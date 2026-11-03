NFL Week 9 QB Rankings: Joe Burrow Takes Over Top Spot After 6-Touchdown Performance

10 weeks. That’s all we have left in the 2026 NFL regular season. By the end of next week, we will be halfway done with the year, which feels so wrong considering how long the offseason was.

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Usually at the beginning of the year, you get some outlier performances that can skew things, but by after eight weeks, we usually have a pretty good idea of which quarterbacks are playing well and which ones aren’t.

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After every week, we’ve been ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks, and let’s just say the entire list got a pretty big shake up this week.

32. Justin Herbert

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141558

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 61.8%, 1,398 passing yards, 5 TD, 10 INT

Justin Herbert has twice as many interceptions as touchdowns this season. That’s an insane statement to write. He has genuinely been the worst quarterback in football this year. That’s an even more insane statement to write.

31. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 31

2026 Stats: 60.4%, 1,542 passing yards, 6 TD, 9 INT

If Herbert hasn’t been the worst QB, it’s been Daniel Jones. Coming off a torn Achilles, he has been flat out awful. Indy may be looking for a new QB and head coach this offseason.

30. Tanner McKee

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 63.2%, 638 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Statistically Tanner McKee hasn’t been awful, but he hasn’t done anything to elevate this offense. Philly is averaging about 15 PPG with him under center, which won’t win you many games.

29. Baker Mayfield

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 63.5%, 679 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 2 INT

It’s kind of funny how Baker Mayfield played an entire game and all I had to do was copy and paste his stats from last week. The Bucs were the first team since 1974 to win a game without a completion. I mean, it’s comical how they’re 2-0 with Mayfield back, but he has 64 passing yards in those games.

28. Kyler Murray

Last Week’s Rank: 27

2026 Stats: 64.9%, 1,022 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

Kyler Murray didn’t play bad against the Lions, but considering how bad Detroit’s defense has been at times this year, scoring 15 points just isn’t acceptable. Minnesota needs to think about a quarterback change.

27. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 60.2%, 1,478 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, 10 TD, 9 INT

Without a consistent run game, it’s hard for any quarterback to be great, even last year’s Super Bowl winner. Sam Darnold has really struggled this season with the weight of the offense on his shoulders, so it might be time for Seattle to make that Jonathan Taylor trade.

26. Malik Willis

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 59%, 1,268 passing yards, 225 rushing yards, 9 TD, 5 INT

Over the last two weeks, Malik Willis has five total touchdowns to one pick. He’s playing so much better than he was early in the season and the Dolphins have been much more competitive in the last few weeks.

25. Tyler Huntley

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 69.1%, 727 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

I don’t know if Tyler Huntley is going to be Baltimore’s starter this week, but either way, they’re screwed. Five touchdowns to one pick isn’t bad, but this offense is just so much worse when Lamar Jackson isn’t under center.

24. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 62.5%, 1,483 passing yards, 112 rushing yards, 8 TD, 5 INT

This was arguably Cam Ward’s best game ever. 65 percent completion rate, 304 passing yards, 41 rushing yards and two touchdowns against one of the best teams in football. They need him to play like this every week if they’re going to keep being competitive.

23. Deshaun Watson

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 65.5%, 1,806 passing yards, 217 rushing yards, 8 TD, 3 INT

Deshaun Watson had 300+ yards, but he wasn’t able to get his team into the end zone and scored six total points. He’s been great down the stretch in close games, but overall, he hasn’t been great.

22. Michael Penix Jr.

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 61.9%, 1,282 passing yards, 9 TD, 5 INT

Look, I get the weather was awful, but you can’t complete 33.3 percent of your throws and have four interceptions with no touchdowns. You just can’t. Penix tumbles down the list after that performance.

21. J.J. McCarthy

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 63.3%, 495 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

J.J. McCarthy didn’t play this week, so not much to talk about, but he’s played very well for New York thus far. We’ll see if he can keep it up.

20. Bo Nix

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 11: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 scrabbles with the ball during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos on October 11, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Photo by David Dennis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 11 Broncos at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26101129

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 59.6%, 1,493 passing yards, 113 rushing yards, 11 TD, 3 INT

This was classic Bo Nix. Don’t do anything for three quarters, but step up and deliver in the fourth to get a massive win. I’ll give him credit for that, but he has to be better through four quarters.

19. Gardner Minshew

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 73.9%, 188 passing yards, 3 TD

Gardner Minshew stepped in late and led a massive comeback with three touchdowns in one half. I don’t know if he can do it every week, but it was a great start. He should be Arizona’s starter from here on out.

18. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 60.8%, 1,871 passing yards, 13 TD, 6 INT

After four straight weeks with multiple touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers has 384 yards, one touchdown and one pick in his last two games. Pittsburgh dominated Cleveland, so it didn’t matter, but he hasn’t looked great the last two weeks.

17. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 62.8%, 976 passing yards, 236 rushing yards, 8 TD, 0 INT

Washington dominated the Eagles, but Jayden Daniels didn’t play all that well. He had 240 yards and a touchdown, but completed just 55 percent of his passes against a defense that has not played all that well recently. He still moved up because some other guys dropped.

16. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 69%, 1,913 passing yards, 46 rushing yards, 12 TD, 3 INT

Geno Smith played pretty dang well against the Raiders, but just came up short after leading the Jets to 33 points. He threw an interception late, but they were pushing the ball downfield late with a chance to win it, so you can’t really blame him.

15. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 2,046 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, 15 TD, 5 INT

Dak Prescott has been one of the most disappointing quarterbacks this year. If you take out the two games where he’s had four and three touchdowns, he has eight scores and five INTs in six games. Dallas needs him to be better, especially with their defense still playing so poorly.

14. C.J. Stroud

Imago January 18, 2025: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 looks to pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu 90 applies pressure during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250118_zma_c04_742 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 64.8%, 1,867 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 1 INT

C.J. Stroud has good stats, but you can’t put a 2-5 quarterback that’s averaging 23 PPG much higher than this. He’s doing a good job taking care of the ball, but he only has seven touchdowns and is averaging 21 PPG against some bad defenses in their five losses.

I got a lot of hate for this in a comment section last week so let me go into more detail. In their five losses, they’ve played the 14th, 15th, 24th, 27th and 30th ranked defenses in the NFL, and he’s averaging 21 PPG, which would rank 26th in the league. It’s empty calories most of the time.

13. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 58.7%, 1,921 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, 14 TD, 5 INT

Bryce Young the first five games: 309.8 yards per game and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. Bryce Young the last two games: 186 yards per game with two touchdowns and three interceptions. After a strong start to the year, he’s falling off hard.

12. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 67%, 1,721 passing yards, 15 total TD, 6 INT

Tyler Shough was on a bye week, so his stats didn’t change, but he moved up a place after Bryce Young dropped with another poor performance.

11. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 2,146 passing yards, 15 TD, 8 INT

This was far from Matthew Stafford’s best game, but he still moves up a spot with Bryce Young dropping a few places. He has played really well over the last four weeks, and with a pretty light schedule coming up, he should be able to get his numbers up.

10. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 66.4%, 1,795 passing yards, 77 rushing yards, 13 TD, 4 INT

Patrick Mahomes hadn’t really looked like himself the past couple of weeks, but a three touchdown performance against Denver changed that. The Chiefs did still lose, but it’s not because Mahomes didn’t give them his all. And they would’ve won if it wasn’t for a questionable false start on the game-winning touchdown.

9. Drake Maye

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 67.1%, 1983 passing yards, 216 rushing yards, 18 TD, 8 INT

Ever since his atrocious start to the season, Drake Maye has been lights out. He didn’t play excellent against Miami, but he didn’t need to and still had 200 yards and three touchdowns. He’s heating up at the perfect time.

8. Jordan Love

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 61.5%, 2,246 passing yards, 17 TD, 6 INT

Jordan Love just keeps balling out. On Thursday night football against Carolina, Love threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Christian Watson is out now, but I don’t know if it’ll matter, he’s playing that good right now.

7. Caleb Williams

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 70.9%, 1,267 passing yards, 130 rushing yards, 8 TD, 1 INT

The touchdowns haven’t been there for Caleb Williams, but that’s because every time they get near the end zone, Ben Johnson just pounds the rock. It works, though. They have 17 rushing touchdowns in eight games, but that’s what’s holding Williams back from being an MVP candidate. If you watch the games, you see what kind of an impact he has.

6. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 65.7%, 1,690 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 17 TD, 4 INT

Trevor Lawrence didn’t have to do a whole lot in this game. He threw it 14 times, but he completed 10 of them for 210 yards and three touchdowns. The Jags got up big early, but when they called his number, Lawrence delivered.

5. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 69.2%, 1,748 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 16 total TD, 4 INT

Brock Purdy didn’t play this week because of the bye, but he did drop a couple of spots because of a couple others jumping so much. He’s been great for San Fran this year, but with all the injuries piling up, his numbers have fallen off a tad bit.

4. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 63.6%, 2,124 passing yards, 20 TD, 5 INT

How about Kirk Cousins, man? This dude has been on fire all year, and even though Vegas is 4-4, it’s not his fault. He’s averaging 265 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game and has just two picks over his last six. He’s been amazing for Vegas.

3. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 67.7%, 1,964 passing yards, 16 total TD, 1 INT

Jared Goff finally threw his first pick of the season. It came against the best defense in the league, so you can’t punish him too much, but his perfect record is over. A 16-1 TD to INT ratio is still damn good though.

2. Josh Allen

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 65.9%, 1,793 passing yards, 270 rushing yards, 20 TD, 5 INT

Josh Allen played very well against Baltimore, totaling 319 yards and three touchdowns with one pick, but he does fall from the top spot after a tremendous performance from Joe Burrow. Over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns will always put you towards the top of this list, but it’s unfortunate for him that Burrow had a career day.

1. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 73%, 2,115 passing yards, 22 TD, 6 INT

You can criticize Joe Burrow for his three interceptions, but when his team needed him, he stepped up. He completed 79.2 percent of his passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns while adding a game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime on top of that. If they had anyone else under center, they lose that game.