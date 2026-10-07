NFL Week 5 MVP Ladder: Bijan Robinson Enters the Fold With Massive MNF Performance

The NFL MVP award is the most prestigious individual honor any player can receive. It means you were the single most valuable player to your team in the league that season, but unfortunately, it’s become a bit of a quarterback award. It has been over a decade since a non-QB won MVP, but through four weeks, there are quite a few non-QBs worthy of being in the mix.

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Remember, this MVP ladder is not based on who I think will win it, but based on who would win it if the season ended today. Here are the 10 players I think would be in consideration for the MVP if it were handed out after four weeks.

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10. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

Last Week: NR

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2026 Stats: 494 rushing yards, 120 receiving yards, 5 total TDs

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Odds: +5000

Bijan Robinson is the most talented player in the NFL, and I stand by that statement. What he can do with the football in his hands is unreal, and with Michael Penix under center, he’s finally able to put his abilities on full display in 2026. After a 145-yard, 2-touchdown performance on MNF, he has officially entered the MVP race.

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9. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 9

2026 Stats: 70%, 1,065 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT

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Odds: +1000

Dak Prescott hasn’t put up the massive touchdown or passing-yard numbers we’ve seen from him in the past, but he is running Dallas’s offense with incredible efficiency and has made some incredible plays down the stretch. The Cowboys’ defense is still one of the worst in the league, but Dak is keeping them afloat while they try to figure it out.

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8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: NR

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2026 Stats: 37 receptions, 498 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Odds: +15000

I do have Dak’s biggest weapon, CeeDee Lamb, above him after four weeks. Lamb only had 44 yards in Week 1, but has followed it up with 153, 112, and 189 yards in his next three games to give him the most receiving yards in the league this season with 498. Oh, and he’s scored four touchdowns, which is more than he had all of last year.

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7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208134

Last Week: 3

2026 Stats: 32 receptions, 481 receiving yards, 6 TDs

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Odds: +7500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come back down to Earth. Through three weeks, he had 405 receiving yards and six touchdowns, but only caught five passes for 76 yards this past week. He’s now fourth in receptions and third in receiving yards after leading the league in those two categories a week ago, but he’s still the top receiver on this list because of his six scores. He’s still on pace for over 2,000 receiving yards this year.

6. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 5

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2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,214 passing yards, 9 TD, 0 INT

Odds: +5500

Jared Goff has hardly put a foot wrong this season. The Lions are 2-2, but that’s due to no fault of his own, because he’s been incredible, throwing nine touchdowns with zero interceptions and leading Detroit to 29.8 PPG. If their defense were better, they could be 4-0 right now, and Goff would likely be top-three in MVP voting if that were the case.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 2

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2026 Stats: 66.4%, 1,039 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 13 total TDs, 3 INTs

Odds: +280

Josh Allen was red hot through two weeks, but has cooled off pretty significantly, totaling 457 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions over his last two games, which include a loss to the then-one-win Patriots. After two weeks, he looked like the MVP favorite, and he still is according to Vegas, but if the season ended right now, he wouldn’t even be top-three in voting.

4. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-WALKER-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs running back Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III 9 kneels before the Chiefs preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 182588004W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966194

Last Week: 6

2026 Stats: 537 rushing yards, 84 receiving yards, 6 total TDs

Odds: +5500

Kenneth Walker is something else. We knew when he signed with Kansas City that he’d get a pretty heavy workload, but I don’t think anyone expected him to have 537 rushing yards, 84 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns on 99 touches through four weeks. The Chiefs haven’t been the same since their 2023 Super Bowl run, but Walker has them looking dangerous.

3. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 10

2026 Stats: 62.3%, 1,268 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 2 INTs

Odds: +5000

Bryce Young has taken a massive leap forward in year four. Usually, if a quarterback hasn’t broken out by year three, they’re not going to, but Young has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football this season. He’s leading the league in passing yards and has 10 total touchdowns, which is as many as Patrick Mahomes has totaled this year. He’s looked unstoppable in three of his four games thus far and has Carolina leading the NFC South.

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 4

2026 Stats: 64.1%, 1,037 passing yards, 41 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 2 INTs

Odds: +650

Kenneth Walker has revived something in Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ superstar QB is coming off a torn ACL, but with such a great run game behind him, he hasn’t been put under too much pressure, which has allowed him to sit back in the pocket and play the same football he was back in the late 2010s and early 2020s, when he was winning MVPs. He’s the quarterback of the best team in the AFC, which makes him a top-three MVP candidate.

1. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 1

2026 Stats: 69.9%, 1,007 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, 12 total TDs, 1 INT

Odds: +300

But if I had to make a vote for NFL MVP this week, it would go to Brock Purdy. The 49ers are the best team in football through the first four weeks of the season, and it’s largely because of his play. Through four weeks, he’s rarely made a mistake and has led this offense to 30.5 PPG. If he keeps this up, he’ll go from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP in just a few years.