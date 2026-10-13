NFL Week 5: Drake Maye Bounces Back as Vikings Defense Dominates and Jets Rookie Shines

Week 5 of the NFL season delivered several standout performances, from quarterbacks finding their rhythm to defenses making life miserable for opposing offenses. Drake Maye bounced back in a big way, throwing for 374 yards to lead the New England Patriots’ explosive offensive performance.

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Meanwhile, Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings continued to suffocate opposing offenses, rookie pass rusher David Bailey helped spark the New York Jets’ defense, and Jordan Love delivered a near-flawless performance for the Green Bay Packers. With the season beginning to take shape, these four performances stood out as some of the biggest takeaways from Week 5.

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Drake Maye redemption arc

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27:Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots on September 27, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Patriots at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927007077

It hasn’t been the season that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye expected to have coming into the season, but against Las Vegas, he rebounded. In 2025, Maye was one of the more efficient quarterbacks throwing deep down the sideline, but we didn’t see much of that in the first four weeks.

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In Week 5, that all changed. Maye completed 4 of 6 deep sideline throws for 149 yards. He had an EPA per play of 2.28 when combining the two sides of the field, and it was clear the Raiders had no answer. Maye finished the day with 374 passing yards and helped the Patriots score 45 points on offense.

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The Patriots offense has had a slow start to the season, but this game felt like the one that would get it back on track. With New England expected to get AJ Brown back soon, expect this offense to be dominant again every week.

Vikings’ defense suffocates again

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Oct 24, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241024_sjb_al2_546

Well, it’s never good when your offense is held to under 100 passing yards for the day. Unfortunately for New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore and his squad, that happened. The Saints could only rack up 142 total yards on offense, and Shough was limited to only 87 passing yards with an EPA per pass of -0.41 against the Minnesota Vikings’ defense.

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Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores should be regarded as the Grim Reaper for NFL offenses, because no one can figure him out right now. The Vikings are blitzing at least 54 percent of the time in every game. Even with fewer blitzes, the Saints couldn’t handle the defensive scheme.

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No matter what coverage the Vikings ran, it usually worked in Minnesota’s favor. Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy enjoyed his time against Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Murphy had two interceptions, allowing just a reception on four targets.

No one seems to know how to beat Flores and this defense. Minnesota is currently 5-0 and leading the NFC North.

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Jets defense turns up the heat

Imago Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey holds his new jersey after being picked by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423901 ARCHIExCARPENTER

The New York Jets pass rush struggled to get home throughout the first four weeks of the season. The unit ranked 29th in pressure rate coming into the matchup against Cleveland. Well, rookie edge rusher David Bailey had enough. Bailey finished the day with a pressure rate of 32.1%; 56.8 was his earlier pass-rush grade.

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The 56.8 pressure rate ranks first in the NFL for Week 5, barring Sunday Night and Monday Night football. Bailey finished the day with seven total pressures, three sacks, and six run-stop tackles. He had the best game of his young career, helping the Jets get to 2-3 on the season.

Most of Bailey’s damage was done against Cleveland tackle Dawand Jones. In 12 pass-rush snaps against Jones, Bailey had four pressures and one sack. Without Bailey’s day, it’s hard to say whether the Jets defense would’ve had the same success. The next closest pass rusher in terms of pressure was defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr., who had two pressures on the day.

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Jordan Love’s perfect day

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110096

The Green Bay Packers couldn’t have had a better day on the offensive end, and it was all thanks to their quarterback. Jordan Love went 25-of-31 for 367 passing yards with two passing touchdowns. No matter what the Chicago defense did to stop Love, he found success. Against the Blitz, Love went 8-of-10 for 130 yards.

It hasn’t been the start to the season Packer fans expected, going 2-2 with disappointing losses to Minnesota in Week 1 and Atlanta in Week 3. It’s felt like Love has to be Superman for this Packers team to be competitive, and that’s been the case. Even in the 31-7 win, the Packers managed only 70 rushing yards on the day.