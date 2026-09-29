NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills Maintain Top Spot as Packers Plummet After Embarrassing Loss

Wow, Week 3 was a doozy.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
It all started on Thursday night when Atlanta upset Green Bay, but it didn’t stop there. On Sunday, six of the 14 games were won by the underdog, with the biggest upset being Washington (+8.5) over Seattle. There were upsets across the board, which means a big shake up in everybody’s power rankings.
The top two teams in our rankings remain the same this week, but that’s about it. Pretty much every single other team moved up or down at least a spot or two, so let’s see where things stand as we enter the fourth week of the season.
1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 1
Week 3 Result: 24-16 win over LAC
Week 4 Opponent: vs NE
The Buffalo Bills have been No. 1 since their Week 1 victory, and it doesn’t look like they’re coming off the top spot anytime soon. This was a down week for them, but they still grinded out a tough win and held LAC to 16 points. They’re still top dogs.
2. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 2
Week 3 Result: 36-30 win over ARI
Week 4 Opponent: at DEN
The San Francisco 49ers have been dominant through three weeks. Yes, they’ve only played Miami and Arizona over the past two weeks, but they’ve taken care of business. Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, and people need to realize it.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 5
Week 3 Result: 24-10 win over MIA
Week 4 Opponent: at LV
The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling to start the season. Patrick Mahomes is playing some of his best football despite coming off a torn ACL, and their defense just played their best game of the year. Top-three team in football right now.
4. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 3
Week 3 Result: 33-31 loss to WAS
Week 4 Opponent: vs LAC
The Seattle Seahawks had a surprising loss to Washington, but overall the performance wasn’t that bad. Losing the turnover battle will cost you games in the NFL, and that’s what happened to Seattle. Add on Sam Darnold’s first real action this season plus injuries, and it was an unfortunate game for Seattle. They’ll be just fine.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 7
Week 3 Result: 35-6 win over NE
Week 4 Opponent: at CIN
Liam Coen clearly has this Jacksonville team bought in after they bounced back over New England. The defense forced turnovers, and the offense remained efficient, going five for five in red zone trips. The most underrated team in the NFL by far.
6. Denver Broncos (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 11
Week 3 Result: 30-26 win over LAR
Week 4 Opponent: at SF
The Denver Broncos could be No. 4 or No. 5, that’s how tight it is between these three teams. After a stinker in Week 1, they earned a tough win over Jacksonville, and then did it again against Los Angeles. If either of those games are on the road, though, they may be 0-3. But still, two tough wins against great opponents.
7. Minnesota Vikings (3-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 8
Week 3 Result: 23-16 win over TB
Week 4 Opponent: vs MIA
The Minnesota Vikings just keep on winning. Brian Flores is coaching out of his mind this year, and the offense is doing just enough to win games. I’m not in on Kyler Murray, though. Maybe Carson Wentz should be the starter.
8. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 13
Week 3 Result: 34-31 win over DAL
Week 4 Opponent: vs TEN
Not every win in the NFL will look pretty, and you’ll scrape one out. That’s what Baltimore did in Brazil on Sunday. The defense isn’t quite there yet, but the offense looks like a top-five unit when healthy under Declan Doyle.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 4
Week 3 Result: 30-27 loss to PIT
Week 4 Opponent: vs JAX
This was always a trap spot for Cincinnati. After two big wins to start the season, they had to go to Pittsburgh to face a division rival with a stingy defense. Still, they should’ve won this game, and they didn’t.
10. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 20
Week 3 Result: 35-27 win over NO
Week 4 Opponent: vs KC
How about the Raiders? Another win and still undefeated. Las Vegas has a big matchup coming up in Kansas City, but it’s clear Klint Kubiak has this team locked into the process and his overall message. Raider fans have to be ecstatic right now.
11. Chicago Bears (2-1)
Last Week: 14
Week 3 Result: 27-7 win over PHI
Week 4 Opponent: vs NYJ
Case Keenum, man. What a story. Hasn’t started a game since 2023, and he comes in and just shreds Philly’s defense. I know the Bears’ offense was off in Week 2, but Ben Johnson once again proves he’s one of the best offensive minds in the sport. I don’t know if this is sustainable with Keenum, but you can’t knock a team for what might happen in the future.
12. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 6
Week 3 Result: 30-26 loss to DEN
Week 4 Opponent: at PHI
Who would’ve thought the Los Angeles Rams would be 1-2 through three weeks? They had a tough schedule to start the year, but this team was the overwhelming favorites to win it all in the preseason. They’ve been without Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua, so I’ll give them some grace, but they need to start winning.
13. Detroit Lions (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 16
Week 3 Result: 31-24 win over NYJ
Week 4 Opponent: at CAR
The Detroit Lions have looked good offensively throughout basically the entire year, but this defense is super concerning. They are dead last in points per game allowed, giving up 31.7 per game, so they’ve got to turn it around if they want to be contenders.
14. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 19
Week 3 Result: 34-31 loss to BAL
Week 4 Opponent: at HOU
Not very often do you jump up rankings after a loss, but just watching this Dallas Cowboys team, they’re better than the teams under them. The defense just has to get it going under Christian Parker soon, or this season will look like 2025 all over again. Just a crushing way to lose in Brazil.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 3 Result: 27-7 loss to CHI
Week 4 Opponent: vs LAR
What an embarrassing loss for the Eagles. You just cannot lose to a Case Keenum-led team by multiple scores, I don’t care if you’re on the road. This offense still has problems, but so does this defense, that just hasn’t looked like themselves this year.
16. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 21
Week 3 Result: 19-17 win over HOU
Week 4 Opponent: at WAS
The Indianapolis Colts were blown out in Week 1, but then went to Kansas City and kept it close with the Chiefs before returning home and grinding out a tough, defensive battle against Houston. If they keep playing like they have the last two weeks, they’re capable of beating pretty much anybody.
17. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 9
Week 3 Result: 35-27 loss to LV
Week 4 Opponent: vs ATL
New Orleans, despite being 1-2, are still one of the better teams in the league. Both losses came in one-score games, and most importantly, Tyler Shough is starting to get into rhythm. The defense will likely limit this team’s ceiling, but the offense has impressed throughout three weeks.
18. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 24
Week 3 Result: 30-27 win over CIN
Week 4 Opponent: at CLE
So the Pittsburgh Steelers do have an offense? Aaron Rodgers shut down the critics and reminded everyone just how efficient he can be. Pittsburgh’s run game got going, and the defense made plays when needed. This is a confidence-building win, and Pittsburgh can start to run the table here early in the season.
19. Washington Commanders (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 23
Week 3 Result: 33-31 win over SEA
Week 4 Opponent: vs IND (London)
Washington earned a massive win over Seattle, scoring 33 points against arguably the best defense in football. I don’t want to take anything away from Washington, but Seattle flew across the country, played a game that started at 10am PST and had Sam Darnold coming off an injury. Nine times out of ten, Seattle wins, but props to Washington for securing this one.
20. New York Giants (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 18
Week 3 Result: 12-7 win over TEN
Week 4 Opponent: vs ARI
The Giants stay put at 18 for another week despite a win in Week 3. New York didn’t necessarily impress in its ugly win over Tennessee, but the defense made the plays when necessary. Jameis Winston didn’t look as efficient as you’d like, which is why the team just traded for JJ McCarthy this morning.
21. Cleveland Browns (2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 27
Week 3 Result: 21-18 win over CAR
Week 4 Opponent: vs PIT
I can’t believe what I’m seeing. The Cleveland Browns have a winning record? I’m happy for their fans, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. They’ve beaten two NFC South opponents at home, which isn’t a super impressive feat, but if they can beat Pittsburgh this week, we’ll jump them quite a few spots in our next rankings.
22. Carolina Panthers (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 12
Week 3 Result: 21-18 loss to CLE
Week 4 Opponent: vs DET
Just when I put all my belief into this Panthers team, they lay a dud in Cleveland. The Panthers offensive line didn’t have the best day, but they’ll have a bounce-back opportunity against Detroit’s defense, which is off to a rough start this season.
23. Houston Texans (0-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 17
Week 3 Result: 19-17 loss to IND
Week 4 Opponent: vs DAL
I don’t know what’s going on in Houston. Maybe they’re just destined to start the season 0-3 every year before making a major comeback? I don’t know, but this was my preseason Super Bowl pick, so they need to pick it up.
24. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 25
Week 3 Result: 36-30 loss to SF
Week 4 Opponent: at NYG
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a stunner in Week 1, got blown out in Week 2 and then nearly pulled off another upset in Week 3. When they’re on, this offense can outscore anyone, but their defense is just horrible.
25. New England Patriots (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 15
Week 3 Result: 35-6 loss to JAX
Week 4 Opponent: at BUF
New England can start to slip this season very soon. The offense has to get it figured out, and Drake Maye needs to start playing better. Turnovers put the defense in bad positions for most of the game against Jacksonville, which is why the score was what it was. Buffalo isn’t an easy task, and New England potentially could start this season 1-3.
26. New York Jets (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 26
Week 3 Result: 31-24 loss to DET
Week 4 Opponent: at CHI
The Jets continue to show life despite losing. The talent is there on the offensive side of the ball, and it’s great to see rookie Kenyon Sadiq find success in the passing game. New York just doesn’t have the talent on the defensive side of the ball just yet to be dominant on that end, but the building blocks to a promising future are taking shape.
27. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 32
Week 3 Result: 35-14 win over GB
Week 4 Opponent: at NO
Michael Penix helped give Atlanta’s offense some life, but this game was really a product of Green Bay not being able to stop Bijan Robinson. Still, it was an encouraging performance from both sides of the ball after a horrific start to the year. A trip to New Orleans next week on MNF will be a real test, though.
28. Green Bay Packers (1-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 22
Week 3 Result: 35-14 loss to ATL
Week 4 Opponent: at TB
There’s not much to say about Green Bay. This offensive line is the worst in the league, and the defense is severely lacking talent without Micah Parsons. Matt LeFluer is on the hot seat and could be gone sooner rather than later if this team can’t turn it around quickly.
29. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 30
Week 3 Result: 24-16 loss to BUF
Week 4 Opponent: at SEA
Another week, another loss for the Los Angeles Chargers. They were able to keep it close with Buffalo, largely because of their defense, but they’re still 0-3 with a brutal stretch ahead. No reason to be happy if you’re a Chargers fan (if those even exist).
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 29
Week 3 Result: 23-16 loss to MIN
Week 4 Opponent: vs. GB
Tampa’s front office has to be regretting the big money they gave to Baker Mayfield right before the season, because he just hasn’t looked like a quarterback who is worthy of $55 million a year. Luckily, they host the Packers this week, and if they can’t win this game, it could be a dark season for Tampa.
31. Tennessee Titans (0-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 28
Week 3 Result: 12-7 loss to NYG
Week 4 Opponent: at BAL
Cam Ward is not a franchise quarterback. I know the weather was bad, but come on, man. He looked awful, and that late interception that sealed the game was one of the worst throws I’ve ever seen. There is no reason to be excited about this team.
32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 31
Week 3 Result: 24-10 loss to KC
Week 4 Opponent: at MIN
The Dolphins are in a rebuild, so it’s no surprise they are here. Horrible news to hear that De’Von Achane is out for the year, which drops the chances of this Dolphins team winning a game this season.