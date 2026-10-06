NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Chiefs Continue to Climb as Steelers Drop After Shocking Loss

We’re already four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, which means we are just under a quarter of the way to the playoffs. Let that sink in. In three months, over half of the league will have played their last game of the season, and once again we’ll be waiting for the next year to start.
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Last weekend was full of upsets, and while Week 4 may not have delivered as many shocking results as its predecessor, it gave us quite a few tight finishes and playoff-altering results. It was one of the more thrilling weekends of the year so far, and it resulted in a lot of movement in our power rankings.
As we enter the second quarter of the NFL season, here’s where all 32 NFL teams stand.
32. Miami Dolphins (0-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 32
Week 4 Result: 15-10 loss to MIN
Week 5 Opponent: vs CIN
The Miami Dolphins are tanking hard this year. Their roster is easily the worst in the sport. It’s hard to find a win anywhere for them in 2026.
31. Tennessee Titans (0-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 31
Week 4 Result: 24-18 loss to BAL
Week 5 Opponent: vs. HOU
Man, what a disappointing year for Tennessee Titans fans. So much excitement and hope coming into the year, but it just hasn’t clicked yet. They’ll have a shot to get a first win against a fellow AFC South team who is looking for the same thing next weekend.
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 30
Week 4 Result: 17-14 loss to GB
Week 5 Opponent: at DAL
Even with Baker Mayfield out, the Bucs almost beat Green Bay, but this team is still flat out awful. Their offense has no life no matter who is in at quarterback and, and even though their defense hasn’t been that bad, they aren’t good enough to win games when their offense doesn’t score 24+.
29. New York Jets (1-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 26
Week 4 Result: 23-12 loss to CHI
Week 5 Opponent: vs. CLE
This one’s ugly. Giving up nearly 500 yards isn’t what you want to see from a team led by a defense-minded head coach. If the loss to Cleveland looks ugly, expect some rumblings of Aaron Glenn getting let go.
28. Los Angeles Chargers (0-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 29
Week 4 Result: 30-23 loss to SEA
Week 5 Opponent: vs DEN
It’s clear LAC has talent. They’ve kept it close with Buffalo and Seattle the last two weeks, but they just can’t get over the hump. Jim Harbaugh’s definitely beginning to feel the heat, because this season has been an utter disaster.
27. Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 24
Week 4 Result: 36-24 loss to NYG
Week 5 Opponent: vs. DET
The Arizona Cardinals are a fun team, just not a very good one. Still, have that same feeling after this loss to the Giants. The Cardinals can score; they just can’t stop anybody. Expect a high-scoring game next week against Detroit.
26. Washington Commanders (1-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 19
Week 4 Result: 30-13 loss to IND
Week 5 Opponent: vs NYG
London games can be a bit weird, but this was still an ugly loss to Washington. Marcus Mariota went down – they could get Jayden Daniels back this week so it might not matter – and they just looked bad defensively. Another disappointing season is loading in the nation’s capital.
25. New Orleans Saints (1-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 17
Week 4 Result: 45-24 loss to ATL
Week 5 Opponent: vs MIN
The New Orleans Saints were embarrassed at home in one of the biggest games in recent Saints history. They played well in their first three games, but just couldn’t close it out, but they had absolutely no answer for Bijan Robinson in this game and their OL allowed a pressure on almost every single play. When they’re healthy, this team has potential, but they’re not healthy at the moment.
24. Green Bay Packers (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 28
Week 4 Result: 17-14 win over TB
Week 5 Opponent: vs. CHI
This win feels like a pity win for the Green Bay Packers. It didn’t look pretty, but it got the job done. Now they have to shift the focus to Chicago next week, which won’t be easy.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 18
Week 4 Result: 27-24 loss to CLE
Week 5 Opponent: vs IND
The Steelers are such a weird team. They go out and beat Cincinnati before losing to Cleveland on primetime. I know Cleveland is better than we gave them credit for, but they’re not as good as their record says. This should’ve been a win for Pittsburgh, but they played very poorly.
22. Houston Texans (0-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 23
Week 4 Result: 34-30 loss to DAL
Week 5 Opponent: at TEN
Now this one is surprising. The interesting thing about the Texans is that their defense has lost them more games than their offense has over four weeks. CJ Stroud is playing at an elite level even with a non-existent run game and Jared Wayne being his No. 1 receiver for half the season. It’ll take a miracle for Houston to sniff the playoffs this season.
21. New York Giants (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 20
Week 4 Result: 36-24 win over ARI
Week 5 Opponent: at WAS
I was impressed with the Giants this week, but they were a victim of some teams below them jumping up. It feels wrong to have a 3-1 team this low, but they’ve beaten two very bad teams the last two weeks and could easily lose eight of their next nine games.
20. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 16
Week 4 Result: 30-13 win over WAS
Week 5 Opponent: at PIT
The Indianapolis Colts looked good against an injured Washington team starting its third-string quarterback. The past two weeks have been encouraging for the Colts, but their first major test to see if they’re legit comes in Pittsburgh next weekend.
19. New England Patriots (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 25
Week 4 Result: 29-26 win over BUF
Week 5 Opponent: vs LV
This is exactly how New England kickstarted their season last year. They got a big win over Buffalo, which propelled them forward, but I’m not fully buying in yet. Divisional games can be weird, so they need to pull of some big wins over Las Vegas and Chicago in two of the next three weeks before I’m back in.
18. Cleveland Browns (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 21
Week 4 Result: 27-24 win over PIT
Week 5 Opponent: at NYJ
The Cleveland Browns are 3-1. Now that’s surprising. Todd Monken has this team playing complementary football and seems to have gotten Deshaun Watson back on track. Cleveland has a major opportunity to reach 4-1 by hosting the Jets next week.
17. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 27
Week 4 Result: 45-24 win over NO
Week 5 Opponent: vs BAL
The Atlanta Falcons look like a completely different team with Michael Penix Jr. leading the charge. Their offense has been electric, and even their defense has taken a huge step up. If they keep playing like this, they’ll win the NFC South.
16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 15
Week 4 Result: 24-20 loss to LAR
Week 5 Opponent: vs JAX (London)
Philadelphia has all the pieces, but they just can’t put them together. Even when they had a 20-10 lead late, they couldn’t do anything offensively. I mean, Jalen Hurts had two second-half completions. I was tempted to drop them lower, but they’re clearly more talented than everyone below them.
15. Detroit Lions (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 13
Week 4 Result: 32-26 loss to CAR
Week 5 Opponent: at ARI
Detroit’s defense is one of the worst in the league. Even when they eventually get back Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, how much better will it get? It’s the one limiting factor keeping the Lions from being a top-10 team, because the offense has been efficient.
14. Carolina Panthers (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 22
Week 4 Result: 32-26 win over DET
Week 5 Opponent: BYE
You could argue that Carolina should be higher, but I’m still holding off on them. Their defense has struggled this year, and while their offense has been red hot at times, their schedule gets much tougher in the middle of the year. Plus, we can’t forget they lost to Cleveland last week.
13. Denver Broncos (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 6
Week 4 Result: 24-14 loss to SF
Week 5 Opponent: at LAC
The Davis Webb experiment has been interesting, to say the least, for the Denver Broncos. A lot of inconsistency within this offense, and Bo Nix has struggled at times. The defense kept them in this game; the offense just couldn’t get them over the hump. Injuries to Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss are concerning.
12. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 14
Week 4 Result: 34-30 win over HOU
Week 5 Opponent: vs TB
Houston may be 0-4, but don’t get it twisted, that was a really good win for Dallas. Their offense put up 34 points against an elite defense, but I am still a bit concerned about the Cowboys’ defense. Still, great win for Dallas.
11. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 9
Week 4 Result: 22-17 loss to JAX
Week 5 Opponent: at MIA
Injuries and poor defensive play. Cincinnati Bengals fans’ worst nightmare. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins went down with injuries against Jacksonville, and the defense is having flashes of the 2025 season, when they couldn’t cover a single tight end. The Bengals get Miami next week to try and get back on track.
10. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 10
Week 4 Result: 30-27 loss to KC
Week 5 Opponent: at NE
It’s hard to fault a team for losing by three points to the No. 2 team in our rankings, especially when a special teams turnover killed their chances. This offense looks really good under Kirk Cousins, and their defense has been much, much better than I anticipated.
9. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 12
Week 4 Result: 24-20 win over PHI
Week 5 Opponent: vs BUF
LA’s win this week wasn’t necessarily impressive. They fell behind to Philly, 20-10, and had to claw their way back into it. It shouldn’t have taken them as long to get going, but once they did, they looked great. As they get players back from injury, they’ll only get better.
8. Chicago Bears (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 11
Week 4 Result: 23-12 win over NYJ
Week 5 Opponent: at GB
Seems like it doesn’t matter who Ben Johnson has at quarterback; he’ll find a way to win. The Chicago Bears opted to start Tyson Bagent after Case Keenum had an impressive win the week prior. The Bears offense didn’t skip a beat, having 492 yards and a time of possession of 42:45.
7. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 8
Week 4 Result: 24-18 win over TEN
Week 5 Opponent: at ATL
The Baltimore Ravens got the win, but all any Ravens fan should care about is the status of Lamar Jackson. He was seen leaving the stadium in a boot. That injury could heavily influence the rest of this Ravens season. Still, this team has played like a top 10 team through four weeks.
6. Minnesota Vikings (4-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 7
Week 4 Result: 15-10 win over MIA
Week 5 Opponent: at NO
I don’t know what to make of Minnesota. This defense is elite and playing like the best in the league right now, but they’re the first 4-0 team since the 1930s to not score a touchdown in two games. Eventually their offensive struggles are going to catch up to them, but today is not that day.
5. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 4
Week 4 Result: 30-23 win over LAC
Week 5 Opponent: vs. SF
Seattle took care of business against the Chargers after forcing four turnovers. Still, the offense didn’t play up to standard, totaling 286 yards on the day. That can’t happen against San Francisco, so we should be in for a good one next week.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 5
Week 4 Result: 22-17 win over CIN
Week 5 Opponent: vs PHI (London)
I have been super impressed with Jacksonville this year. I thought last year was their ceiling, but maybe it wasn’t. They just got a big win over Cincinnati, and moving them up one spot feels criminal, but it’s too crowded at the top right now.
3. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 1
Week 4 Result: 29-26 loss to NE
Week 5 Opponent: at LAR
The Buffalo Bills are starting to show cracks, and it’s the defense. The offense didn’t have the best day, but allowing Drake Maye to scramble for 54 yards isn’t a recipe for success. Bills have another tough matchup against the Rams next week to try and get back on track.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 3
Week 4 Result: 30-27 win over LV
Week 5 Opponent: BYE
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on rolling. Kenneth Walker looks like the signing of the offseason, and this feels like a late-2010s, early-2020s version of Kansas City. They’re legit.
1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 2
Week 4 Result: 24-14 win over Den
Week 5 Opponent: at SEA
There’s no doubt the 49ers are the best team in the NFL. Brock Purdy is playing like the MVP, and this defense was flying against Denver. They’ll have a tough matchup against another top-five team in the rankings, which should be fun.