NFL Week 5 QB Rankings: Brock Purdy Remains on Top as Jalen Hurts’ Stock Falls

Quarterback power rankings are always difficult. Stats are very important, but you can’t always rely on the numbers to tell the whole story. You have to look deeper than the numbers at some point. A quarterback may have 1,200 passing yards in four weeks, but if the numbers aren’t converting to wins, are they actually that good? Probably not.

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After every week, I try to evaluate how every quarterback has played and rank all of the starters 1-32. It may not seem like it, but it’s actually a very difficult task because of everything that goes into playing the position, but I did my best.

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Remember, these rankings are based solely on the 2026 season. Just because you were great last year does not mean you’re going to be high up in these rankings.

Now, let’s get into my Week 5 quarterback rankings.

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32. Jalon Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: NR

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2026 Stats: 63.3%, 148 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Not much to say here. Jalon Daniels has not looked good, but I don’t think anyone expected him to.

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31. Tyson Bagent

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent 17 warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Bears at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251128061

Last Week’s Rank: NR

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2026 Stats: 69.8%, 322 passing yards, 1 INT

Tyson Bagent got the start last week and looked much worse than Case Keenum did two weeks ago, but Bagent is getting the start again next week. Doesn’t make much sense to me.

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30. Kyler Murray

Last Week’s Rank: 30

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2026 Stats: 63.4%, 433 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Kyler Murray hasn’t looked any better than Carson Wentz did, so again, I’m not sure why he’s the starter, but we’ll see if he can pick it up.

29. Justin Herbert

Last Week’s Rank: 29

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2026 Stats: 59.7%, 816 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, 4 TD, 6 INT

Justin Herbert hasn’t gotten a ton of help offensively, but he’s also just not playing well. He’s making mistakes and hasn’t given this offense any sort of a boost like he’s done in the past.

28. Drake Maye

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 62.4%, 854 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, 4 TD, 7 INT

Drake Maye played very well in the win over Buffalo, but that doesn’t come close to making up for his disastrous start to the season. He’s got more work to do before he climbs any higher.

27. Jameis Winston

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Giants Aug 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250821_vtc_cb6_23783

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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2026 Stats: 55.1%, 479 passing yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Jameis Winston didn’t look great in his first 1.5 games of the year, but a 250-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a win will always move you up this list, even if you throw two picks.

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26. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 63%, 726 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 2 INT

Cam Ward stinks. His numbers don’t look awful, but he’s afraid to try and make the big plays and it’s really hurting this offense. I wouldn’t mind if he threw more picks if he just tried to make some more plays downfield.

25. Malik Willis

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 56.3%, 712 passing yards, 112 rushing yards, 2 total TD, 2 INT

Malik Willis has looked better than the numbers indicate. He’s making plays and big throws, but there’s just no talent on Miami’s offense, so it’s hard to judge him fairly.

24. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 63.6%, 754 passing yards, 4 total TD, 4 INT

Daniel Jones has looked just about how I thought he would coming off a torn Achilles. He can’t really run, and with no Alec Pierce, he’s struggling to move the ball through the air.

23. Jalen Hurts

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 20: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 celebrates after a touchdown during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Eagles at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662512201679

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 59.6%, 713 passing yards, 105 rushing yards, 8 total TD, 3 INT

Jalen Hurts’ numbers always look better than he plays. He is not a quarterback that can elevate an offense, and that was on full display this past Sunday, when he completed two passes for 10 yards in the entire second half.

22. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 61.1%, 1,189 passing yards, 6 TD, 6 INT

Matthew Stafford has four interceptions over his last two games, which is half of what he had all year in 2025. He just looks like a shell of himself right now, but he did come alive down the stretch to help them complete the comeback against Philly.

21. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 57.5%, 999 passing yards, 7 TD, 4 INT

Aaron Rodgers is another veteran quarterback who hasn’t looked great this season. He played well against Cincinnati to help them pull off the upset there, and he had three touchdowns against Cleveland, but he also completed 55 percent of his throws and had two costly picks. He’s officially washed.

20. Jacoby Brissett

Imago Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 30, 2025, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 67.8%, 818 passing yards, 7 total TD, 4 INT

Jacoby Brissett played really well last year, but he hasn’t been the same player in 2026. He can’t elevate an offense that has a ton of weapons on it, and it feels like a matter of time before Carson Beck gets in the lineup.

19. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 60%, 819 passing yards, 6 total TD, 3 INT

Bo Nix hasn’t recovered his running ability since his ankle injury in the playoffs, and I think that’s really hurting him. He’s not a great passer, but his ability to run usually opens things up for him, but without it, he looks mediocre at best.

18. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 560 passing yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

Sam Darnold has come back from his hip injury and has looked pretty good, but Darnold’s two turnovers against Washington hurt the team, and I’m not all that impressed by a 168-yard performance against LAC after their horrible start.

17. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 72.6%, 902 passing yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Geno Smith is playing safe football after he was a turnover machine last year, but he’s not really elevating this offense. They have playmakers, but he just hasn’t maximized them, and for that reason, he falls a bit in our rankings.

16. C.J. Stroud

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. STROUD 7 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_146 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 61.6%, 1,141 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

C.J. Stroud is playing clean football, but it’s not winning football. Typically, 347 yards and two touchdowns is good enough to win a game, I’m not going to knock him for this week, but he’s been empty calories all season before this.

15. Michael Penix

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 73.3%, 479 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

As a Saints fan I’ll give credit where credit is due, Michael Penix has balled out in the first two games, but he’s been heavily aided by the run game. He’s missed quite a few throws, but he’s also stepped up when they run play action and made some big throws. They’ve been much better since he returned, so I’ll give him credit where it’s due.

14. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 56.5%, 1,041 passing yards, 8 TD, 3 INT

Jordan Love isn’t getting much help from his team this season. His offensive line is arguably the worst in the league, his receivers have dropped more passes than any other team and his run game is non-existent. It’s been hard to judge his performance, but all things considered, he’s playing pretty well this year.

13. Marcus Mariota

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 64.7%, 340 passing yards, 49 rushing yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Marcus Mariota played lights out last week against Seattle, but was injured early on in London this past weekend. I don’t know who will be representing Washington in next week’s list, but Mariota has played well when he’s been called on this year.

12. Deshaun Watson

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 69.6%, 855 passing yards, 127 rushing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Deshaun Watson hasn’t played great football this year, but when the Browns have needed him, he’s stepped up. He led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes against Tampa and Carolina, and then on TNF he led them on a game-winning field goal drive against Pittsburgh. He’s played better than his numbers indicate, I think. And they don’t indicate that he’s been bad by any means.

11. Joe Burrow

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase 1 and quarterback Joe Burrow 9 look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals Icon211128018

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 71.3%, 1,171 passing yards, 8 total TD, 3 INT

Joe Burrow has carved up defenses this year, but I am dropping him a spot because two interceptions in a close game against a top AFC opponent isn’t going to cut it. He’ll bounce back, but when you have 428 yards and only score 17 points, it’s usually because you had a few turnovers that hurt you.

10. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 69.2%, 843 passing yards, 8 TD, 2 INT

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t blown me away statistically, but he’s done what he’s needed to do against some really good defenses to start the season 3-1. I expect his numbers to start getting bigger as the year goes on.

9. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 67.2%, 1,203 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 3 INT

Tyler Shough played really well the first three weeks, and considering he was under pressure literally every single play in this game, I thought he still played well. The Saints did him no favors on Monday night, though.

8. Lamar Jackson

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 70.8%, 967 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 1 INT

Lamar Jackson isn’t putting up the eye-popping numbers he has during his MVP campaigns, but he’s playing efficient football and isn’t turning the ball over. He’s avoided throwing a pick in three of his four games, and when he does that, Baltimore has won them all. If he keeps playing this kind of football, the Ravens will be a massive threat.

7. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 64.6%, 1,026 passing yards, 11 TD, 4 INT

How about Kirk Cousins? The old man has been getting it done this year and is leading the league in passing touchdowns, which begs the question, when do you think we’ll see Fernando Mendoza? At this rate, no time soon.

6. Dak Prescott

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 stands on the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225009

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 70%, 1,065 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 8 TD, 1 INT

Dak Prescott has only thrown two touchdowns over the past two weeks, but he’s been efficient and is leading their offense down the field pretty much every time they touch the ball. If he gets his touchdown numbers up later in the year, he’ll be in the MVP conversation.

5. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,214 passing yards, 9 TD, 0 INT

Jared Goff is the only quarterback in the league with more than five touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and he has nine touchdowns. He hasn’t put a foot wrong the entire season, but Detroit’s defense has just been horrible.

4. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 62.3%, 1,268 passing yards, 10 total TD, 2 INT

Bryce Young is breaking out in year four, and I don’t think many people expected it. He played well last year, but he’s taken a massive leap in 2026. However, he hasn’t really played any great defenses, and their schedule does get tougher, so we’ll see if he can keep this pace up.

3. Josh Allen

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 66.4%, 1,039 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 13 total TD, 3 INT

Josh Allen hasn’t played great over the last two weeks, but he still leads the league in total touchdowns and is the leader of one of the most efficient offenses in football. If he doesn’t turn it around soon, though, he’s going to keep sliding down this list.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Imago Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 64.1%, 1,037 passing yards, 41 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 2 INT

Patrick Mahomes is playing some of the best football he’s played in the last three years, and yet he’s not even the best player on this offense at the moment. The Kenneth Walker signing is looking better by the day, because Mahomes is playing like an MVP again.

1. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 69.9%, 1,007 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 1 INT

Brock Purdy remains in the top spot after another fantastic week where he threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns against a very stingy Denver defense. If the season ended right now, he’d be the MVP of the league.