressed with Cam Ward over the past couple of weeks. Cincinnati and Jacksonville have really good defenses this year, and he’s thrown for 535 yards and four touchdowns with one pick and 80 rushing yards while scoring nearly 30 PPG. If he can keep this up over the final eight games, he’ll be the starter next year.

20. Deshaun Watson

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 passes the ball in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire, NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101395

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 65.1%, 2,118 passing yards, 266 rushing yards, 9 TD, 4 INT

Deshaun Watson having nine touchdowns on the year feels wrong. It feels like he should have more, because it feels like he makes big plays at the end of every game, but he’s been very inconsistent in the first three quarters of the game. But you have to give him credit for finding ways to win games late.

19. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 60.6%, 1,730 passing yards, 116 rushing yards, 13 TD, 4 INT

Bo Nix was on a bye this week, and it feels like it came at a bad time. He was really starting to find his stride this season with multiple touchdowns in each of his last three games, so we’ll see if he can pick up where he left off.

18. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 59.9%, 2,014 passing yards, 22 rushing yards, 15 TD, 6 INT

Aaron Rodgers has fallen off a cliff this year. Since he had multiple touchdowns in four straight games, he has three touchdowns over his last three games, and two of them were in garbage time against Cincinnati on Sunday night. He needs to get back to his early-season form if Pittsburgh is going to be any sort of a factor later in the season.

17. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 67.1%, 2,226 passing yards, 12 TD, 3 INT

Geno Smith injured his ankle, so he could very well not play next week, but his status is still up in the air, so he remains the Jets’ representative on this list. He’s been good this year, but he hasn’t been great. The turnover issues went away, but he needs to elevate this offense with all the playmakers he has.

16. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 64.8%, 1,499 passing yards, 280 rushing yards, 12 TD, 2 INT

Jayden Daniels finally turned the ball over, throwing two interceptions on Thursday Night Football, but he made up for it with three touchdowns and a win over the Giants. He still doesn’t look like the rookie Jayden Daniels we saw a couple of years ago, though.

15. Drew Lock

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 73.1%, 837 passing yards, 49 rushing yards, 7 TD, 0 INT

Drew Lock has been fantastic in relief this season. He’s 4-0 in games he’s played the majority of the snaps and hasn’t thrown a single pick with seven touchdowns. You could argue he should be higher, but he needs to do it against stiff competition. So far it’s been Arizona twice, New England and Las Vegas.

14. Bryce Young

Icon Sportswire ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik embraces quarterback Bryce Young 9 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105049

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 60.1%, 2,397 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, 17 TD, 6 INT

Bryce Young started the year hot, but has really fallen off in the past month. He’s not playing bad, but he is far from his early-season form, where he was a legitimate MVP candidate. If Carolina is going to win the NFC South, he needs to be better.

13. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 66.8%, 2,173 passing yards, 187 rushing yards, 17 TD, 7 INT

Tyler Shough is regressing, but I don’t blame it on him. Kellen Moore is a horrible game planner, he has no offensive line to protect him and he has no run game to lean on. Plus, he’s been playing injured. The Saints need to do something soon, because he’s developing bad habits in this offense because he is getting no help.

12. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 2,623 passing yards, 19 TD, 10 INT

Matthew Stafford has been a turnover machine this year, but he’s starting to play much better than he was earlier in the year. He has four picks over his last four games, but he’s averaging well over 200 yards and two touchdowns per game over that same span. Once he gets all his weapons back, he’ll be dangerous again.

11. Caleb Williams

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 68.7%, 1,546 passing yards, 145 rushing yards, 10 TD, 5 INT

Caleb Williams threw four picks in a game and then had a bye, which is never going to help in power rankings. The last time we saw him, he wasn’t great, but other than that game (which they still won by the way), he’s been fantastic. I fully expect him to be in the top-six by the end of the year, if not higher.

10. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 64.5%, 2,547 passing yards, 24 TD, 9 INT

Kirk Cousins has arrived in Minnesota, and in his first game, he threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with one pick and a near-70-percent completion rate. If he can do that every game, Minnesota might not lose again.

9. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 64.1%, 2,724 passing yards, 109 rushing yards, 22 TD, 6 INT

Dak Prescott had a vintage performance, throwing for 300+ yards and five touchdowns in a loss to San Fran. When he’s on, he’s a top-five quarterback in football, but he hasn’t always been on this year.

8. C.J. Stroud

Zuma January 18, 2025: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 looks to pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu 90 applies pressure during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250118_zma_c04_742 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 62.8%, 2,462 passing yards, 120 rushing yards, 20 TD, 3 INT

C.J. Stroud has been great this year, but he’s also fallen short at times. You can’t blame this week’s loss on him, though. He helped Houston build a 17-0 lead and scored 24 points. With the defense they have, that should be enough to win most games, but this year their defense has fallen short.

7. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 67.4%, 2,437 passing yards, 19 TD, 4 INT

Despite five-straight wins, Jared Goff has, not struggled necessarily, but fallen off a bit. After not turning the ball over in the first six games of the season, Goff has four picks over the last four weeks and has thrown just four touchdowns. I still trust that he’ll get back to his early-season form, because this offense can’t be held down long.

6. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 66.8%, 2,385 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 20 TD, 4 INT

Patrick Mahomes didn’t score a single touchdown for two straight weeks earlier this year while throwing two picks, but in the three games since, he’s averaging nearly 300 yards per game and has thrown 10 touchdowns. He’s quickly rising back up this list.

5. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 66.0%, 2,284 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, 21 TD, 5 INT

Trevor Lawrence has been nearly flawless the last four weeks. The Jaguars are averaging almost 40 points per game during that span, and Lawrence is averaging over 250 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and two picks. He’s leading one of the best offenses in football at the moment.

4. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 63.0%, 2,838 passing yards, 22 TD, 7 INT

Jordan Love has been asked to do everything this season, and for the most part, he’s delivered. He leads the league in passing yards and has scored 22 touchdowns, but he did really struggle this past week against Minnesota. To be fair, it wasn’t fully his fault – their offensive line couldn’t stop a nose bleed – but he still wasn’t great, so he falls a couple of spots.

3. Josh Allen

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 65.0%, 2,223 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 24 TD, 7 INT

Josh Allen is having a historic rushing season. Through nine games, he has 11 rushing touchdowns to 13 passing touchdowns, and while you can say he’s stealing them from James Cook, he’s the one putting them into position to score most of the time. He’s leading an elite offense and is playing better than almost everyone else. Key word is almost…

2. Brock Purdy

Icon Sportswire INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 49ers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309170045

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 70.1%, 2,369 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 22 TD, 5 INT

Brock Purdy went through a little bit of a slump against Washington and Atlanta, but over the past two weeks, he’s completing over 70 percent of his passes with 621 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and six touchdowns while leading San Fran to 42 PPG. Pretty impressive given the injuries they have.

1. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 74.7%, 2,795 passing yards, 30 TD, 6 INT

But No. 1 absolutely has to be Joe Burrow. He now has 4+ touchdowns in five straight games, including a six-touchdown game against the Titans a few weeks back. He’s also completing nearly 75 percent of his throws and ranks second in passing yards. There is no one in the world doing it better than Burrow right now.