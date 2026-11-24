We saw high-flying offenses and defenses, making it hard to gain a yard. The NFL didn’t disappoint in Week 11, even with a weaker-than-usual schedule. Throughout all the action, stats help tell the story of how teams won games on Sunday, so we’ll go over those right now.

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Here are the stats to know from Week 11 of the NFL.

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Dallas can’t be stopped

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

The over/under for the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans was set at 55 points, and NFL fans learned why today. Dallas couldn’t be stopped by the pass, with an EPA per pass of +0.12, one of the best performances by an offense this season.

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Dak Prescott went 28-of-33 for 325 yards and four touchdowns. You couldn’t have envisioned a better performance coming into the game if you were a Cowboys fan. It all led to 51 points and a blowout win over Tennessee.

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Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens went for over 100 yards with a touchdown. It all worked because of the Cowboys’ offensive line’s high level of play. Dallas didn’t allow a single sack throughout the game and had a 30 percent pressure rate.

Dallas is in a playoff push, and the NFC East is one of the less competitive divisions this season. The offense is getting hot at the right time, scoring 40-plus points in back-to-back weeks, and now takes on Philadelphia on Thursday.

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Jacksonville struggles in New York

Imago Syndication: The Record New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter 51 is shown as he pauses from practice, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford. North Jersey , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxR.xWexler-NorthJersey.comx USATSI_26719882

Coming into the game against the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the hottest teams in football. Led by Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen, Jacksonville ranked top-ten in EPA per play and success rate. Against New York, the Jaguars had an EPA per play of +0.07 and a success rate of around 40.3% per PFF.

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So, how did New York do it? Forcing turnovers helped. Lawrence threw two interceptions for the first time this season. The Giants pressured him on 43.1 percent of his dropbacks, resulting in three sacks.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson typically likes to blitz to get pressure after losing Brian Burns to a season-ending injury. But he didn’t today. The Giants blitzed around 23.5 percent of the time, being able to get home with four rushers the majority of the time. Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter dominated the game, having a pressure rate of 25 percent, resulting in two sacks.

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The lack of an explosive rushing game also halted the Jaguars’ offense. Jacksonville had a rushing success rate of 31.6 percent, one of the worst of the season. Just a disappointing performance from Jacksonville and an inspired performance from New York.

Zach Allen’s dominating performance

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen 99 looks on in the second half against the New England Patriots the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125372

Now Allen didn’t have a little performance like Carter above, having a multi-sack game. But he made multiple crucial plays to help the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Allen had three passes defended (most this season), 0.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits. As a result, the Raiders had around a 31 percent passing success rate and nearly a 29 percent rushing success rate. While the Broncos’ defense had some mishaps facing rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Allen stepped up when the Broncos needed plays. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph did a great job scheming up stunts and one-on-one opportunities for Allen to dominate.

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For the past two seasons, Allen felt like one of the most underrated players in the league. He’s up to 41 total pressures, five sacks, and 18 run-stop tackles this season.

Chargers’ rushing game has life

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 5, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton 8 breaks away from Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu 4 as he carries the ball at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251005_jko_aj4_067

The Los Angeles Chargers’ rushing attack has found life over the last few weeks. Against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Chargers had a 50 percent rushing success rate; it’s the third time they’ve posted a success rate above 50 percent this season.

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Running back Omarion Hampton has slowly started to earn back his title of the No. 1 back of the Chargers offense. The carries have slowly started to go back up after consecutive weeks of single-digit carries in the middle of the season. Now, the Chargers didn’t win the game, but they have to take the small wins from this season. No one anticipated this team being this bad in 2026, but they are.

What’s even more impressive is the yards before contact for the Chargers’ offense. They ranked third in the NFL in yards before contact with 62. It’s allowed for Hampton and other backs like Kimani Vidal to read the lanes developing and attack them with a full head of steam.

The Chargers will now face two tough rushing defenses in New England and Tampa Bay. Those two games will be the test to see if these numbers are a fluke or for real.

Eagles step up in battle of Pennsylvania

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 4, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250904_hlf_sq4_064

The Philadelphia Eagles defense stepped up to help the team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Battle of Pennsylvania. Even though the unit had a 26.4 percent pressure rate, it didn’t matter. When the team got that slight pressure, it typically drove Aaron Rodgers to the ground, with the Eagles sacking him five times. Philadelphia held the Steelers to 255 yards of total offense, which was more than the Eagles’ total yards, even though the Eagles won the game (the Eagles had 214 total yards).

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Philadelphia was able to blanket everyting foring Rodgesr to try and throw into open windows. Neither Rodgers nor the Steelers receivers could find open enough windows to make it work, resulting in a disappointing performance.

The Steelers offense has now looked flat for two weeks in a row, which is the last thing this team needs amidst a playoff push. Pittsburgh faces three solid defensive units in Denver, Houston, and Jacksonville.