NFL Week 7 MVP Ladder: Patrick Mahomes Rises Again, Josh Allen Slips, but Who Gets the Win?

Week 6 is down in the books, and the MVP race is heating up faster than ever. The upsets and surprises keep coming, and nothing seems set in stone anymore. Week 7 is set to shake the standings, with Matthew Stafford making a comeback, Patrick Mahomes fighting back, and Josh Allen suddenly on shaky ground. It’s a mix of stats and swagger driving this thrilling chase. Let’s break down the top 5, who are knocking on the door louder than ever before.

5. Jared Goff

Last week, Jared Goff was perched at the No. 3 spot on our MVP ladder. But after struggling to find offensive rhythm in their Week 6 30-17 loss, Goff now rests fifth on our list. Still, he has been steering the Detroit Lions with immense poise. The Lions are now 4-2 with Goff leading the fray and stand second in the NFC North. Goff leads the league with 14 passing touchdowns. It would have been 15 if the officials hadn’t recalled his wild touchdown pass catch from David Montgomery. Goff came out swinging in Week 6, but that early momentum fizzled out. If he’d turned that opening drive into something bigger, Detroit’s night might have looked a whole lot different.

Goff doesn’t make much noise, but he’s remained dangerous. Threatening the top tier, his MVP odds are holding strong at +1600. He’s thrown just 2 picks so far, and stands at the 6th spot in terms of QBR (72.4). Goff’s calm demeanor and steady hand had brought the Lions 4 straight wins, and if Week 6 was just a hitch along the road, he’s not going away from the MVP conversation anytime soon.

4. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is back. Week 5’s loss had him drop to the cusp of the MVP conversation, but after the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 6 win against the Baltimore Ravens, he’s back in business. Granted, the Ravens’ offense feels lost without their star quarterback; still, the Rams’ defense held the Ravens down to just 3 points. Stafford wasn’t out there trying to turn heads with wild highlights, but he dropped some deep balls and kept things on track even with the weather acting up.

He’s that steady vet, always showing up and making sure the Rams have a shot no matter what’s thrown at him. LA’s hanging around because he doesn’t let chaos rattle him. Though behind the frontrunners, Stafford’s value shows in maintaining the Rams’ fight week-to-week. His odds sit at +1600, tied with Jared Goff. Stafford notably leads the league in passing yards with 1684 yards, he’s tied 3rd for the most touchdowns (12), and only has two interceptions as of now. The coolness that made his case for the MVP is still there, and it’s certainly helping the team navigate through injuries and roster changes. Will his stability keep him in the race till the end? Well, we’ll know that eventually.

3. Josh Allen

Surprised? Throughout September, Josh Allen seemed like the one to beat. But with half of October gone, Allen’s MVP grip is loosening. The Buffalo Bills’ QB has 11 touchdowns but a troubling 4 interceptions. He’s now on a two-game losing streak, and something just feels off. Allen’s connection with his receivers wasn’t on display in Week 6, denting Buffalo’s offense. And then there’s the matter of sacks. Allen has already been sacked 12 times this season, whereas his last season’s sack total was 14. With a better O-line and better targets, he could still keep the Bills in the race.

Josh Allen’s MVP odds dipped to +300 after that rough night against the Atlanta Falcons. There’s a clear sign the market’s starting to doubt his groove. The Falcons had him locked up all game, holding him to 180 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. After the loss, Allen didn’t dodge accountability. “I’ve just got to be better,” he said, owning the mistakes and even calling a private ‘inner-circle’ meeting to get things straight for the coming weeks. The Bills could use their bye week to reset the stakes and come back stronger. Failure to produce could mean falling further behind, but for now, they’ve got some time to correct their trajectory.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Last week, Patrick Mahomes ranked 5th on our MVP ladder, but he’s back on the rise after a shaky start. Week 6 against the Lions didn’t just see him making the most of his receiving corps; he also ran to get the scores. The 30-17 victory over Detroit became another game this season in which Mahomes has had both passing and rushing TDs (four in total). He also notably threw his 300th career touchdown pass early in the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 3-3 record is improving, and so are Mahomes’ MVP chances. His odds are now +185, making his case for the top contender once again. Despite taking three sacks, Mahomes posted his highest QBR of this season (81.3). Making a comeback is the Mahomes way, and with Buffalo faltering, he has jumped ahead of Allen in the race. Now that the offense seems to have found its rhythm at last, Mahomes remains one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch every single week.

1. Baker Mayfield

While Allen held the No. 1 spot last week, Baker Mayfield came in 2nd. But without a doubt, Mayfield is stealing the spotlight this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB boasts 1,539 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one pick for a 108.5 passer rating. The Bucs, with their 5-1 record, sit atop the league standings. His clutch plays, like a key third-down scramble or a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, have become highlights against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mayfield’s gone from being doubted to downright dominant. His MVP odds have rocketed to +350 after another sharp outing. 17-of-23 for 256 yards and two touchdowns against the Niners. Even with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irvin all banged up, he just keeps finding ways to win. Tampa’s offense moves at this pace now, and Mayfield’s playing like he owns every snap.

Players on the cusp

Just outside the top five, a few names continue to make noise. Dak Prescott keeps the Dallas Cowboys in the debate with his steady play. He ranks 2nd in passing yards (1,617), touchdowns (13) while recording a 79.2 QBR. The only thing holding his rise back is the team’s defense. Drake Maye’s surge with the New England Patriots includes a 112.5 passer rating and a three-game win streak. Sam Darnold, meanwhile, has kept the Seattle Seahawks in the conversation with his big plays.

Daniel Jones has made a bigger impact than ever before with the Indianapolis Colts and holds the top QBR in the league right now (79.7). If any of the top 5 slip further, you can be sure any of these four will claw back into the MVP talk, and perhaps even stay there, depending on how their season goes.

But aside from the QBs, there’s a special name that makes our list for week 7: Bijan Robinson. The Atlanta Falcons’ running back has been a menace all season, but stole the show in Week 6 against the Bills and became one of the major reasons for Josh Allen’s downfall. Not only did Robinson have a 238-yard campaign, but his 81-yard rushing touchdown became the longest this season so far.

Week 7’s MVP race feels like a rollercoaster. Baker Mayfield’s on a tear, and it’s no longer just a comeback story. He’s the guy everyone’s watching. Patrick Mahomes? He’s back to reminding the league why he owns two MVPs. Josh Allen’s struggles have cracked the door wide open, and suddenly, Stafford and Goff are quietly sneaking into the picture. Even Prescott, Maye, Darnold, Jones, and Robinson are keeping things spicy. It’s one of those weeks where every play, every drive, feels like it could shift the entire race. Nothing’s locked in, not even close.

Week 7 could cement Mayfield’s rise or reboot Mahomes’ domination. All the while, others will try to crash the party. Allen’s fall has blown the race wide open, and every week will now shift the story harder than before. Keep your eyes on the field, because this is football theater at its finest.