NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills Maintain Top Spot as Packers Plummet After Embarrassing Loss

Wow, Week 3 was a doozy.

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It all started on Thursday night when Atlanta upset Green Bay, but it didn’t stop there. On Sunday, six of the 14 games were won by the underdog, with the biggest upset being Washington (+8.5) over Seattle. There were upsets across the board, which means a big shake up in everybody’s power rankings.

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The top two teams in our rankings remain the same this week, but that’s about it. Pretty much every single other team moved up or down at least a spot or two, so let’s see where things stand as we enter the fourth week of the season.

1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: James Cook III 4 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542619

Last Week’s Rank: 1

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Week 3 Result: 24-16 win over LAC

Week 4 Opponent: vs NE

The Buffalo Bills have been No. 1 since their Week 1 victory, and it doesn’t look like they’re coming off the top spot anytime soon. This was a down week for them, but they still grinded out a tough win and held LAC to 16 points. They’re still top dogs.

2. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 3 Result: 36-30 win over ARI

Week 4 Opponent: at DEN

The San Francisco 49ers have been dominant through three weeks. Yes, they’ve only played Miami and Arizona over the past two weeks, but they’ve taken care of business. Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, and people need to realize it.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 3 Result: 24-10 win over MIA

Week 4 Opponent: at LV

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling to start the season. Patrick Mahomes is playing some of his best football despite coming off a torn ACL, and their defense just played their best game of the year. Top-three team in football right now.

4. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 3 Result: 33-31 loss to WAS

Week 4 Opponent: vs LAC

The Seattle Seahawks had a surprising loss to Washington, but overall the performance wasn’t that bad. Losing the turnover battle will cost you games in the NFL, and that’s what happened to Seattle. Add on Sam Darnold’s first real action this season plus injuries, and it was an unfortunate game for Seattle. They’ll be just fine.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Parker Washington 11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544588

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 3 Result: 35-6 win over NE

Week 4 Opponent: at CIN

Liam Coen clearly has this Jacksonville team bought in after they bounced back over New England. The defense forced turnovers, and the offense remained efficient, going five for five in red zone trips. The most underrated team in the NFL by far.

6. Denver Broncos (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 3 Result: 30-26 win over LAR

Week 4 Opponent: at SF

The Denver Broncos could be No. 4 or No. 5, that’s how tight it is between these three teams. After a stinker in Week 1, they earned a tough win over Jacksonville, and then did it again against Los Angeles. If either of those games are on the road, though, they may be 0-3. But still, two tough wins against great opponents.

7. Minnesota Vikings (3-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 3 Result: 23-16 win over TB

Week 4 Opponent: vs MIA

The Minnesota Vikings just keep on winning. Brian Flores is coaching out of his mind this year, and the offense is doing just enough to win games. I’m not in on Kyler Murray, though. Maybe Carson Wentz should be the starter.

8. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 3 Result: 34-31 win over DAL

Week 4 Opponent: vs TEN

Not every win in the NFL will look pretty, and you’ll scrape one out. That’s what Baltimore did in Brazil on Sunday. The defense isn’t quite there yet, but the offense looks like a top-five unit when healthy under Declan Doyle.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Imago Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) watch the score board as their team lose to the Detroit Lions 24-37 at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025.

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 3 Result: 30-27 loss to PIT

Week 4 Opponent: vs JAX

This was always a trap spot for Cincinnati. After two big wins to start the season, they had to go to Pittsburgh to face a division rival with a stingy defense. Still, they should’ve won this game, and they didn’t.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 3 Result: 35-27 win over NO

Week 4 Opponent: vs KC

How about the Raiders? Another win and still undefeated. Las Vegas has a big matchup coming up in Kansas City, but it’s clear Klint Kubiak has this team locked into the process and his overall message. Raider fans have to be ecstatic right now.

11. Chicago Bears (2-1)

Last Week: 14

Week 3 Result: 27-7 win over PHI

Week 4 Opponent: vs NYJ

Case Keenum, man. What a story. Hasn’t started a game since 2023, and he comes in and just shreds Philly’s defense. I know the Bears’ offense was off in Week 2, but Ben Johnson once again proves he’s one of the best offensive minds in the sport. I don’t know if this is sustainable with Keenum, but you can’t knock a team for what might happen in the future.

12. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 3 Result: 30-26 loss to DEN

Week 4 Opponent: at PHI

Who would’ve thought the Los Angeles Rams would be 1-2 through three weeks? They had a tough schedule to start the year, but this team was the overwhelming favorites to win it all in the preseason. They’ve been without Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua, so I’ll give them some grace, but they need to start winning.

13. Detroit Lions (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 3 Result: 31-24 win over NYJ

Week 4 Opponent: at CAR

The Detroit Lions have looked good offensively throughout basically the entire year, but this defense is super concerning. They are dead last in points per game allowed, giving up 31.7 per game, so they’ve got to turn it around if they want to be contenders.

14. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 3 Result: 34-31 loss to BAL

Week 4 Opponent: at HOU

Not very often do you jump up rankings after a loss, but just watching this Dallas Cowboys team, they’re better than the teams under them. The defense just has to get it going under Christian Parker soon, or this season will look like 2025 all over again. Just a crushing way to lose in Brazil.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

Imago PHILADELPHIA , PA – JANUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 fires up Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee 16 before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 4, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010432

Last Week: 10

Week 3 Result: 27-7 loss to CHI

Week 4 Opponent: vs LAR

What an embarrassing loss for the Eagles. You just cannot lose to a Case Keenum-led team by multiple scores, I don’t care if you’re on the road. This offense still has problems, but so does this defense, that just hasn’t looked like themselves this year.

16. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 3 Result: 19-17 win over HOU

Week 4 Opponent: at WAS

The Indianapolis Colts were blown out in Week 1, but then went to Kansas City and kept it close with the Chiefs before returning home and grinding out a tough, defensive battle against Houston. If they keep playing like they have the last two weeks, they’re capable of beating pretty much anybody.

17. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 3 Result: 35-27 loss to LV

Week 4 Opponent: vs ATL

New Orleans, despite being 1-2, are still one of the better teams in the league. Both losses came in one-score games, and most importantly, Tyler Shough is starting to get into rhythm. The defense will likely limit this team’s ceiling, but the offense has impressed throughout three weeks.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 3 Result: 30-27 win over CIN

Week 4 Opponent: at CLE

So the Pittsburgh Steelers do have an offense? Aaron Rodgers shut down the critics and reminded everyone just how efficient he can be. Pittsburgh’s run game got going, and the defense made plays when needed. This is a confidence-building win, and Pittsburgh can start to run the table here early in the season.

19. Washington Commanders (1-2)

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 07: Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota 8 looks to pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders on December 7, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Commanders at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251207078

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 3 Result: 33-31 win over SEA

Week 4 Opponent: vs IND (London)

Washington earned a massive win over Seattle, scoring 33 points against arguably the best defense in football. I don’t want to take anything away from Washington, but Seattle flew across the country, played a game that started at 10am PST and had Sam Darnold coming off an injury. Nine times out of ten, Seattle wins, but props to Washington for securing this one.

20. New York Giants (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 3 Result: 12-7 win over TEN

Week 4 Opponent: vs ARI

The Giants stay put at 18 for another week despite a win in Week 3. New York didn’t necessarily impress in its ugly win over Tennessee, but the defense made the plays when necessary. Jameis Winston didn’t look as efficient as you’d like, which is why the team just traded for JJ McCarthy this morning.

21. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Week 3 Result: 21-18 win over CAR

Week 4 Opponent: vs PIT

I can’t believe what I’m seeing. The Cleveland Browns have a winning record? I’m happy for their fans, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. They’ve beaten two NFC South opponents at home, which isn’t a super impressive feat, but if they can beat Pittsburgh this week, we’ll jump them quite a few spots in our next rankings.

22. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 3 Result: 21-18 loss to CLE

Week 4 Opponent: vs DET

Just when I put all my belief into this Panthers team, they lay a dud in Cleveland. The Panthers offensive line didn’t have the best day, but they’ll have a bounce-back opportunity against Detroit’s defense, which is off to a rough start this season.

23. Houston Texans (0-3)

Imago September 15, 2025: Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins 12 puts his helmet on during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20250915_zma_c04_022 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 3 Result: 19-17 loss to IND

Week 4 Opponent: vs DAL

I don’t know what’s going on in Houston. Maybe they’re just destined to start the season 0-3 every year before making a major comeback? I don’t know, but this was my preseason Super Bowl pick, so they need to pick it up.

24. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Week 3 Result: 36-30 loss to SF

Week 4 Opponent: at NYG

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a stunner in Week 1, got blown out in Week 2 and then nearly pulled off another upset in Week 3. When they’re on, this offense can outscore anyone, but their defense is just horrible.

25. New England Patriots (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 3 Result: 35-6 loss to JAX

Week 4 Opponent: at BUF

New England can start to slip this season very soon. The offense has to get it figured out, and Drake Maye needs to start playing better. Turnovers put the defense in bad positions for most of the game against Jacksonville, which is why the score was what it was. Buffalo isn’t an easy task, and New England potentially could start this season 1-3.

26. New York Jets (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 3 Result: 31-24 loss to DET

Week 4 Opponent: at CHI

The Jets continue to show life despite losing. The talent is there on the offensive side of the ball, and it’s great to see rookie Kenyon Sadiq find success in the passing game. New York just doesn’t have the talent on the defensive side of the ball just yet to be dominant on that end, but the building blocks to a promising future are taking shape.

27. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

Last Week’s Rank: 32

Week 3 Result: 35-14 win over GB

Week 4 Opponent: at NO

Michael Penix helped give Atlanta’s offense some life, but this game was really a product of Green Bay not being able to stop Bijan Robinson. Still, it was an encouraging performance from both sides of the ball after a horrific start to the year. A trip to New Orleans next week on MNF will be a real test, though.

28. Green Bay Packers (1-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 3 Result: 35-14 loss to ATL

Week 4 Opponent: at TB

There’s not much to say about Green Bay. This offensive line is the worst in the league, and the defense is severely lacking talent without Micah Parsons. Matt LeFluer is on the hot seat and could be gone sooner rather than later if this team can’t turn it around quickly.

29. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Week 3 Result: 24-16 loss to BUF

Week 4 Opponent: at SEA

Another week, another loss for the Los Angeles Chargers. They were able to keep it close with Buffalo, largely because of their defense, but they’re still 0-3 with a brutal stretch ahead. No reason to be happy if you’re a Chargers fan (if those even exist).

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 3 Result: 23-16 loss to MIN

Week 4 Opponent: vs. GB

Tampa’s front office has to be regretting the big money they gave to Baker Mayfield right before the season, because he just hasn’t looked like a quarterback who is worthy of $55 million a year. Luckily, they host the Packers this week, and if they can’t win this game, it could be a dark season for Tampa.

31. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

Imago Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) tries to draw the Rams defense offside during the final seconds of the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Week 3 Result: 12-7 loss to NYG

Week 4 Opponent: at BAL

Cam Ward is not a franchise quarterback. I know the weather was bad, but come on, man. He looked awful, and that late interception that sealed the game was one of the worst throws I’ve ever seen. There is no reason to be excited about this team.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

Week 3 Result: 24-10 loss to KC

Week 4 Opponent: at MIN

The Dolphins are in a rebuild, so it’s no surprise they are here. Horrible news to hear that De’Von Achane is out for the year, which drops the chances of this Dolphins team winning a game this season.