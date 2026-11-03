NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Bills Maintain the Top Spot as The Top 10 Shuffles

Week 8 of the NFL season is over, and things are starting to get interesting. Teams are nearing the halfway point of the season, and there are probably 10 teams in each conference that have a real shot at making the playoffs. But on the other side, with the trade deadline rapidly approaching and quite a few of the bottom-tier teams losing, this week could trigger a lot of trades over the next 10 days.

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We’ve got a pretty good idea of where every team stands, so let’s take a shot at power ranking all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 9.

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32. Los Angeles Chargers (0-7)

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð DECEMBER 01: Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh gives quarterback Justin Herbert 10 a first bump prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 1st, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 01 Chargers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241201090

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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Week 8 Result: 24-9 loss to LAR

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The Chargers shouldn’t be 0-7, but they are. I know they have injuries, but this roster is more than talented enough to have at least one win, if not more. Jim Harbaugh might be done after this year.

31. Miami Dolphins (1-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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Week 8 Result: 24-19 loss to NE

Miami kept it close with the Patriots, but this team still has the worst roster in football, and it’s not really close.

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30. Philadelphia Eagles (2-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

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Week 8 Result: 27-10 loss to WAS

Philly is bad. There’s no other way to put it. Their offensive line, which was already questionable, is unraveling. Without Jalen Hurts, they don’t have a quarterback. And when your offense is awful, it’s hard to keep the spirits up on defense. They’re tanking HARD.

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29. Indianapolis Colts (2-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 8 Result: 42-7 loss to JAX

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Indianapolis is awful. Just awful. Daniel Jones stinks, they’re about to trade Jonathan Taylor so he was hardly on the field and they don’t have consistent receivers. Plus, their defense is bad. They might win 1-2 more games all year.

28. Tennessee Titans (1-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Week 8 Result: 43-36 loss to CIN

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This game was much closer than it should’ve been. Cam Ward had arguably the best game of his career, Tony Pollard ran it extremely well and Gunnar Helm was nails all game. The Titans are 1-7, but if their offense can play like this, they can keep it close with some good teams.

27. New York Jets (2-6)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251228_vtc_cb6_10316

Last Week’s Rank: 28

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Week 8 Result: 38-33 loss to LV

The Jets may have lost this game, but I thought they showed a lot of fight offensively. Geno Smith played well, but Braelon Allen was the real hero of this game. 147 yards and a touchdown while averaging seven yards per carry is just insane. They can be a feisty team, unlike the ones below them.

26. Washington Commanders (2-4-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

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Week 8 Result: 27-10 win over PHI

Washington got a much needed win over the Eagles, but it really wasn’t that impressive. The current Eagles team is tanking as hard as possible, but still, they looked good.

25. Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 8 Result: 16-0 loss to TB

Oof. This was ugly for Atlanta. The weather was awful, so I’m not going to punish them too much because their offense has been great since Michael Penix returned, but this was not a fun week for Falcons fans.

24. New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 8 Result: Bye

After a disappointing loss to the Steelers in the first ever Paris game, the Saints got a break this week and watched the NFL South implode a bit. Tampa won, but all three other NFC South teams have three wins, so the Saints are somehow one game out of the division lead.

23. Baltimore Ravens (4-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 8 Result: 36-10 loss to BUF

Without Lamar Jackson, this team is screwed. They got a fun win over Atlanta with Tyler Huntley, but it’s been entirely downhill since then. I don’t know how long he’ll be out, but they could be 4-8 or worse by the time he returns.

22. Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 walks off the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225039

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 8 Result: 33-30 loss to ARI

This was disappointing for Dallas. You can’t host the Cardinals, lead by 14 in the fourth and then lose. You just can’t, especially not with the NFC East wide open.

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Week 8 Result: 33-30 win over DAL

Arizona keeps pulling off surprise wins. Gardner Minshew brought new life to this offense late in the game, and if he keeps playing like this, there are more wins in Arizona’s future.

20. Houston Texans (2-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 8 Result: Bye

Houston was on a bye this week, and I don’t know if it could’ve come at a better time. They won two straight before dropping an overtime game to the Giants, but they get the Chargers, Browns, Colts and the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens the next four weeks. They have to win all of those games.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 8 Result: 16-0 win over ATL

The Bucs got Baker Mayfield back and have won two straight, but he has 64 total passing yards in his two games since returning, so it’s not him. Maybe this team just has more confidence with him under center? I don’t know, but whatever it is, it’s working.

18. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 8 Result: 24-19 loss to GB

I don’t know what to make of Carolina. They either go off for 35+ points or they look completely lost offensively. They’re so hot and cold, but luckily the entire NFC South sucks, so they’ll probably still win it.

17. Cleveland Browns (5-3)

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 29: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 after a play during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders game on September 29, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 29 Browns at Raiders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409291647

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 8 Result: 27-6 loss to PIT

Yeah, Cleveland’s run is probably over. This team has skirted by in some close games, but after a blowout loss to their AFC North rivals, I don’t expect them to be a real threat the rest of the year.

16. New York Giants (4-2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 8 Result: Bye

The Giants had a bye, so there’s not much to talk about, but if J.J. McCarthy can keep up this level of play, they can be a real threat in a very week NFC East division.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (4-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 8 Result: 38-33 win over NYJ

The Las Vegas Raiders played a brutal schedule the last four weeks, but finally got a bit of a break against the Jets and took advantage. This defense still has problems, but their offense can be incredible when they’re on.

14. Seattle Seahawks (5-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 8 Result: 34-17 loss to CHI

Yikes. After a massive upset over Kansas City last week, the Seahawks get blown out on their home turf on Monday Night Football. Turns out losing Kenneth Walker and Klint Kubiak has really hurt this offense. I said it all offseason, but Seahawks fans didn’t think it was that big of a deal. News flash, it is.

13. Green Bay Packers (5-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 8 Result: 27-19 win over CAR

The Green Bay Packers have their flaws, but credit to them, they’re 5-3 through eight games. Christian Watson potentially missing a few games could hurt them, but Matthew Golden has really stepped up in year two.

12. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 8 Result: 24-9 win over LAC

The Los Angeles Rams have been disappointing this season, but they’ve shown their dominance the past two weeks. Even though Matthew Stafford wasn’t lights out, they still blew the Chargers out. With Washington and Arizona the next two weeks, they should be 6-4.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

Imago Oct 01, 2026 Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game in Cleveland, OH, USA at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: -Cal Media Cleveland USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20261001_faf_cp5_036 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 8 Result: 27-6 win over CLE

Pittsburgh did their job and dominated the Cleveland Browns, but even though Cleveland was 5-2, I don’t think this is a great win. The Browns have overachieved this year, and this game showed just how bad they are when they play a good team. Still a good win.

10. New England Patriots (5-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 8 Result: 24-19 win over MIA

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are back and winning football games, but this one was a bit too close. New England trailed by 10 at the half before coming back to win, but when they’re on, they’re a top 10 team in football.

9. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 8 Result: 19-15 loss to DET

The Minnesota Vikings have to make a move for a quarterback. I don’t know who it would be, but Kyler Murray isn’t cutting it. I would love for them to throw the house at the Chargers for Justin Herbert, because Brian Flores is almost certainly gone after this year, so this is the time to make your push. Three firsts and some change could get it done.

8. Detroit Lions (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 8 Result: 19-15 win over MIN

The Detroit Lions have looked shaky at times defensively, but their offense is elite. 19 points may not seem great, but against this Minnesota defense, that’s an impressive performance.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 8 Result: 43-36 win over TEN

This game was much closer than it needed to be, but it was just another reminder of how great this offense is. There’s still a ton of room for improvement defensively, but Joe Burrow can keep them in every game.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 8 Result: 28-24 loss to DEN

The Chiefs have dropped two straight, but they looked good this week. Scoring 24 points in Denver on primetime is not easy, and if they make a move for a receiver at the deadline, this offense should only get better.

5. Denver Broncos (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 8 Result: 28-24 win over KC

This Denver offense still has clear issues, but Bo Nix did what he did last year and stepped up in the fourth quarter to help them come from behind and win this game. This defense is still legit, especially in clutch situations.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 8 Result: 42-7 win over IND

The Jacksonville Jaguars came off a bye and just put belt to…you know what against the Indianapolis Colts. When this offense is hot, they’re top-five in the league. Credit to Bhayshul Tuten, because without him running well, this offense would be much worse.

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 8 Result: Bye

San Fran was on a bye this week, so not much to write home about, but they’re still clearly a top-three team in the league despite a loss last week. Hopefully injuries don’t hurt them too much down the stretch.

2. Chicago Bears (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 8 Result: 32-17 win over SEA

The Chicago Bears marched into Lumen Field and made a massive statement on Monday Night Football. This offense is electric, both through the air and on the ground, but how about this defense? Dennis Allen has turned this thing around in year two, and the Jeffery Simmons addition is already paying dividends.

1. Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 passes in overtime of the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117326

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Week 8 Result: 36-10 win over BAL

The Buffalo Bills started a bit slow, but they came around in the second half and looked like one of the best teams in the league. When Josh Allen is one, they’re impossible to beat.