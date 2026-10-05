NFL Week 4: 7 Stats That Stand Out, From CeeDee Lamb’s Dominance to Chiefs’ New Identity

With all the morning and afternoon games done for Week 4 of the NFL schedule, it’s time to go over the results and stats. In every game, there are certain stats that jump out, so in this article we’ll go over the ones that jumped out to me.

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We won’t cover every game, but here are the games that stood out statistically.

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Bengals can’t cover tight ends

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange 85 runs with the ball after a catch during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207526062

Coming into the game, the Cincinnati Bengals struggled to cover tight ends in Weeks 2 and 3. Against the Houston Texans in Week 2, Dalton Schultz had 140 yards and an EPA/Reception of 0.70. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, Darnell Washington had 67 yards with an EPA/Reception of 1.53.

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Not only that, but Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the better quarterbacks attacking the intermediate parts of the field.

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With all that being said, it should be no surprise that Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange had a day against Cincinnati. Strange had seven catches for 95 yards with an EPA/Reception of 1.06. Lawrence went 5-of-7 for 78 yards and a touchdown, targeting the intermediate parts of the field. It’s hurt the Bengals all year, and in the 22-17 loss against Jacksonville, it did again.

Cowboys thrive against Houston’s zone coverage

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb 88 jogs off the field between plays during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225026

The Texans love to run zone coverage; it’s not surprising. Houston came into the day running zone coverage 13th most in the league, at 78 percent. Dallas knew the zone would come and attacked it perfectly; well, one player did.

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Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had a day against Houston. Lamb had 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown. Against zone coverage, Lamb had 14 receptions for 161 yards, helping the Cowboys beat the Texans 34-30. Every time Dallas needed a big play, Lamb would be there for quarterback Dak Prescott.

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The 17 receptions by Lamb are a new career best. He did fall one reception short of tying Jason Witten’s all-time single-game franchise record of 18 receptions.

Patriots’ ground game gets on track

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27:Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots on September 27, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Patriots at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927007077

What’s one way to help out a struggling quarterback? A run game. The New England Patriots had an EPA/Rush of -0.05 through the first three weeks, which ranked 12th in the league, so almost top 10. Against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots’ rushing attack was more efficient than usual. New England had an EPA/Rush of 0.06 and 144 total rushing yards.

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An efficient rushing attack also keeps the ball in the hands of the offense. New England had 14 and 12 play drives, helping them win the time-of-possession battle against Buffalo. What that does is keep the ball out of the hands of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and we all know how dangerous Allen can be.

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Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had his best game of the season in the 29-26 win over Buffalo, with the help of the rushing attack. Maye went 22-of-37 for 269 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Rams utilize 11 personnel

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

When you think of the Los Angeles Rams offense, you probably think of heavy tight end sets. The Rams led the league last year in 13 personnel in 2025, and so far in 2026 they lead the league in it again, running it 42.4 percent of the time.

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Against Philadelphia, the Rams were without tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson due to injury. In response, Rams head coach Sean McVay ran 11 personnel 87 percent of the time and had quarterback Matthew Stafford in the shotgun 68.4 percent of the time (13 percent above league average).

Whether it was because of the personnel or not, the Rams offense got off to a slow start in the air. Stafford threw for 120 yards in the first half with an EPA/Pass of -0.17. Once the second half got started, Stafford flipped a switch. He threw for 189 yards and an EPA/Pass of 0.04.

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It didn’t look pretty the entire game, but the Rams got the job done, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and winning 24-20 in Philadelphia.

Kyler Murray bright spot

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2026: Vikings Vs Giants AUG 15 August 15, 2026: Before the game, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray 1 warms up in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Minnesota Vikings defeat the New York Giants 13-10. Shaquan Woody/Cal MediaCredit Image: Shaquan Woody/Cal Sport Media East Rutherford Nj USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260815_faf_c04_005.jpg ShaquanxWoodyx csmphotothree511937

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Miami Dolphins 15-10, and while the Vikings’ offense wasn’t dominant, it got the job done. A big reason the Vikings didn’t score more points was that they went 0-for-3 in red-zone trips throughout the day. If you’re a Vikings fan, you’d wish your team had a better day on the offensive side of the ball in terms of putting up points, but there’s one positive to look at.

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Quarterback Kyler Murray had an efficient day attacking the intermediate part of the field. Murray went 4-of-5 for 81 yards with an EPA/Play of 1.03.

It’s a good sign that Murray is completing passes when he’s attacking the intermediate part of the field, and as the season goes on, we should see the offense get even more efficient. It just takes time to get used to a system you’ve never played. Murray hasn’t played in a system like Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, so there will be bumps in the road, which we’ve seen. This performance could change the tide.

Chiefs have a new superstar

Imago Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, August 22, 2026, Kansas City Chiefs player Kenneth Walker 9 warming up at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Thinking of who the Kansas City Chiefs have been throughout their dynasty, it has been the passing game that has defined their identity. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the star of the show, but that’s all changed.

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Mahomes is still the face of this franchise, but the offense is leaning on a new face to win them games: Running back Kenneth Walker.

Walker dominated the Las Vegas Raiders’ front, rushing for 177 yards and posting an EPA/Rush of 0.20. Walker essentially put the game away for the Chiefs in the second half, having a 76-yard run and a 22-yard touchdown run.

Walker’s addition has changed the Chiefs’ identity. In their last Super Bowl run, the Chiefs ran the ball 37.7 percent of the time. So far in 2026, they’re up to 43.7 percent, which ranks in the top 10 in the NFL. If a team wants to beat Kansas City this year, it’ll have to focus on the running game over the passing game.

All stats are from SumerSports.