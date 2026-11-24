Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and it was probably the most boring week of the year. Over half of the games this week were decided by 7+ points, but just because it was boring doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot of news to come out of the week.

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From the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another major injury to the Indianapolis Colts cutting their starting quarterback, here’s all the news you need to catch up on from Week 11.

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49ers Lose Starting RT For the Year

It feels like the 49ers are always one of the most injured teams in the NFL year after year, and 2026 is no different. They’ve have a ton of stars suffer injuries this year, and now they’ve lost their starting right tackle Colton McKivitz for the year.

The 49ers’ offensive line is what makes this offense go, and McKivitz, who suffered a season-ending fractured and dislocated left ankle on Sunday night, has been one of their best players up front. He’s played 579 snaps this season and is yet to give up a sack and has surrendered just 12 pressures, but on top of that, he’s been excellent in the run game, earning a 90+ run blocking grade this season.

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The 49ers still have a ton of good players up front, but it’s going to be impossible to replace McKivitz this late in the season. They’re going to need Verderian Lowe to step up big time for them down the stretch.

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Colts Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones

Zuma November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 2, 2025: Daniel Jones 17 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251102_zsa_a234_004 Copyright: xAMGx

After six mediocre seasons with the New York Giants, the Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal in 2025. He won the starting job over Anthony Richardson and actually played really well in Shane Steichen’s system, throwing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight picks while adding 164 rushing yards and five scores on the ground in 13 games. He was leading one of the best offenses in the NFL, but unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn Achilles late in the season, which sidelined him for the rest of the year.

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This past offseason, Indy had a choice to make. Jones’s contract was up, and he was playing well, but it’s hard to sign someone who just tore their Achilles to a massive contract, and in the end, they settled on a two-year, $88 million deal, which they have quickly regretted.

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In 2026, Jones has regressed significantly, throwing for 1,974 yards and seven touchdowns with 13 interceptions while rushing for just 98 yards and one score in 11 games. A lot of this is due to his Achilles injury, but a good part is just that he’s not that good of a quarterback. He’s been so bad that Indy elected to release him after their 26-3 loss to Houston on Thursday night.

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Jones is now a free agent and can sign with whatever team he wants, but somebody has to want him first.

San Francisco Releases Troublesome WR

The 49ers have finally released WR Brandon Aiyuk after literal years of tension between the organization and the veteran wideout.

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The 49ers drafted Aiyuk in 2020, and in five seasons with the team, he played in 69 games, totaling 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns, which included two 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. After 2023, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with San Fran, but in Week 7 of the 2024 season, he tore his ACL and MCL. During the 2025 offseason, Aiyuk did not return to practice or appear in a single game while tensions with Kyle Shanahan and the organization grew. Then, in December, Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list.

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During the 2026 offseason, Aiyuk skipped training camp and started posting on social media, pushing from his release so he could sign with Washington (that’s what he wanted, at least). The 49ers did not grant his release, and on November 9th he was reinstated by the NFL with a two-week roster exemption for San Fran, but now that those two weeks are up, the 49ers have officially released him.

Aiyuk is free to sign with any team in the NFL, but after his actions off the field, I doubt many teams want to deal with that.

He should write a book called How to ruin your career in two years, a Brandon Aiyuk story.

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Packers Star Edge Rusher Set to Make Season Debut

Ever since he tore his ACL late last year, the Green Bay Packers have been patiently awaiting the return of Micah Parsons, who can single handedly transform a defense. He’s one of the league’s best pass rushers, and was supposed to return earlier in the year, but he’s finally gotten the green light to return on Wednesday night when the Packers take on the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

In his first five seasons, Parsons has recorded 12+ sacks every single year, and is coming off a season where he recorded 12.5 in 14 games before tearing his ACL. In the first 14 games of the season when Parsons was on the field, the Packers’ defense gave up 20.1 PPG and went 9-4-1. In the three weeks that followed, Green Bay allowed 26.3 PPG and went 0-3 before giving up 31 in the Wild Card round and losing to the Chicago Bears.

Jaguars Struggle Against the Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rolling the past month, blowing out every opponent they’ve played, but those wins came against the Colts, Ravens and Titans. This week, they played a Giants team that has been pretty good this year, and I think it caught them off guard a bit.

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The Jags were able to move the ball pretty well offensively, but Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions and they were only able to put it in the end zone once in six red zone trips. It was an uncharacteristic day for their offense, who scored just 18 points.

Jacksonville’s defense did their job, allowing just 238 yards on the day, but both of Lawrecnce’s interceptions set the Giants up in field goal range, and they were able to score touchdowns on two of their three red zone drives.

The Jags out-gained the Giants and had twice as many red zone trips, but still lost. Luckily, they have a strong bounce-back opportunity against the Titans this week.

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Chiefs and Bills Dominate, Setting Up Massive Thanksgiving Day Game

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The Kansas City Chiefs are riding a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills have won six in a row and just beat down on the Miami Dolphins, 26-9. Now, these two are set to meet in what should be a fantastic Thanksgiving matchup.

Since 2020, the Chiefs and Bills have met 10 times, splitting the series 5-5. The Chiefs always seem to win the big one in the playoffs, but the Bills tend to get the best of Kansas City in the regular season. This year, though, both teams are completely different than they were a year ago, so this should be an electric matchup.

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The Chiefs are 8-2, but they haven’t really had a good win since Week 1 when they knocked off the Broncos. Since then, they’ve beaten the Colts, Dolphins, Raiders, Chargers, Jets, Falcons and Cardinals while losing their two hardest games to the Seahawks and Broncos. Meanwhile, the Bills have been battle tested, knocking off the Lions, Rams and Vikings this season.

This should be a fantastic matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in football on Thanksgiving.

Broncos Rookie Has Revived Their Offense

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos averaged just 19 points per game, but over their last four games, they’ve scored an average of 30.5 PPG. You know what happened four weeks ago? Jonah Coleman got the lead role in the backfield.

Coleman only played one game in the first six weeks of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2, but since his return he’s averaged nearly 100 yards from scrimmage and has scored five touchdowns in four games. His success on the ground and through the air has made Bo Nix’s life a whole lot easier and has literally revived this Denver offense.

If the Broncos can keep up this pace offensively, they will be a real Super Bowl threat in the postseason.