NFL Week 9 MVP Ladder: 3 New QBs Enter the List

This past weekend shook up the MVP race. There were a ton of huge performances from guys like Joe Burrow, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Caleb Williams, while some of the top guys like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff were either on a bye or didn’t put up huge numbers.

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This MVP race is not going to end any time soon. Just like last year, this one is going to come down to the wire, and for the first time in a long time, I think there’s a real chance a non-QB could win it, or at least be in the running.

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If the season ended today, these are the 10 guys that I think would be in contention for the MVP.

10. Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Imago September 27, 2026, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: September 27, 2026 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during a game on September 27, 2026 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: The Raiders beat the Saints 35-27 at an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20260927_zaf_a14_002 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Last Week’s Rank: NR

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2026 Stats: 63.6%, 2,124 passing yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs

MVP Odds: +50000

Make fun of it all you want, but Kirk Cousins absolutely deserves to be on this list after eight weeks. He has been absolute nails for the Las Vegas Raiders this year, and if you put your preconceived notions about Cousins aside, it’s easy to see why he deserves to be here. Cousins ranks third in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns, and only has five interceptions, three of which came in the first two weeks.

He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in seven of his eight games and has scored 3+ touchdowns four times. And he’s doing all of this without a consistent run game and a very lackluster receiving corps. The craziest part is that he’ll probably be benched for Fernando Mendoza at some point, no matter how well he’s playing, so I wanted to give him his flowers now.

9. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 61.5%, 2,246 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs

MVP Odds: +2500

Jordan Love has been asked to do everything for Green Bay this year. Their run game has been terrible, even with the return of Josh Jacobs, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, which is last in the league. Defenses know he’s going to drop back and throw it 40 times a game, and they still haven’t been able to stop him.

He leads the league in passing yards and fourth in touchdowns with 16 passing TDs through eight games of the 2026 season, but his lack of rushing production and the fact that the Packers aren’t one of the truly elite teams in the NFL have him down at No. 9. The sad truth is, since 2013, zero MVPs have come from a team lower than the 2-seed, and it doesn’t seem like Green Bay will reach that mark this year.

8. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118077

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 70.9%, 1,267 passing yards, 129 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 1 INTs

MVP Odds: +500

It was hard to rank Caleb Williams because he’s only played five games, and one of those was in awful weather against the best defense in football, but I settled on eighth for now. He’s averaging 279 total yards per game and has eight touchdowns to one interception, and while those touchdown numbers might not knock your socks off, it’s not really his fault.

Every time the Bears get in the red zone, they pound the rock, scoring 17 touchdowns in eight games, which is ranks second in the league. But when you turn on the tape and watch Williams lead this offense, you know he deserves to be in MVP conversations.

7. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 69.2%, 1,748 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 16 total TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +450

Brock Purdy sat on his couch and watched football this weekend, but still dropped four spots due to some others below him having great performances this week. There’s nothing he could’ve done to stop this slide; it’s just that some other players deserved to jump him with their performances this weekend.

6. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_346 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,964 passing yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT

MVP Odds: +3000

Jared Goff has easily been one of the best quarterbacks in football this year; he’s just a bit unlucky he ran into the buzzsaw that is the Minnesota Vikings’ defense. He was only able to manage 176 yards and a touchdown while throwing his first pick of the year, but he was also the first quarterback to knock off the undefeated Vikings. He drops a couple spots, but should pretty quickly start rising again as he faces easier defenses.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 tries to escape a tackle during the Detroit Lions versus New Orleans Saints game on Sunday September 13, 2026 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 13 Saints at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25820260913001262

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 773 rushing yards, 285 receiving yards, 10 TDs

MVP Odds: +6000

You know what Lion played extremely well against Minnesota? Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran for 153 yards and a touchdown behind a 6.7 average. He has now eclipsed the 1,000-scrimmage yards mark on the season and has scored 10 total touchdowns in eight games. He has clearly been the best and most consistent running back in football this season.

4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago January 4, 2026: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 on the sideline after after throwing for another 4000 yard season in the second half during a game against the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20260104_faf_cg2_032 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 65.7%, 1,690 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +950

Trevor Lawrence wasn’t asked to do much this weekend, but when his number was called, he made plays. He only threw it 14 times, but completed 10 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, bringing him up to 1,770 total yards and 17 total touchdowns on the season. But you have to remember he’s also already had his bye week. If he’d already played eight games like Goff, he’d be closer to 2,000 total yards and 19 total touchdowns.

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 65.9%, 1,793 passing yards, 270 rushing yards, 20 total TDs, 5 INTs

MVP Odds: +165

There are two quarterbacks above Lawrence at the moment, and both of them have also had their bye weeks, so it’s an easy comparison.

After a bit of a rocky start to the game, Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense turned it on in the second half. The Bills would blow out the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens while Allen added 319 yards and three touchdowns to his season total, but it still wasn’t enough to retain the No. 2 spot in our rankings. Allen is still the most likely player to win the MVP in my eyes, but if the season ended today, I’d give it to two others before him.

2. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 73%, 2,115 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 22 total TDs, 6 INTs

MVP Odds: +475

Say what you want about Joe Burrow throwing three picks on Sunday, but when MVP voters look back on his season, they’re going to remember five passing touchdowns, 462 passing yards, and a game-tying and game-winning drive in the final minutes.

Burrow has a seven percent better completion rate, 122 more yards, and two more touchdowns, with one more pick, and he’s doing it with a far worse run game, and he isn’t stealing touchdowns from his RBs at the one-yard line. He’s been the best QB in football this year.

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 04: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks answers questions during the Wednesday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on February 4, 2026 at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 04 Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260204042

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 64 receptions, 985 receiving yards, 29 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns

MVP Odds: +6000

Maybe it’s because I’m tired of quarterbacks winning the MVP, but I have Jaxon Smith-Njigba as my No. 1 MVP candidate right now. Is there any one player that is more valuable to their offense than JSN?

With no run game, defenses know Seattle is going to throw it a bunch, and they still can’t stop JSN, who has 259 more yards than anyone else in the league. He has also accounted for 985 of the Seahawks’ 1,914 receiving yards (51.5%). He is the most valuable player in football at this point in time.