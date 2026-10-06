NFL Week 5 QB Rankings: Brock Purdy Remains on Top as Jalen Hurts’ Stock Falls

Quarterback power rankings are always difficult. Stats are very important, but you can’t always rely on the numbers to tell the whole story. You have to look deeper than the numbers at some point. A quarterback may have 1,200 passing yards in four weeks, but if the numbers aren’t converting to wins, are they actually that good? Probably not.
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After every week, I try to evaluate how every quarterback has played and rank all of the starters 1-32. It may not seem like it, but it’s actually a very difficult task because of everything that goes into playing the position, but I did my best.
Remember, these rankings are based solely on the 2026 season. Just because you were great last year does not mean you’re going to be high up in these rankings.
Now, let’s get into my Week 5 quarterback rankings.
32. Jalon Daniels
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 63.3%, 148 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Not much to say here. Jalon Daniels has not looked good, but I don’t think anyone expected him to.
31. Tyson Bagent
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 69.8%, 322 passing yards, 1 INT
Tyson Bagent got the start last week and looked much worse than Case Keenum did two weeks ago, but Bagent is getting the start again next week. Doesn’t make much sense to me.
30. Kyler Murray
Last Week’s Rank: 30
2026 Stats: 63.4%, 433 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Kyler Murray hasn’t looked any better than Carson Wentz did, so again, I’m not sure why he’s the starter, but we’ll see if he can pick it up.
29. Justin Herbert
Last Week’s Rank: 29
2026 Stats: 59.7%, 816 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, 4 TD, 6 INT
Justin Herbert hasn’t gotten a ton of help offensively, but he’s also just not playing well. He’s making mistakes and hasn’t given this offense any sort of a boost like he’s done in the past.
28. Drake Maye
Last Week’s Rank: 32
2026 Stats: 62.4%, 854 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, 4 TD, 7 INT
Drake Maye played very well in the win over Buffalo, but that doesn’t come close to making up for his disastrous start to the season. He’s got more work to do before he climbs any higher.
27. Jameis Winston
Last Week’s Rank: 31
2026 Stats: 55.1%, 479 passing yards, 3 TD, 3 INT
Jameis Winston didn’t look great in his first 1.5 games of the year, but a 250-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a win will always move you up this list, even if you throw two picks.
26. Cam Ward
Last Week’s Rank: 26
2026 Stats: 63%, 726 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 2 INT
Cam Ward stinks. His numbers don’t look awful, but he’s afraid to try and make the big plays and it’s really hurting this offense. I wouldn’t mind if he threw more picks if he just tried to make some more plays downfield.
25. Malik Willis
Last Week’s Rank: 28
2026 Stats: 56.3%, 712 passing yards, 112 rushing yards, 2 total TD, 2 INT
Malik Willis has looked better than the numbers indicate. He’s making plays and big throws, but there’s just no talent on Miami’s offense, so it’s hard to judge him fairly.
24. Daniel Jones
Last Week’s Rank: 25
2026 Stats: 63.6%, 754 passing yards, 4 total TD, 4 INT
Daniel Jones has looked just about how I thought he would coming off a torn Achilles. He can’t really run, and with no Alec Pierce, he’s struggling to move the ball through the air.
23. Jalen Hurts
Last Week’s Rank: 19
2026 Stats: 59.6%, 713 passing yards, 105 rushing yards, 8 total TD, 3 INT
Jalen Hurts’ numbers always look better than he plays. He is not a quarterback that can elevate an offense, and that was on full display this past Sunday, when he completed two passes for 10 yards in the entire second half.
22. Matthew Stafford
Last Week’s Rank: 23
2026 Stats: 61.1%, 1,189 passing yards, 6 TD, 6 INT
Matthew Stafford has four interceptions over his last two games, which is half of what he had all year in 2025. He just looks like a shell of himself right now, but he did come alive down the stretch to help them complete the comeback against Philly.
21. Aaron Rodgers
Last Week’s Rank: 22
2026 Stats: 57.5%, 999 passing yards, 7 TD, 4 INT
Aaron Rodgers is another veteran quarterback who hasn’t looked great this season. He played well against Cincinnati to help them pull off the upset there, and he had three touchdowns against Cleveland, but he also completed 55 percent of his throws and had two costly picks. He’s officially washed.
20. Jacoby Brissett
Last Week’s Rank: 17
2026 Stats: 67.8%, 818 passing yards, 7 total TD, 4 INT
Jacoby Brissett played really well last year, but he hasn’t been the same player in 2026. He can’t elevate an offense that has a ton of weapons on it, and it feels like a matter of time before Carson Beck gets in the lineup.
19. Bo Nix
Last Week’s Rank: 20
2026 Stats: 60%, 819 passing yards, 6 total TD, 3 INT
Bo Nix hasn’t recovered his running ability since his ankle injury in the playoffs, and I think that’s really hurting him. He’s not a great passer, but his ability to run usually opens things up for him, but without it, he looks mediocre at best.
18. Sam Darnold
Last Week’s Rank: 21
2026 Stats: 65.2%, 560 passing yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
Sam Darnold has come back from his hip injury and has looked pretty good, but Darnold’s two turnovers against Washington hurt the team, and I’m not all that impressed by a 168-yard performance against LAC after their horrible start.
17. Geno Smith
Last Week’s Rank: 13
2026 Stats: 72.6%, 902 passing yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Geno Smith is playing safe football after he was a turnover machine last year, but he’s not really elevating this offense. They have playmakers, but he just hasn’t maximized them, and for that reason, he falls a bit in our rankings.
16. C.J. Stroud
Last Week’s Rank: 18
2026 Stats: 61.6%, 1,141 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
C.J. Stroud is playing clean football, but it’s not winning football. Typically, 347 yards and two touchdowns is good enough to win a game, I’m not going to knock him for this week, but he’s been empty calories all season before this.
15. Michael Penix
Last Week’s Rank: 24
2026 Stats: 73.3%, 479 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
As a Saints fan I’ll give credit where credit is due, Michael Penix has balled out in the first two games, but he’s been heavily aided by the run game. He’s missed quite a few throws, but he’s also stepped up when they run play action and made some big throws. They’ve been much better since he returned, so I’ll give him credit where it’s due.
14. Jordan Love
Last Week’s Rank: 16
2026 Stats: 56.5%, 1,041 passing yards, 8 TD, 3 INT
Jordan Love isn’t getting much help from his team this season. His offensive line is arguably the worst in the league, his receivers have dropped more passes than any other team and his run game is non-existent. It’s been hard to judge his performance, but all things considered, he’s playing pretty well this year.
13. Marcus Mariota
Last Week’s Rank: 14
2026 Stats: 64.7%, 340 passing yards, 49 rushing yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Marcus Mariota played lights out last week against Seattle, but was injured early on in London this past weekend. I don’t know who will be representing Washington in next week’s list, but Mariota has played well when he’s been called on this year.
12. Deshaun Watson
Last Week’s Rank: 12
2026 Stats: 69.6%, 855 passing yards, 127 rushing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
Deshaun Watson hasn’t played great football this year, but when the Browns have needed him, he’s stepped up. He led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes against Tampa and Carolina, and then on TNF he led them on a game-winning field goal drive against Pittsburgh. He’s played better than his numbers indicate, I think. And they don’t indicate that he’s been bad by any means.
11. Joe Burrow
Last Week’s Rank: 10
2026 Stats: 71.3%, 1,171 passing yards, 8 total TD, 3 INT
Joe Burrow has carved up defenses this year, but I am dropping him a spot because two interceptions in a close game against a top AFC opponent isn’t going to cut it. He’ll bounce back, but when you have 428 yards and only score 17 points, it’s usually because you had a few turnovers that hurt you.
10. Trevor Lawrence
Last Week’s Rank: 11
2026 Stats: 69.2%, 843 passing yards, 8 TD, 2 INT
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t blown me away statistically, but he’s done what he’s needed to do against some really good defenses to start the season 3-1. I expect his numbers to start getting bigger as the year goes on.
9. Tyler Shough
Last Week’s Rank: 4
2026 Stats: 67.2%, 1,203 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 3 INT
Tyler Shough played really well the first three weeks, and considering he was under pressure literally every single play in this game, I thought he still played well. The Saints did him no favors on Monday night, though.
8. Lamar Jackson
Last Week’s Rank: 8
2026 Stats: 70.8%, 967 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 1 INT
Lamar Jackson isn’t putting up the eye-popping numbers he has during his MVP campaigns, but he’s playing efficient football and isn’t turning the ball over. He’s avoided throwing a pick in three of his four games, and when he does that, Baltimore has won them all. If he keeps playing this kind of football, the Ravens will be a massive threat.
7. Kirk Cousins
Last Week’s Rank: 9
2026 Stats: 64.6%, 1,026 passing yards, 11 TD, 4 INT
How about Kirk Cousins? The old man has been getting it done this year and is leading the league in passing touchdowns, which begs the question, when do you think we’ll see Fernando Mendoza? At this rate, no time soon.
6. Dak Prescott
Last Week’s Rank: 6
2026 Stats: 70%, 1,065 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 8 TD, 1 INT
Dak Prescott has only thrown two touchdowns over the past two weeks, but he’s been efficient and is leading their offense down the field pretty much every time they touch the ball. If he gets his touchdown numbers up later in the year, he’ll be in the MVP conversation.
5. Jared Goff
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,214 passing yards, 9 TD, 0 INT
Jared Goff is the only quarterback in the league with more than five touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and he has nine touchdowns. He hasn’t put a foot wrong the entire season, but Detroit’s defense has just been horrible.
4. Bryce Young
Last Week’s Rank: 7
2026 Stats: 62.3%, 1,268 passing yards, 10 total TD, 2 INT
Bryce Young is breaking out in year four, and I don’t think many people expected it. He played well last year, but he’s taken a massive leap in 2026. However, he hasn’t really played any great defenses, and their schedule does get tougher, so we’ll see if he can keep this pace up.
3. Josh Allen
Last Week’s Rank: 2
2026 Stats: 66.4%, 1,039 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 13 total TD, 3 INT
Josh Allen hasn’t played great over the last two weeks, but he still leads the league in total touchdowns and is the leader of one of the most efficient offenses in football. If he doesn’t turn it around soon, though, he’s going to keep sliding down this list.
2. Patrick Mahomes
Last Week’s Rank: 3
2026 Stats: 64.1%, 1,037 passing yards, 41 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 2 INT
Patrick Mahomes is playing some of the best football he’s played in the last three years, and yet he’s not even the best player on this offense at the moment. The Kenneth Walker signing is looking better by the day, because Mahomes is playing like an MVP again.
1. Brock Purdy
Last Week’s Rank: 1
2026 Stats: 69.9%, 1,007 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 1 INT
Brock Purdy remains in the top spot after another fantastic week where he threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns against a very stingy Denver defense. If the season ended right now, he’d be the MVP of the league.