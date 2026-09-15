NFL Week 1 QB Power Rankings: Where Does Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Others Rank?

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially done and dusted, and you can’t say it wasn’t entertaining. There were a lot, and I mean A LOT, of points scored over the week, making it one of the highest-scoring Week 1s we have ever seen in NFL history.

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A lot of points typically means a lot of quarterbacks balled out this weekend, so this is the perfect time to launch our weekly quarterback power rankings.

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Before we get started, these rankings are going to be based on this year only. Matthew Stafford may be the reigning MVP, but he doesn’t get a top-five spot this week after a disastrous Week 1 performance. These rankings are in place to find out who the best quarterbacks of the season have been with no preseason bias whatsoever.

So, with that said, let’s see who the best quarterbacks of the week were.

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32. Cooper Rush

2026 Stats: 54.5%, 143 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 2 INT

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Cooper Rush was thrown to the wolves late in the week when Tua Tagovailoa went down with a back injury, and it went just about how you’d expect. He completed just over half his passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and two picks. Not a great day.

31. Drake Maye

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots attempts to evade a tackle by LB Boye Mafe 53 of the Seattle Seahawks during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208096

2026 Stats: 69.7%, 178 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 3 INT

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I wasn’t expecting Drake Maye to be this far down the list, but here we are. Maye struggled greatly against Seattle’s defense, especially late in the game where he threw three interceptions, including one in the end zone on the potential game-winning drive. Seattle’s tough, but Maye should be better than that.

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30. Matthew Stafford

2026 Stats: 60%, 155 passing yards, 1 INT

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Never thought the MVP and MVP runner up would be in the bottom three on this list, but after Week 1, they have earned their spots this low. Stafford threw for 155 yards and an interception in the loss, but the reason I have him above Maye is because Maye had all the chances in the world to win the game late, and he kept turning the ball over.

29. Cam Ward

2026 Stats: 59.4%, 140 passing yards, 1 passing TD

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Cam Ward struggled in the preseason, and I thought it was because of some vanilla play calling, but I’m not so sure that was the case anymore. Against a New York defense that isn’t supposoed to be very good, Ward threw for 140 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Starting to get concerned about him.

28. Baker Mayfield

2026 Stats: 82.1%, 216 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 1 total TD

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Baker Mayfield may have completed 82.1 percent of his throws, but he did not look great, fumbling three times and losing every single one of them to the defense. If he was able to keep the ball in his hands, maybe Tampa goes on to win this game, but he just couldn’t hold onto the ball.

27. Daniel Jones

2026 Stats: 61.3%, 166 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 INT

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Daniel Jones gets some slack for coming off a torn Achilles, but he still did not play up to standard on Sunday. If it weren’t for Jonathan Taylor carrying their offense, the Colts would’ve lost by a whole lot more than 18 points, because Jones didn’t do much to help their offense.

26. Bo Nix

2026 Stats: 60.7%, 131 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

What a disappointing performance for Bo Nix. There was a lot of hype around the Denver Broncos this season, but he and the offense came out completely flat. From the first drive, things just looked off, and he never got going.

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25. Justin Herbert

2026 Stats: 63%, 209 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 INT

Justin Herbert didn’t play all that bad statistically, but you can’t lose to the Arizona Cardinals and expect to be high on this list. Arizona’s defense is putrid, and with all the weapons he has, Herbert should’ve easily thrown for 250+ yards and 2-3 touchdowns. But he didn’t, and now the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-1.

24. Deshaun Watson

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 throws a pass in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101309

2026 Stats: 72.7%, 205 passing yards, 38 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 INT

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Deshaun Watson’s stat line doesn’t look all that bad on paper, but if you watched the game, you’d know this offense had no juice. 240 yards, a touchdown and a pick behind a 70+ percent completion percentage will give you a chance in a lot of games, but Cleveland scored a grand total of 10 points in this game.

23. Malik Willis

2026 Stats: 55.6%, 220 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, 1 total TD

Malik Willis’s debut with the Miami Dolphins could’ve gone better, but overall, it wasn’t too bad. He totaled over 250 yards and scored a touchdown, and with the weapons he has, you can’t ask for much more from him.

22. Dak Prescott

2026 Stats: 64.7%, 175 passing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 INT

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys’ offense didn’t look like themselves on Sunday night. They took some time getting warmed up, but even once they started rolling, the Giants gave them some fits. 175 yards and two touchdowns isn’t bad, but it’s not up to standard.

21. Geno Smith

2026 Stats: 79.2%, 215 passing yards

Did Geno Smith score a touchdown in the New York Jets’ season opener? No, but he completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for 215 yards and consistently gave them a chance to score points. After a disastrous season in Vegas, this was a solid debut with the Jets.

20. Drew Lock

2026 Stats: 72.7%, 187 passing yards, 1 passing TD

Drew Lock entered the game early in the first quarter for Seattle, and while he took a minute to get going, he did his job. When the Seattle Seahawks needed him to lead a few scoring drives late in the game, he did so, throwing a touchdown and leading two field goal drive in the final 20 minutes. He didn’t put up lofty stats, but he played very well coming off the bench.

19. Kirk Cousins

2026 Stats: 70%, 160 passing yards, 3 passing TD, 2 INT

Kirk Cousins made his Raiders debut on Sunday, and there were some highs and lows. Obviously, you never want to see your quarterback throw a couple of picks, but a 70 percent completion rate with three touchdowns will get it done more often than not. I still don’t think he looked too great, though.

18. Aaron Rodgers

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

2026 Stats: 60%, 221 passing yards, 1 passing TD

Aaron Rodgers is obviously getting old, but he’s still got a little something in him. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense could’ve been much more efficient in this game, but 221 yards and a touchdown is going to give them a chance in most games with the defense they have.

17. Carson Wentz

2026 Stats: 63.2%, 133 passing yards, 3 passing TD

Another backup that came off the bench early in the game and played well was Carson Wentz. I know he only had 133 yards, but he threw three touchdowns and made some big plays late in the game to help Minnesota complete the comeback against Green Bay. When Kyler Murray is healthy, there will be a conversation on who to start.

16. Jayden Daniels

2026 Stats: 52.9%, 164 passing yards, 31 rushing yards, 2 total TD

Jayden Daniels definitely could’ve had a better day throwing the ball, but he played a very good Philadelphia defense and still managed to put up nearly 200 yards and two total touchdowns. It was a good start for this Washington offense, but there’s more to come.

15. Joe Burrow

2026 Stats: 71.4%, 254 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 INT

Joe Burrow put up a fairly disappointing stat line in Week 1, totaling 254 yards and one touchdown with an interception. It felt like there was more for him to get, but Cincy won the game and that’s all that matters.

14. Jared Goff

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 206 passing yards, 2 passing TD

This is where we start to get to the really strong performances. Jared Goff typically puts up more yards than this, but Detroit had so much success running the football that it makes sense he only had 206 yards. He also threw two touchdowns, one of which came in overtime to ultimately win the game.

13. Patrick Mahomes

2026 Stats: 55.5%, 184 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, 3 total TD

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t perfect on Monday night, but he did what he needed to do, scoring three total touchdowns and totaling over 200 yards. The completion percentage absolutely could’ve been better, but he made plays when he needed to, and that’s what matters.

12. C.J. Stroud

2026 Stats: 68.4%, 274 passing yards, 2 passing TD

A lot of people were low on C.J. Stroud this offseason, but with an improved offensive line and run game behind him, he was able to throw for 274 yards and two scores behind a 68 percent completion rate in the season opener. This was a great game for Stroud, and I hope he can keep on building off of it.

11. Jordan Love

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

2026 Stats: 50%, 387 passing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 INT

Jordan Love only completed half of his passes and threw a pretty costly interception late, but he was under tremendous pressure all game long and still threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers couldn’t run the football, which allowed the Vikings to key in on the pass game, and he still played pretty well. Have to take the opponent and situation into account in these rankings.

10. Jacoby Brissett

2026 Stats: 73%, 277 passing yards, 1 passing TD

I was thoroughly impressed by Jacoby Brissett in Week 1. Arizona’s offense has some fun pieces, but LA’s defense was supposed to be one of the best in the league, and he carved them up. Great win and a great performance for Brissett.

9. Jalen Hurts

2026 Stats: 56%, 203 passing yards, 46 rushing yards, 3 passing TD

Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage could’ve been better, but that’s about it. He’s never going to throw for a ton of yards, but a combined 249 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow win will get you in the top-10 pretty much every time.

8. Brock Purdy

2026 Stats: 73.5%, 205 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, 3 passing TD, 1 INT

Brock Purdy was surgical in the San Francisco 49ers’ upset win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. He completed nearly three fourths of his passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns against one of the most talented defenses in the league. Pretty good night for Purdy.

7. Tyler Shough

2026 Stats: 62.5%, 410 passing yards, 3 passing TD, 2 INT

Tyler Shough’s season opener was a tale of two halves. In the first half, Shough completed 45.5 percent of his throws for 85 yards and a pick. In the second half and overtime, he completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 325 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. He currently leads the league in passing yards, but that first half knocks him down the list a bit.

6. Bryce Young

2026 Stats: 62.2%, 361 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 1 INT

How about Bryce Young? I know Carolina lost by 22, but Young had himself a day, totaling 371 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. I did not expect this out the gates for Young, so he certainly earned his spot in the top-10.

5. Lamar Jackson

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Lamar Jackson 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_371 Copyright: xAMGx

2026 Stats: 68%, 324 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 2 total TD

Lamar Jackson totaled over 350 yards and two touchdowns, but the most impressive part of his performance was the fact that he averaged 13 yards per attempt, which is 1.5 more yards than any other QB in the league. His 324 passing yards also came on just 17 completions (19 per completion). Just a dominant performance.

4. Jaxson Dart

2026 Stats: 79.3%, 230 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, 3 passing TD

Jaxson Dart carved up what was supposed to be an improved Dallas defense, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns behind a near-80-percent completion rate while adding 54 yards on the ground. I wasn’t too high on the Giants coming into the year, but Dart showed why I should be.

3. Trevor Lawrence

2026 Stats: 78.3%, 245 passing yards, 4 passing TD

Trevor Lawrence took of his belt and repeatedly spanked the Cleveland Browns with it over and over again. 245 yards, four touchdowns and a 78.3 percent completion rate will be one of the best performance of the week every single time.

2. Caleb Williams

2026 Stats: 72.4%, 269 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, 4 total TD

Want to talk about a dominant performance? Let’s talk about Caleb Williams, who led the Chicago Bears to 59 (!) points in their season opener against a Carolina defense that a lot of people thought would be pretty good. 330+ total yards, four total touchdowns and a 72.4 percent completion rate. You’re not going to see a stat line like that all that often.

1. Josh Allen

2026 Stats: 69%, 334 passing yards, 23 rushing yards, 4 total TD

However, the runaway winner of Week 1 is Josh Allen. He had very similar stats to Caleb Williams this week, but he did it against the best defense in football. The Texans returned pretty much everyone from last year’s defense that didn’t allow over 30 points a single time last year, and Allen came out and dropped 36 on them Week 1. What a performance.