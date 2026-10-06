NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Chiefs Continue to Climb as Steelers Drop After Shocking Loss

We’re already four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, which means we are just under a quarter of the way to the playoffs. Let that sink in. In three months, over half of the league will have played their last game of the season, and once again we’ll be waiting for the next year to start.

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Last weekend was full of upsets, and while Week 4 may not have delivered as many shocking results as its predecessor, it gave us quite a few tight finishes and playoff-altering results. It was one of the more thrilling weekends of the year so far, and it resulted in a lot of movement in our power rankings.

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As we enter the second quarter of the NFL season, here’s where all 32 NFL teams stand.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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Week 4 Result: 15-10 loss to MIN

Week 5 Opponent: vs CIN

The Miami Dolphins are tanking hard this year. Their roster is easily the worst in the sport. It’s hard to find a win anywhere for them in 2026.

31. Tennessee Titans (0-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

Week 4 Result: 24-18 loss to BAL

Week 5 Opponent: vs. HOU

Man, what a disappointing year for Tennessee Titans fans. So much excitement and hope coming into the year, but it just hasn’t clicked yet. They’ll have a shot to get a first win against a fellow AFC South team who is looking for the same thing next weekend.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Week 4 Result: 17-14 loss to GB

Week 5 Opponent: at DAL

Even with Baker Mayfield out, the Bucs almost beat Green Bay, but this team is still flat out awful. Their offense has no life no matter who is in at quarterback and, and even though their defense hasn’t been that bad, they aren’t good enough to win games when their offense doesn’t score 24+.

29. New York Jets (1-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 4 Result: 23-12 loss to CHI

Week 5 Opponent: vs. CLE

This one’s ugly. Giving up nearly 500 yards isn’t what you want to see from a team led by a defense-minded head coach. If the loss to Cleveland looks ugly, expect some rumblings of Aaron Glenn getting let go.

28. Los Angeles Chargers (0-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 4 Result: 30-23 loss to SEA

Week 5 Opponent: vs DEN

It’s clear LAC has talent. They’ve kept it close with Buffalo and Seattle the last two weeks, but they just can’t get over the hump. Jim Harbaugh’s definitely beginning to feel the heat, because this season has been an utter disaster.

27. Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson 14 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_092 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 4 Result: 36-24 loss to NYG

Week 5 Opponent: vs. DET

The Arizona Cardinals are a fun team, just not a very good one. Still, have that same feeling after this loss to the Giants. The Cardinals can score; they just can’t stop anybody. Expect a high-scoring game next week against Detroit.

26. Washington Commanders (1-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 4 Result: 30-13 loss to IND

Week 5 Opponent: vs NYG

London games can be a bit weird, but this was still an ugly loss to Washington. Marcus Mariota went down – they could get Jayden Daniels back this week so it might not matter – and they just looked bad defensively. Another disappointing season is loading in the nation’s capital.

25. New Orleans Saints (1-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 4 Result: 45-24 loss to ATL

Week 5 Opponent: vs MIN

The New Orleans Saints were embarrassed at home in one of the biggest games in recent Saints history. They played well in their first three games, but just couldn’t close it out, but they had absolutely no answer for Bijan Robinson in this game and their OL allowed a pressure on almost every single play. When they’re healthy, this team has potential, but they’re not healthy at the moment.

24. Green Bay Packers (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Week 4 Result: 17-14 win over TB

Week 5 Opponent: vs. CHI

This win feels like a pity win for the Green Bay Packers. It didn’t look pretty, but it got the job done. Now they have to shift the focus to Chicago next week, which won’t be easy.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 4 Result: 27-24 loss to CLE

Week 5 Opponent: vs IND

The Steelers are such a weird team. They go out and beat Cincinnati before losing to Cleveland on primetime. I know Cleveland is better than we gave them credit for, but they’re not as good as their record says. This should’ve been a win for Pittsburgh, but they played very poorly.

22. Houston Texans (0-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 4 Result: 34-30 loss to DAL

Week 5 Opponent: at TEN

Now this one is surprising. The interesting thing about the Texans is that their defense has lost them more games than their offense has over four weeks. CJ Stroud is playing at an elite level even with a non-existent run game and Jared Wayne being his No. 1 receiver for half the season. It’ll take a miracle for Houston to sniff the playoffs this season.

21. New York Giants (3-1)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Giants Aug 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250821_vtc_cb6_23783

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 4 Result: 36-24 win over ARI

Week 5 Opponent: at WAS

I was impressed with the Giants this week, but they were a victim of some teams below them jumping up. It feels wrong to have a 3-1 team this low, but they’ve beaten two very bad teams the last two weeks and could easily lose eight of their next nine games.

20. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 4 Result: 30-13 win over WAS

Week 5 Opponent: at PIT

The Indianapolis Colts looked good against an injured Washington team starting its third-string quarterback. The past two weeks have been encouraging for the Colts, but their first major test to see if they’re legit comes in Pittsburgh next weekend.

19. New England Patriots (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Week 4 Result: 29-26 win over BUF

Week 5 Opponent: vs LV

This is exactly how New England kickstarted their season last year. They got a big win over Buffalo, which propelled them forward, but I’m not fully buying in yet. Divisional games can be weird, so they need to pull of some big wins over Las Vegas and Chicago in two of the next three weeks before I’m back in.

18. Cleveland Browns (3-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 4 Result: 27-24 win over PIT

Week 5 Opponent: at NYJ

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1. Now that’s surprising. Todd Monken has this team playing complementary football and seems to have gotten Deshaun Watson back on track. Cleveland has a major opportunity to reach 4-1 by hosting the Jets next week.

17. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Week 4 Result: 45-24 win over NO

Week 5 Opponent: vs BAL

The Atlanta Falcons look like a completely different team with Michael Penix Jr. leading the charge. Their offense has been electric, and even their defense has taken a huge step up. If they keep playing like this, they’ll win the NFC South.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 4 Result: 24-20 loss to LAR

Week 5 Opponent: vs JAX (London)

Philadelphia has all the pieces, but they just can’t put them together. Even when they had a 20-10 lead late, they couldn’t do anything offensively. I mean, Jalen Hurts had two second-half completions. I was tempted to drop them lower, but they’re clearly more talented than everyone below them.

15. Detroit Lions (2-2)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 runs with a reception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Lions 41-34. Kevin Terrell/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KevinxTerrellx iosphotos389371

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 4 Result: 32-26 loss to CAR

Week 5 Opponent: at ARI

Detroit’s defense is one of the worst in the league. Even when they eventually get back Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, how much better will it get? It’s the one limiting factor keeping the Lions from being a top-10 team, because the offense has been efficient.

14. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 4 Result: 32-26 win over DET

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

You could argue that Carolina should be higher, but I’m still holding off on them. Their defense has struggled this year, and while their offense has been red hot at times, their schedule gets much tougher in the middle of the year. Plus, we can’t forget they lost to Cleveland last week.

13. Denver Broncos (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 4 Result: 24-14 loss to SF

Week 5 Opponent: at LAC

The Davis Webb experiment has been interesting, to say the least, for the Denver Broncos. A lot of inconsistency within this offense, and Bo Nix has struggled at times. The defense kept them in this game; the offense just couldn’t get them over the hump. Injuries to Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss are concerning.

12. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 4 Result: 34-30 win over HOU

Week 5 Opponent: vs TB

Houston may be 0-4, but don’t get it twisted, that was a really good win for Dallas. Their offense put up 34 points against an elite defense, but I am still a bit concerned about the Cowboys’ defense. Still, great win for Dallas.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 4 Result: 22-17 loss to JAX

Week 5 Opponent: at MIA

Injuries and poor defensive play. Cincinnati Bengals fans’ worst nightmare. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins went down with injuries against Jacksonville, and the defense is having flashes of the 2025 season, when they couldn’t cover a single tight end. The Bengals get Miami next week to try and get back on track.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 4 Result: 30-27 loss to KC

Week 5 Opponent: at NE

It’s hard to fault a team for losing by three points to the No. 2 team in our rankings, especially when a special teams turnover killed their chances. This offense looks really good under Kirk Cousins, and their defense has been much, much better than I anticipated.

9. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 4 Result: 24-20 win over PHI

Week 5 Opponent: vs BUF

LA’s win this week wasn’t necessarily impressive. They fell behind to Philly, 20-10, and had to claw their way back into it. It shouldn’t have taken them as long to get going, but once they did, they looked great. As they get players back from injury, they’ll only get better.

8. Chicago Bears (3-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 4 Result: 23-12 win over NYJ

Week 5 Opponent: at GB

Seems like it doesn’t matter who Ben Johnson has at quarterback; he’ll find a way to win. The Chicago Bears opted to start Tyson Bagent after Case Keenum had an impressive win the week prior. The Bears offense didn’t skip a beat, having 492 yards and a time of possession of 42:45.

7. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 4 Result: 24-18 win over TEN

Week 5 Opponent: at ATL

The Baltimore Ravens got the win, but all any Ravens fan should care about is the status of Lamar Jackson. He was seen leaving the stadium in a boot. That injury could heavily influence the rest of this Ravens season. Still, this team has played like a top 10 team through four weeks.

6. Minnesota Vikings (4-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 4 Result: 15-10 win over MIA

Week 5 Opponent: at NO

I don’t know what to make of Minnesota. This defense is elite and playing like the best in the league right now, but they’re the first 4-0 team since the 1930s to not score a touchdown in two games. Eventually their offensive struggles are going to catch up to them, but today is not that day.

5. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 28, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608281581

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 4 Result: 30-23 win over LAC

Week 5 Opponent: vs. SF

Seattle took care of business against the Chargers after forcing four turnovers. Still, the offense didn’t play up to standard, totaling 286 yards on the day. That can’t happen against San Francisco, so we should be in for a good one next week.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 4 Result: 22-17 win over CIN

Week 5 Opponent: vs PHI (London)

I have been super impressed with Jacksonville this year. I thought last year was their ceiling, but maybe it wasn’t. They just got a big win over Cincinnati, and moving them up one spot feels criminal, but it’s too crowded at the top right now.

3. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Week 4 Result: 29-26 loss to NE

Week 5 Opponent: at LAR

The Buffalo Bills are starting to show cracks, and it’s the defense. The offense didn’t have the best day, but allowing Drake Maye to scramble for 54 yards isn’t a recipe for success. Bills have another tough matchup against the Rams next week to try and get back on track.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 4 Result: 30-27 win over LV

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on rolling. Kenneth Walker looks like the signing of the offseason, and this feels like a late-2010s, early-2020s version of Kansas City. They’re legit.

1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 4 Result: 24-14 win over Den

Week 5 Opponent: at SEA

There’s no doubt the 49ers are the best team in the NFL. Brock Purdy is playing like the MVP, and this defense was flying against Denver. They’ll have a tough matchup against another top-five team in the rankings, which should be fun.